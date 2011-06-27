Estimated values
2010 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,490
|$3,844
|$4,784
|Clean
|$2,389
|$3,686
|$4,565
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,370
|$4,127
|Rough
|$1,983
|$3,054
|$3,689
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$4,398
|$5,474
|Clean
|$2,733
|$4,217
|$5,224
|Average
|$2,501
|$3,855
|$4,723
|Rough
|$2,269
|$3,494
|$4,221
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sedona 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,934
|$2,485
|$2,883
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,383
|$2,751
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,178
|$2,487
|Rough
|$1,540
|$1,974
|$2,223