Used 2006 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

4.6
63 reviews
sweet, silent, smooth

kia jerry, 06/22/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me.

Killed one, going on another!

adoom, 01/06/2014
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing.

Better than expected

jequines, 02/04/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife).

Hazard switch location

hjshaffer673, 04/13/2013
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on.

Enjoying my Kia Rio

Connie, 10/24/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Haven't had my Rio not quite a month but I am enjoying it. I tried out all the small cars and found this one to be the quietest, and most enjoyable. Had a 04 Dodge Caravan and it drives just as good and holds the road in all weather conditions and even holds the road passing a big truck. It doesn't sway like the 02 Camry I had. Can't believe how good they are making the new small cars now. Inside feels like I'm in a large car. Have plenty of room for all my stuff. The 4 door beat the hatchback as far as space. Get about 32 miles to the gallon. But only have 6 hundred miles on it, hope will get better with time. Mine is the basic no electric windows or locks. Found out I can do without them

