Used 2006 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
sweet, silent, smooth
What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me.
Killed one, going on another!
I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing.
Better than expected
Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife).
Hazard switch location
Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on.
Enjoying my Kia Rio
Haven't had my Rio not quite a month but I am enjoying it. I tried out all the small cars and found this one to be the quietest, and most enjoyable. Had a 04 Dodge Caravan and it drives just as good and holds the road in all weather conditions and even holds the road passing a big truck. It doesn't sway like the 02 Camry I had. Can't believe how good they are making the new small cars now. Inside feels like I'm in a large car. Have plenty of room for all my stuff. The 4 door beat the hatchback as far as space. Get about 32 miles to the gallon. But only have 6 hundred miles on it, hope will get better with time. Mine is the basic no electric windows or locks. Found out I can do without them
Sponsored cars related to the Rio
Related Used 2006 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid