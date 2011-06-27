Used 2006 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

sweet, silent, smooth kia jerry , 06/22/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me. Report Abuse

Killed one, going on another! adoom , 01/06/2014 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing.

Better than expected jequines , 02/04/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife).

Hazard switch location hjshaffer673 , 04/13/2013 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on.