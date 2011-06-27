Estimated values
2006 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,812
|$3,474
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,535
|$3,134
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,982
|$2,454
|Rough
|$786
|$1,428
|$1,774
Estimated values
2006 Kia Rio 5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$2,576
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,279
|$2,322
|$2,884
|Average
|$992
|$1,815
|$2,258
|Rough
|$706
|$1,308
|$1,632
Estimated values
2006 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,814
|$3,500
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,537
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,983
|$2,472
|Rough
|$765
|$1,429
|$1,787
Estimated values
2006 Kia Rio 5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,481
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,236
|$2,739
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,748
|$2,144
|Rough
|$721
|$1,260
|$1,550
Estimated values
2006 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,635
|$1,945
|Clean
|$958
|$1,475
|$1,754
|Average
|$743
|$1,153
|$1,374
|Rough
|$528
|$831
|$993