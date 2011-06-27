  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(98)
Appraise this car

2007 Jeep Patriot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet on road, good ride and handling balance, above-average off-road ability, bargain pricing.
  • Performance-sapping CVT is the only automatic transmission available, some cheap interior components, subpar cargo capacity.
Jeep Patriot for Sale
List Price
$2,400
Used Patriot for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a low base price and impressive off-road capability, the 2007 Jeep Patriot carves out a little niche for itself in the cute-ute segment.

Vehicle overview

With two compact SUVs already in its lineup, one may wonder why Jeep bothered to create the 2007 Patriot. Well, it seems that the company's managers wanted to make the most of the new platform also being used for the Jeep Compass and the Dodge Caliber. To aid in differentiation, the Patriot is meant to be more off-road capable and macho. As macho as a small car-based SUV can be, that is.

As proof, the all-wheel-drive version can be fitted with a low-range ratio for scaling steeper 4x4 trails and a full complement of skid plates to protect it from rock damage. Thusly equipped, the 2007 Jeep Patriot still isn't as nimble off-road as the Liberty or Wrangler, of course, but with that optional "Freedom Drive II" off-road package, it earns Jeep's "Trail Rated" certification, which means it's more ready and willing to take on challenging terrain than its soft-roader Compass sibling.

Looking much like a two-thirds-scale Commander or modern incarnation of the old Cherokee, the Patriot's styling is certainly Jeep-like. The seven-slot grille, strong beltline, rectangular body and bulging fender flares give the Patriot a rough-and-ready look that should appeal to the target demographic of young and active individuals.

One may choose either front- or all-wheel drive, and there are just two trim levels. The standard engine is the 172-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline-4 shared with the Compass and Caliber, hooked up to either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The latter (when equipped on AWD models) can be had with an extra-low "off-road" ratio that allows the Patriot to better negotiate steeper and/or rock-strewn trails.

Thanks to a starting MSRP of about $15,000 for a front-drive model, the 2007 Jeep Patriot is an affordable way for buyers to get the rugged styling and image of a Jeep. The only other games in town for close to that price are the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage platform mates, which don't have as much power, as much towing capacity, and, we'd wager, not as much capability off-road. They do counter with larger interiors and a better warranty, however.

Consumers who can spend more and are looking at a Patriot Limited 4x4 at around $21,000 should probably consider more polished rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Both of those utes give up some off-road prowess to the Patriot, but they are superior in terms of engine and cabin refinement and provide more cargo capacity.

2007 Jeep Patriot models

The 2007 Jeep Patriot is a compact SUV that comes in base Sport and plush Limited trims. The Sport doesn't come with much in terms of popular amenities, though a CD player and MP3 auxiliary jack are standard. Step up to the Limited and you'll get 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, full power accessories, cruise control, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining rear seats, air-conditioning, heated seats, keyless entry, a 115-volt power outlet, exterior chrome trim accents, a roof rack and privacy glass.

Many of the Limited's features can be had on the Sport via individual options or packages. Optional on both are a "Freedom Drive II" off-road package (which includes skid plates, a low-range ratio for CVT-equipped vehicles, hill descent control and a 1-inch-higher ground clearance), a CD changer, a towing package and a Boston Acoustics premium audio system. The Limited also qualifies for a power moonroof, a navigation system, hands-free phone connectivity and satellite radio options.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Jeep Patriot is a new compact SUV.

Performance & mpg

A 2.4-liter inline-4 with 172 hp and 165 pound-feet of torque is standard across the board. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a CVT is optional. One may choose either front- or all-wheel drive. When the Patriot AWD is fitted with the available off-road package, the CVT also comes with a low "crawling" ratio. The front-wheel-drive Sport model with the optional CVT can also be had with a smaller, 158-hp 2.0-liter four for less money than the 2.4 with the CVT. Properly equipped, the Patriot can tow 2,000 pounds.

Equipped with the CVT, the Patriot feels flat-footed as that transmission seems to sap power from the engine. With the manual gearbox, there's more thrust on tap, and it's delivered in a more linear and familiar fashion. With a 0-60-mph estimate of around 10 seconds for the 2.4-liter four with a CVT, the Patriot is a mid- to back-packer in the small SUV segment.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control (with roll-over mitigation) and side curtain airbags are all standard. Front-seat side airbags are optional on both trims, while a tire-pressure monitor is available only on the Limited through an optional Convenience package.

Driving

On the road, the 2007 Jeep Patriot is impressively quiet and thanks to stiffer suspension settings compared to its platform mates, its handling is commendable. Although there is some body roll (as one would expect of an SUV) the Patriot feels confident in the corners and the ride is firm and controlled over the bumps. With the off-road package, the Patriot lives up to its Jeep heritage thanks to its aggressive approach and departure angles, ample (9.0-inch) ground clearance and a low-range gear that allows it to tackle trails that most cute utes would fear to tread. Still, if you're really serious about going off-road in a small SUV, you'd be better suited by Jeep's own Wrangler or competitors like the Nissan Xterra and Toyota FJ Cruiser -- all of which are more capable on rough terrain.

Interior

Large gauges and simple controls grace the Patriot's cabin, but other than a large open cubby above the glovebox, storage space is unremarkable. Limited models feature two-tone leather seating and a faux aluminum finish on the center stack that class things up considerably over the rather plain interior d¨¦cor of the Sport. Although build quality is good, there are still a few rough edges, such as the interior grab handle of the liftgate that has a pair of exposed bolts that can scrape fingers if you're not careful. The optional nine-speaker premium sound system features just the thing for tailgate parties ¨D liftgate-mounted speakers that flip outward toward the revelers. At 54.2 cubic feet, the Patriot's maximum cargo capacity is below average.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jeep Patriot.

5(49%)
4(30%)
3(14%)
2(1%)
1(6%)
4.1
98 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best transportation
thepatriot23,10/09/2013
This SUV is beast! This is my 4th and favorite vehicle. I chose the older 2007 model because I like the rectangular shape of the interior better then the circular junk in the new models and it has that classic look. Mine came with leather seats, heated seats, aftermarket radio, sun/moon roof, nice rims, and dark tint. What more do you need? This car is just fun to drive. The ride quality is very smooth and can compensate for any crappy roads. Its nice to have that little extra clearance to go up a steep area which you cant do in a car without scratching the front end. Over all this car is just great and the best transportation to beat around in.
After 70k Problems!
md59,02/03/2011
I've enjoyed driving our 2007 Jeep Patriot 4x4 and have driven it carefully. Now after 70k miles I have two major repairs: 1) every pulley (alternator, two tensioners, air compressor) have bearings that have failed (and you cannot purchase just the part of the part - its all or nothing, baby!). 2)Also the front end is failing with the left ball joint out and the right not far behind. $2,200 after 70k miles is a little premature. Outside of that it has been a good vehicle except it has too much road noise.
I Will Never Buy Another...And I Love My Jeep.
jessekhorning,07/24/2012
I bought a 2007 from a dealer after it had been a year lease with 15,000m on it. For the first couple of years I loved this car and have taken care of it. The alignment has had to be replaced twice, the speakers blew out (my fault), the driver seatbelt sometimes comes unclipped at random times, it's had a whirring noise for 2 months and tonight the transmission went. I had to drive home in first gear for half an hour and barely made it. It has 90,000m on it now which isn't bad compared to a lot of people's trannys with the same model, but replacing it costs more than the car's worth. I'd never buy another Jeep. Just had a talk with a mechanic friend- they don't make them well anymore.
Another Bad Transmission
kwijibur,12/16/2010
I bought this new in 2007 3 weeks before they offered the lifetime powertrain warranty. Now, at 56k miles, it needs a new transmission. This is after the control arm and tie rod failures that were covered (thankfully) under the 3/36 warranty. I understand that it's out of warranty now. But, a new transmission on a 3 y/o car with only 56k miles? Really? Chrysler customer service have also been real jerks. I called them for 'payment assistance' at the recommendation of the dealer and they've promised me a response by 'the end of the day' for five days straight.
See all 98 reviews of the 2007 Jeep Patriot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jeep Patriot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Jeep Patriot
More About This Model

If you ever had any doubt that it's better to be the younger sibling, check out the 2007 Jeep Patriot.

The boxy 2007 Patriot compact SUV is the third vehicle the Chrysler Group has spun off its new small-car platform.

First there was the Dodge Caliber — the odd-looking hunchback hatchback with a cheap interior and lackluster performance. Then there was the Jeep Compass — a vehicle so utterly wrong-headed that, in the future, a Ph.D. candidate in marketing will write a thesis about it.

Fortunately the 2007 Jeep Patriot is the best of this otherwise dysfunctional family.

Rendezvous syndrome
Perhaps it's the Rendezvous syndrome at work here, but we like the Patriot's look. You'll recall that the Buick Rendezvous was the sibling of the Pontiac Aztek. So profound was the hideousness of the Aztek that the less ugly Rendezvous seemed almost acceptable.

It is also possible that our gender has predetermined our relative affection for the Patriot. Jeep says that the Patriot is the small crossover for men and the Compass is the one for the ladies. In truth, the Patriot is the Jeep crossover for people with functioning eyeballs and the Compass is only for those bent on making an ironic statement.

If the Patriot looks vaguely familiar, it's because this little ute is a sort of digitally remastered version of Jeep's old little ute, the Cherokee. The Patriot's flat body panels, relatively upright windshield and near-vertical rear glass make it a dead ringer for the 1984-2001 Cherokee.

This is obviously no coincidence. With an increasing number of small crossovers looking more and more like little minivans, the Patriot's strictly-business look gives it some distinction among its raft of competitors.

Dirty little boy
If you've made it this far in the story, we'll assume you are not a hard-core Jeeper and that you might not even know what a "locker" is. If you are and do, then stop reading now. You'll only scoff at what the following sentence says anyway.

The Patriot has class-leading off-road capability.

Yes, this is like saying that the Mazda MX-5 Miata has class-leading towing capacity, but bear with us. With shorter front and rear overhangs than most competitors and more than an inch more ground clearance (with the optional Off-Road Package), the Patriot has reasonably good approach, departure and break-over angles.

The Off-Road Package also includes skid plates, front and rear tow hooks, a full-size spare tire, a driver-side seat-height adjuster, a 1-inch-higher ride height, an engine oil cooler and a low-range transaxle.

This equipment group augments the Patriot's optional on-demand, electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with hill descent control (which modulates the brakes automatically to maintain low speed on steep declines).

Maybe the Off-Road Package doesn't turn the Patriot into a rock-crawler, but it helps the little Jeepster easily traverse trails far nastier than most Patriot owners are likely to attempt.

The commuter
Ninety-nine-point-whatever percent of you will never take your vehicles off the pavement or even onto graded dirt roads. So you're more interested in the matchup between the Patriot and its roadworthy competition. The short answer is: better than the performance of the Caliber and Compass would indicate.

Two engines are available in the Patriot, both inline-4s. The base engine is a DOHC 2.0-liter four that makes 158 horsepower. True, that's a big number from a 2.0-liter engine, but it doesn't measure up to the power output of most of the competition's base engines, much less a two-wheel-drive Patriot's 3,108 pounds.

Further, the 2.0-liter is available only with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This gearless unit seems to actually sap the power from this engine, and the combination doesn't improve fuel economy enough to be worth the trouble.

Meanwhile, the 2.4-liter version of the same engine pumps out 172 hp, besting Toyota and Honda's fours by 6 hp. This is the same engine that powered a 4WD Compass in a recent full test to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds. Since Compass and Patriot are the same under the skin, we expect a 3,326-pound 4WD Patriot Limited to deliver about the same performance. In comparison, an all-wheel-drive Honda CR-V with a four-cylinder engine just breaks the 10-second barrier.

As with the Compass and Caliber, a CVT is the only kind of automatic transmission that's available for the Patriot. Jeep says this version has been updated. But driving the Patriot with the CVT still feels very much like driving a car with a badly slipping clutch.

Under full throttle, the engine revs up to a raucous 6,000 rpm and nothing much else happens, as if the vehicle speed never quite catches up with the engine speed. There's a slight improvement in fuel economy over a conventional automatic, but this particular CVT doesn't seem as happy in its work as the examples we've seen in Nissan sedans.

Thankfully, a five-speed manual transmission is standard. The shift action isn't exactly sporty, though. You can't rush the synchros and a firm shove is required to slot it into gear, but at least the throttle response is direct and predictable.

Patriot games
Compared to the Compass, the Patriot has firmer suspension rates, and we like the ride even more.

Lots of acoustic insulation help keep the Patriot remarkably quiet, but the suspension also responds to the road surface without any clumsy clunking and thunking. The suspension also lends the Patriot a feeling of dependable stability when you're going down the road.

Of course, handling is a relative term for small-but-tall sport-utes. All of them understeer resolutely. Drive like your hair is not on fire and the Patriot is as good as it needs to be. It turns into a corner relatively leisurely, rolls a bit, takes a set and then does its job steadily through the rest of the corner.

Thinking inside the box
First, the good news: The interior design of the Patriot is handsome in a straightforward, upright sort of a way. By contrast, the inside of a RAV4 with all its bizarre curves and polyps is like hanging out inside H.R. Giger's head while he's having a nightmare.

The other good news is that the construction of the interior is not as embarrassingly cheap as the interiors of the Caliber and Compass are. It is merely cheap. Around the edges of some of the interior pieces there remains some flash — the plastic fringe you often see on cheap plastic things. The interior pull for the tailgate also has two sharp-edged exposed bolts that are good for trimming meat off your fingers.

According to Jeep's figures, the Patriot has as much or more rear-seat legroom than any of its main competitors. Our subjective experience, however, is that the rear seat feels tighter than that of competitors. Maybe it's because your feet are forced together beneath the narrow-set mounts for the front seats. Whatever, it doesn't feel very roomy back there.

The Patriot's relatively slim profile and a high load floor contribute to give the Patriot a paltry 54.2 cubic feet of stuff-space with the rear seats folded. This is 18.8 cubic feet smaller than the cargo hold of the RAV4. You might consider that the volume of the trunk of the Cadillac DTS is 18.8 cubic feet.

All Patriots come standard with side curtain airbags, antilock brakes, a stability control system and traction control.

Cheap Jeep
Jeep is trying to make headlines with the Patriot's absurdly low base MSRP of $14,985. This is between $1,000 and $6,000 lower than the base prices of its competitors.

But this price gets you a stripped-down Patriot, more like a CJ-5 than a Grand Cherokee. It's equipped with vinyl-covered seats, roll-up windows, no air-conditioning, a manual transmission, two-wheel drive and steel wheels. Fortunately this bare-bones Patriot comes with the 172-hp 2.4-liter four-cylinder, since the combination of the 2.0-liter engine and CVT is actually pricier.

Most Patriots will probably go for more like $20,000, with a few option packages and all-wheel drive. A fully loaded 2007 Jeep Patriot won't make it much beyond the mid-$20K range.

Now, if only a conventional automatic transmission were optional.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Jeep Patriot Overview

The Used 2007 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

