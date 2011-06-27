Vehicle overview

Everyone's seen the classic comedy setup where the indecisive hero has one foot on the dock and one on the boat as the gap between the two grows wider by the second. Well, in an odd way, that turns out to be a fairly apt analogy for the 2011 Jeep Patriot.

You see, this compact SUV's problem is that it doesn't seem able to make up its mind what it wants to be. So in the process of trying to split the difference between traditional Jeep ruggedness and mild-mannered suburban-friendly runabout, it ends up not filling either role particularly well.

Despite its distinctive Jeep styling, the Patriot's off-pavement capabilities are relatively modest by true four-wheeling standards, even if you opt for the available Off-Road package with its increased ride height, skid plates and 4WD system with low-range transfer case. The same can be said for this Dodge Caliber-based compact SUV's on-pavement performance, which is hamstrung by lackluster powertrains and disappointing handling.

For 2011, Jeep engineers have at least tried to address this last issue with revised suspension and steering hardware. The automaker's design team has also taken a stab at patching over the Patriot's other glaring weakness -- a cabin filled with cheap-feeling hard plastics -- by adding some softer-touch materials to the door panels and center armrest.

The Patriot's real problem, however, is that it's up against a number of more appealing compact crossovers. While it's true that a properly equipped 2011 Jeep Patriot is more capable on a rugged trail than other comparably priced small SUVs, it pales in comparison to fully committed off-roaders like the Nissan Xterra, Toyota FJ Cruiser and Jeep's own Wrangler.

As for more direct competitors, the Subaru Forester also offers a robust all-wheel-drive system and respectable ground clearance, making it capable of satisfying occasional off-road needs while providing a superior everyday driving experience. Similarly, buyers simply looking for some added peace of mind when road conditions turn ugly will find AWD versions of small crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sportage and 2011 Toyota RAV4 to be more refined alternatives.

In other words, unless you have the rather specific need for an inexpensive SUV with a true 4WD system that includes a low-range transfer case, we'd suggest you give this Patriot a crisp salute and look at competitors that concentrate on doing one thing very well.