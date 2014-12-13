Used 2009 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,729 Below Market
Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B49D129191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,277 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$3,725 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT28B79D114354
Stock: 114354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,485$845 Below Market
Lynch Buick Chevrolet GMC - Burlington / Wisconsin
2009 Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Patriot Sport CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC FWD Odometer is 26028 miles below market average! DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Security System, Premium Wheels, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, All-Season Floor Mats, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated Entry, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Keyless Entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Map/Dome Reading Lamps, Passenger Assist Handles, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26W, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Rocky Mountain Edition Badge, Rocky Mountain Edition Group, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls.At the Lynch GM Super Store in Burlington we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST Value. We do not mark them up, to mark them down. You don't have to win a Negotiation to get a Great Price and a Great Value. We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Wisconsin & Illinois & surrounding communities, Burlington, Lake County, Kenosha County, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Bristol, Kenosha, Waukegan, Antioch, Gurnee, Hales Corners, Grayslake, Libertyville, Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Salem, Paddock Lake, Somers, Wadsworth, Lake Villa, Caledonia and Union Grove.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT28B59D243791
Stock: 200828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 145,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$742 Below Market
Grand Blanc Mitsubishi - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4WD, Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.We have a selection of lenders and Credit Unions to choose from with the most competitive Rates & Terms available. Grand Blanc Mitsubishi has Guaranteed Financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED! This vehicle is a vehicle we sell Wholesale to public it is sold AS-IS with No Warranty Implied nor Expressed. No warranty available for purchase. Carfax Report is available Grand Blanc Mitsubishi is located in Grand Blanc MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. Recent Arrival!Grand Blanc Mitsubishi is located in Grand Blanc MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. As a Carfax certified dealer we provide a free Carfax with every purchase. Additionally we will be happy to provide all of our customers with a complimentary Carfax on their vehicle as well.We have a selection of lenders and credit unions to choose from with the most competitive rates & terms available. Grand Blanc Mitsubishi has guaranteed financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B49D211535
Stock: G20127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FT28A99D113969
Stock: 113969T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,240$1,088 Below Market
Bettenhausen FIAT & Used Car Mega Store - Orland Park / Illinois
*FULLY SANITIZED* *HEATED SEATS*, *STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS*, *SUNROOF*, *2 KEYS*, 4WD, Dark Slate Gray w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats, 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.Clean CARFAX.Call 708-460-5337, located at 15941 S 94th Ave. In Orland Park, IL 60462. Over 20 years of non-commission sales staff and over 60 years in business. Our No Hassle No Haggle sales approach has made our car buying experience more enjoyable for you. Let us show you why it is Better at Bettenhausen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF28B09D101984
Stock: B3873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 155,148 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,689
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
Sport trim. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own SUV Under $25,000, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 26E CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTIO... CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II, 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE. READ MORE! THIS JEEP PATRIOT IS COMPLETELY EQUIPPED: 26E CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 2.4L I4 engine, continuously variable transaxle, 115-volt aux pwr outlet, all-season floor mats, deep-tint sunscreen glass, driver seat height adjuster, front passenger fold-flat-forward seat, illuminated entry, interior removable/rechargeable lamp, remote keyless entry, map/dome reading lamps, passenger assist handles, fold-away pwr mirrors, pwr windows w/driver one-touch, 60/40 split reclining rear seat, speed control, speed sensitive auto pwr locks, stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II Autostick automatic transmission, 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE (STD) JEEP PATRIOT: UNMATCHED DEPENDABILITY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS JEEP PATRIOT INCLUDE: 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. COURAGEOUS CAPABILITY: JEEP PATRIOT: More Overall Passenger Volume than Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Chevrolet HHR. With 23 cubic feet of Cargo Volume (behind 2nd row), the Patriot will fit 5 carry-on suitcases. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own SUV Under $25,000. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B19D176467
Stock: 19534HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 123,888 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
2009 Jeep Patriot Sport This vehicle is nicely equipped with: 4WD, Gray Cloth. 2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes Tire Rotation Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection Battery Test Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B79D177011
Stock: 10N430A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 123,078 miles
$6,883
Mike Maroone Honda - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 4WD. 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT 4WD Inferno Red Crystal PearlcoatOdometer is 2051 miles below market average!Honda Dealership Serving Fountain and Pueblo, CO Drivers â Mike Maroone Honda Honda Sales, Service, and Parts in Colorado Springs, CO If you have been longing to get into a new Honda close to Colorado Springs, CO, then right now is an ideal opportunity to find your next auto at a low cost, here at Mike Maroone Honda. From Honda's popular small cars like the Fit, Civic, and HR-V to the versatile CR-V and Pilot SUVs and new Ridgeline pickup truck, each new Honda model can be found here at our Colorado Springs, CO dealership. Discover your new Honda in Colorado Springs now, or visit our dealership for a test spin of your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B49D214273
Stock: H214273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 129,624 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,498
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii 16" X 6.5" Styled Steel Wheels 2.4L Dohc 16V I4 Dual-Vvt Engine 26D Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Dark Slate Gray; Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats P205/70R16 All-Season Bsw Tires Sunburst Orange Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Jeep Patriot. This Jeep includes: 2.4L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Jeep Patriot Sport has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Patriot Sport gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Jeep Patriot. A rare find these days. Previous service records are included, making this Jeep Patriot extra special. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Inferno Red Crystal Pearl Jeep Patriot. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. More information about the 2009 Jeep Patriot: The Patriot is an unexpectedly wonderful city car, combining a boxy, rugged-looking traditional Jeep appearance with car-like handling, good outward visibility, an economical powertrain, an interior that's comfortable for four adults and a city-friendly small-car size. Although the base Sport model is basic, it's quite a bargain for a vehicle that includes all the essential safety equipment; and for those willing to option-up, there are more high-tech options than is typical for a basic sport-ute. This model sets itself apart with off-road ability plus fuel economy, Interior and cargo space, tech options, maneuverability and parking ease, and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B89D121479
Stock: 9D121479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 99,968 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
24E Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sun/Sound Group Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Sun/Moonroof Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Speed Control 16" X 6.5" Styled Steel Wheels Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige; Stain Repel Cloth Bucket Seats Jeep Green Metallic P205/70R16 All-Season Bsw Tires 2.0L Dohc 16V I4 Dual-Vvt Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport. This Jeep includes: 2.0L DOHC 16V I4 DUAL-VVT ENGINE 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2009 Jeep Patriot is a pre-owned vehicle. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Jeep Patriot comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2009 Jeep Patriot: The Patriot is an unexpectedly wonderful city car, combining a boxy, rugged-looking traditional Jeep appearance with car-like handling, good outward visibility, an economical powertrain, an interior that's comfortable for four adults and a city-friendly small-car size. Although the base Sport model is basic, it's quite a bargain for a vehicle that includes all the essential safety equipment; and for those willing to option-up, there are more high-tech options than is typical for a basic sport-ute. This model sets itself apart with off-road ability plus fuel economy, Interior and cargo space, tech options, maneuverability and parking ease, and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT28A39D140053
Stock: 9D140053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 96,259 miles
$5,246
Southern Pines Nissan - Southern Pines / North Carolina
**4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!**, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Roof rack: rails only, Speed Control.23/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 27962 miles below market average!2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT FWD Tan 4D Sport Utility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT28A69D122498
Stock: H7776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 102,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, 4WD, Dark Slate Gray Cloth, 140-Amp Alternator, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Drive Off-Road Mode, Brake Lock Differential, Engine Oil Cooler, Fog Lamps, Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Group, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Hill Descent Control, Tire & Wheel Group, Tow Hooks, Trail Rated Badge, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness. Odometer is 26247 miles below market average! **Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details.' $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28BX9D250002
Stock: P250002Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 158,098 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Price Kia - Charlottesville / Virginia
2009 Jeep Patriot 4WD, dark slate gray Leather, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Articulating Liftgate Speakers, 9 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Daytime Running Lamp System, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26F, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Security Alarm, Security and Cargo Convenience Group, Soft Tonneau Cover, Sun/Sound Group, Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication, Universal Consumer Interface (UCI), Universal Garage Door Opener.Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF48B29D107586
Stock: K9296A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 119,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER LOW MILES OFF LEASE GOOD CONDITION WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK SEE ARE WEB AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT48B69D213548
Stock: 213548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,249
Kerry Chevrolet - Alexandria / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! SERVICE INSPECTION COMPLETE !! NEW BATTERY ! NEW TIRES ! 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat MP3- USB / I-POD READY, We Make Every Deal!, Patriot Sport, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, dark slate gray Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Rear window defroster. Clean CARFAX. 23/27 City/Highway MPG All online pricing reflects all advertised specials, coupons, rebates, and discounts. All new vehicles include an additional New Car Protection Package ($495) not reflected in this Internet price, which includes Paint Sealant, 3M Door Edge Guard, 3M Door Handle Cup (if applicable). Plus any dealer installed accessories. See dealer for details. Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington, Louisville, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FT28A39D140375
Stock: 32925B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 74,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Jeep Patriot also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8FF28B59D190709
Stock: 122373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 132,012 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,667
Mel Hambelton Ford - Wichita / Kansas
View our entire inventory at www.mhford.com. See your wait time for Quick Lane service with our NEW Online Quick Lane Check-in tool at http://www.mhford.com/online-quick-lane-check-in.htm. Visit http://www.mhford.com/featured-vehicles/pre-owned.htm so you won’t miss out on all of our great vehicle Specials!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF28B19D173620
Stock: 200955C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Patriot searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Patriot
- 5(56%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(6%)
Related Jeep Patriot info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Commander Knoxville TN
- Used Jeep Liberty Anaheim CA
- Used Jeep Gladiator Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Jeep Liberty Jersey City NJ
- Used Jeep Compass Aurora CO
- Used Jeep Liberty Peoria IL
- Used Jeep Liberty Providence RI
- Used Jeep Gladiator Charleston SC
- Used Jeep Gladiator Nashua NH
- Used Jeep Liberty Miami Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 Fresno CA
- Used Jeep Patriot 2011 Fayetteville NC
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2016 Fort Collins CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h