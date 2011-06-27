  1. Home
2010 Jeep Patriot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low base price, Jeep-lite styling, above-average off-road ability, desirable high-tech options.
  • Noisy engines, power-sapping continuously variable transmission (CVT), low-quality interior materials, limited cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Jeep Patriot's available Trail-Rated Off-Road package makes it worth a look for avid bushwhackers. Otherwise, steer clear of this car-based Jeep wagon.

Vehicle overview

What makes a patriot a patriot? Loyalty. Passion. Conviction. Probably some other stuff we could think of if we had Mel Gibson's filmography on hand. But what makes the 2010 Jeep Patriot a patriot? Well, it looks a bit like the WWII-tested Jeep, we suppose, from the round headlights and vertical grille slats to the squared-off rear end. Jeep also gives the Patriot its "Trail Rated" certification when the Off-Road package is specified, so the Patriot can theoretically be a soldier off the beaten path. Truth be told, however, the Patriot is essentially a Dodge Caliber with a buffed-up body. And there's not much that's patriotic about that.

Yes, the Patriot is based on the unloved Caliber hatchback, just like its Jeep Compass sibling. We'll concede that the Patriot is probably the best vehicle of the three, primarily because of that available Off-Road package, which sets it apart from most other compact SUVs and their questionable rock-crawling talents. If you're serious, skip the Freedom Drive I four-wheel-drive setup with its lockable active full-time system for winter-weather use -- it's little different from what you'll find in off-road pretenders like the Nissan Rogue. Step up to the Freedom Drive II Off-Road package, however, and you'll get an elevated ride height and low-range gearing, which actually do some justice to the "Jeep" name on the grille. It must be said, though, that if you actually did show up on a trail with the Patriot, there'd be quite a bit of snickering from other, "real" Jeep owners. They'll say you should've bought a Jeep Wrangler for the occasion, and we'd concur.

One nice feature for daily use is the optional hard-drive-based multimedia integration system, which allows everything from Bluetooth connectivity and MP3 ripping to movie viewing on the dash-mounted LCD screen. But that about does it as far as good news is concerned. In other respects, the Patriot is a cellar-dweller in this segment. Its engines are noisy and lack punch, its handling is poor and its cabin is awash in cheap materials -- and not very comfortable besides. You can't even haul that much stuff, as the Patriot's 53-cubic-foot maximum cargo capacity is humbled by other compact SUVs.

There are numerous competing models that are superior to the 2010 Jeep Patriot in virtually every road-going respect, including the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. Give the Off-Road package a look if you're into that sort of thing; otherwise, keep your patriotism from extending to the 2010 Jeep Patriot.

2010 Jeep Patriot models

The 2010 Jeep Patriot compact SUV is available in Sport and Limited trims. The price-leading Sport comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering wheel, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback and a four-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. Moving up to the Limited nets 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, privacy glass, chrome exterior accents, keyless entry, a 115-volt power outlet, cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (includes audio controls), a trip computer and a six-CD/MP3 changer.

Options on the base Sport include 17-inch alloys and the six-CD changer. Both Sport and Limited are eligible for roof rails, a sunroof and a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics audio system with flip-down tailgate speakers. A high-tech bundle for the Limited includes Bluetooth connectivity, an iPod interface, satellite radio and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and digital music storage.

Additionally, 4WD models can be had with an Off-Road package that includes skid plates; a low-range ratio for models with the CVT; hill descent control; and an additional inch of ground clearance.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Jeep Patriot Sport 4x2's optional 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine can now be paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and active head restraints are standard across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Most Jeep Patriots are powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 172 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a CVT is optional. Buyers can choose from either front-wheel drive or one of two 4WD configurations -- light-duty Freedom Drive I or off-road-ready Freedom Drive II, the latter of which boasts a low-range gear and is available only with the CVT. Front-wheel-drive Sport models can also be equipped with a 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder and either transmission.

EPA fuel economy estimates range from 23 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined for the 2.0-liter FWD Patriot with the manual transmission, to 20/22/21 for 4WD Patriots with the Off-Road package.

Safety

Antilock brakes, traction control, whiplash-reducing front head restraints, stability control with rollover mitigation and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2010 Jeep Patriot. Front-seat side impact airbags are optional on both trims. In government crash tests, the Patriot earned four stars out of five for driver protection and a perfect five stars for passenger protection in frontal impacts, while side-impact testing yielded a five-star rating for both front and rear passengers with the optional side airbags.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Patriot its top "Good" rating in its frontal-offset crash test. The Patriot was deemed "Good" in side impact testing when equipped with the optional side impact airbags, but without those bags, it was rated a second-to-worst "Marginal."

Driving

The 2010 Jeep Patriot's 2.4-liter engine boasts a respectable 172 hp, but it still feels rather lethargic when you put your foot in it. Much of the blame here goes to the CVT, which takes its sweet time responding to significant throttle inputs. Moreover, once it figures out that you want maximum power, it holds the engine speed at redline, which sounds unpleasant enough that you'll think twice about flooring it in the future. Not surprisingly, the smaller 2.0-liter engine is even less gratifying.

However, the Patriot can impress when fitted with the Off-Road package, which provides 9.0 inches of ground clearance, skid plates and a low-range gear. Thus equipped, it's one of the most capable off-roaders in the compact crossover SUV class.

Interior

The Patriot's cabin features large gauges, simple controls and a whole lot of cheap hard plastic. Build quality is likewise unimpressive. The front seats are nicely shaped, but the beltline is too high for an SUV wannabe, depriving drivers of that commanding view of the road, and the steering wheel lacks a telescoping function. On the bright side, the optional navigation system's touchscreen interface is mostly intuitive, and it offers high-tech features that aren't available on some competing models.

For camping trips and tailgate parties, the Boston Acoustics sound system features unique liftgate-mounted speakers that flip down so the sound projects outward. The Jeep's removable and easy-to-clean cargo floor is another nice touch. Unfortunately, maximum cargo capacity is a paltry 53 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jeep Patriot.

5(67%)
4(5%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(12%)
4.1
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love my patriot
Aubrey,11/20/2015
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased my 2010 patriot sport in November of 2010 with about 13k on it. it was a rental vehicle. i have put 90k on it in 5 years. this is the best vehicle i have ever owned. i regret not upgrading to leather seats, sunroof, etc. but i'd buy another patriot without hesitation. my dad owns a repair shop that my brother works at and now partially owns. we were raised with GM vehicles. my 05 equinox was the absolute worst vehicle i ever owned. it's so refreshing to have my patriot. i've had only to do the normal maintenance work on it. brakes, tires and some suspension stuff along with the scheduled services. i would recommend this vehicle to anybody. it certainly isn't as fun to bang on as my boyfriend's hemi grand cherokee but i love my patriot and have no plans on getting a new vehicle anytime soon.
Worth Every Penny
the_jeep_now,03/14/2011
I bought my Patriot new. It came w/ CVT which takes some time to get used to, but once you manage it, it's a great feature. I liked the selection of trims. You can get bone stock w/ no AC to a fully loaded Limited. I picked a package that fit my needs which includes power locks, mirrors, windows, AC and cruise control. Folding rear and passenger seats provide tons of space to carry oversized items. It has best fuel economy in its class. Depending on the trim you choose, you can get 30+ mpg hwy. Great vehicle for any outdoor adventures! However, it is known for weak/cheap front suspension components which go bad at around 40k+ miles and water leaks. For more info check out jeeppatriot forum.
Excellent value
oomnopah,02/16/2011
I have the Sport 2.0 L with the 5 speed manual and have had great results. The editors of all the car magazines don't like this car, but they compare it to cars that cost $15K more. This is an excellent working person's car, great mileage in town, and enough engine for highway cruising. In 4th gear it climbs long hills at 55 without any problem. My insurance rate went down by $20 a month because of this car's great safety features. And if you're a big guy like me, it has a lot of room. One caveat, I got the manual transmission because Chrysler seems to have a hard time making a decent automatic transmission, but I like the feel of the manual. One practical vehicle.
Piece of Junk
kangrapes,12/02/2010
I have never been so sorry I purchased a vehicle before. I've owned dozens of vehicles but this is the worst. I test drove it warmed up and in the summer. When it is cold the CVT transmission jerks, and the engine sounds like my lawn tractor. Interior is cheap and is starting to makes numerous squeaks. Chrysler basically told me,(paraphrasing) that "we know that we cut some corners but we will fix it in future model years". My recommendation get something else.
See all 42 reviews of the 2010 Jeep Patriot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Jeep Patriot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Overview

The Used 2010 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Sport Fleet 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jeep Patriot?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Jeep Patriot trim styles:

  The Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Sport is priced between $5,400 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 127898 and151208 miles.
  The Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Sport Fleet is priced between $4,495 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 109007 and117997 miles.
  The Used 2010 Jeep Patriot Limited is priced between $6,400 and$6,400 with odometer readings between 159356 and159356 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Jeep Patriots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jeep Patriot for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Patriots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,495 and mileage as low as 109007 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Jeep Patriot.

Can't find a used 2010 Jeep Patriots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Patriot for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,610.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,139.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Patriot for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,644.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,944.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Jeep Patriot?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Patriot lease specials

