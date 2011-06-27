Vehicle overview

What makes a patriot a patriot? Loyalty. Passion. Conviction. Probably some other stuff we could think of if we had Mel Gibson's filmography on hand. But what makes the 2010 Jeep Patriot a patriot? Well, it looks a bit like the WWII-tested Jeep, we suppose, from the round headlights and vertical grille slats to the squared-off rear end. Jeep also gives the Patriot its "Trail Rated" certification when the Off-Road package is specified, so the Patriot can theoretically be a soldier off the beaten path. Truth be told, however, the Patriot is essentially a Dodge Caliber with a buffed-up body. And there's not much that's patriotic about that.

Yes, the Patriot is based on the unloved Caliber hatchback, just like its Jeep Compass sibling. We'll concede that the Patriot is probably the best vehicle of the three, primarily because of that available Off-Road package, which sets it apart from most other compact SUVs and their questionable rock-crawling talents. If you're serious, skip the Freedom Drive I four-wheel-drive setup with its lockable active full-time system for winter-weather use -- it's little different from what you'll find in off-road pretenders like the Nissan Rogue. Step up to the Freedom Drive II Off-Road package, however, and you'll get an elevated ride height and low-range gearing, which actually do some justice to the "Jeep" name on the grille. It must be said, though, that if you actually did show up on a trail with the Patriot, there'd be quite a bit of snickering from other, "real" Jeep owners. They'll say you should've bought a Jeep Wrangler for the occasion, and we'd concur.

One nice feature for daily use is the optional hard-drive-based multimedia integration system, which allows everything from Bluetooth connectivity and MP3 ripping to movie viewing on the dash-mounted LCD screen. But that about does it as far as good news is concerned. In other respects, the Patriot is a cellar-dweller in this segment. Its engines are noisy and lack punch, its handling is poor and its cabin is awash in cheap materials -- and not very comfortable besides. You can't even haul that much stuff, as the Patriot's 53-cubic-foot maximum cargo capacity is humbled by other compact SUVs.

There are numerous competing models that are superior to the 2010 Jeep Patriot in virtually every road-going respect, including the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. Give the Off-Road package a look if you're into that sort of thing; otherwise, keep your patriotism from extending to the 2010 Jeep Patriot.