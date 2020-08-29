Used 2016 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me
- 66,609 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,799$3,221 Below Market
- 91,231 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500
- 99,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,777$2,458 Below Market
- 38,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,789$3,008 Below Market
- 52,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988$2,567 Below Market
- 50,399 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$4,834 Below Market
- 76,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,609$2,127 Below Market
- 82,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,499$1,909 Below Market
- 78,592 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999$2,114 Below Market
- 62,629 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 84,881 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,723 Below Market
- 45,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,799$3,315 Below Market
- 64,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,351$2,016 Below Market
- 99,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,711 Below Market
- 53,092 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900$3,955 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport40,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,885$2,824 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport34,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$2,537 Below Market
- 102,408 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,699$1,669 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Patriot searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Patriot
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Patriot
70 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.870 Reviews
Report abuse
Nick,02/15/2016
Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The Jeep Patriot is a great purchase - a great combination of all factors we needed to take into account. Mileage is okay; room is quite spacious. The big key for us was to have a second vehicle that handles the snow pretty well. We had a Jeep Wrangler for years. We live in the hills in Kentucky and when it snows heavily the roads are not well kept so we need something that can handle deep snow, slippery conditions, and can handle peaks/valleys/curves in heavy snow. The Patriot FDII WIth Low Gear is just like owning a manual transmission in the snow in the hills. The low gear reduces speed (you can shift from D to L as you go down a hill) and never go higher than 3-4 mph without touching the brakes. And when going up hills in the snow, it doesnt even slip. And now we have a vehicle that can pull our trailer, get decent gas mileage and have a vehicle that is easy to drive in all conditions. It's been a great purchase! The expert reviews are not high on the Patriot (doesnt have a lot of fancy bells/whistles - technology) but the owner reviews are usually pretty positive. Very reliable/dependable and good purchase for its price.
