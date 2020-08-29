Used 2016 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

2,100 listings
Patriot Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    66,609 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,799

    $3,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    91,231 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    99,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,777

    $2,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    38,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,789

    $3,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Silver
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    52,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    $2,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    50,399 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $4,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    76,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,609

    $2,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    82,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,499

    $1,909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    78,592 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,999

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    62,629 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    84,881 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Gray
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    45,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,799

    $3,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    64,889 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,351

    $2,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    99,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    53,092 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    $3,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    certified

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    40,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,885

    $2,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    certified

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    34,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

    102,408 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,699

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Patriot

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Patriot
Overall Consumer Rating
3.870 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Great Buy!!!
Nick,02/15/2016
Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The Jeep Patriot is a great purchase - a great combination of all factors we needed to take into account. Mileage is okay; room is quite spacious. The big key for us was to have a second vehicle that handles the snow pretty well. We had a Jeep Wrangler for years. We live in the hills in Kentucky and when it snows heavily the roads are not well kept so we need something that can handle deep snow, slippery conditions, and can handle peaks/valleys/curves in heavy snow. The Patriot FDII WIth Low Gear is just like owning a manual transmission in the snow in the hills. The low gear reduces speed (you can shift from D to L as you go down a hill) and never go higher than 3-4 mph without touching the brakes. And when going up hills in the snow, it doesnt even slip. And now we have a vehicle that can pull our trailer, get decent gas mileage and have a vehicle that is easy to drive in all conditions. It's been a great purchase! The expert reviews are not high on the Patriot (doesnt have a lot of fancy bells/whistles - technology) but the owner reviews are usually pretty positive. Very reliable/dependable and good purchase for its price.
Report abuse
