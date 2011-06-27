Used 2007 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

Best transportation thepatriot23 , 10/09/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This SUV is beast! This is my 4th and favorite vehicle. I chose the older 2007 model because I like the rectangular shape of the interior better then the circular junk in the new models and it has that classic look. Mine came with leather seats, heated seats, aftermarket radio, sun/moon roof, nice rims, and dark tint. What more do you need? This car is just fun to drive. The ride quality is very smooth and can compensate for any crappy roads. Its nice to have that little extra clearance to go up a steep area which you cant do in a car without scratching the front end. Over all this car is just great and the best transportation to beat around in. Report Abuse

After 70k Problems! md59 , 02/03/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed driving our 2007 Jeep Patriot 4x4 and have driven it carefully. Now after 70k miles I have two major repairs: 1) every pulley (alternator, two tensioners, air compressor) have bearings that have failed (and you cannot purchase just the part of the part - its all or nothing, baby!). 2)Also the front end is failing with the left ball joint out and the right not far behind. $2,200 after 70k miles is a little premature. Outside of that it has been a good vehicle except it has too much road noise.

I Will Never Buy Another...And I Love My Jeep. jessekhorning , 07/24/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought a 2007 from a dealer after it had been a year lease with 15,000m on it. For the first couple of years I loved this car and have taken care of it. The alignment has had to be replaced twice, the speakers blew out (my fault), the driver seatbelt sometimes comes unclipped at random times, it's had a whirring noise for 2 months and tonight the transmission went. I had to drive home in first gear for half an hour and barely made it. It has 90,000m on it now which isn't bad compared to a lot of people's trannys with the same model, but replacing it costs more than the car's worth. I'd never buy another Jeep. Just had a talk with a mechanic friend- they don't make them well anymore.

Another Bad Transmission kwijibur , 12/16/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this new in 2007 3 weeks before they offered the lifetime powertrain warranty. Now, at 56k miles, it needs a new transmission. This is after the control arm and tie rod failures that were covered (thankfully) under the 3/36 warranty. I understand that it's out of warranty now. But, a new transmission on a 3 y/o car with only 56k miles? Really? Chrysler customer service have also been real jerks. I called them for 'payment assistance' at the recommendation of the dealer and they've promised me a response by 'the end of the day' for five days straight.