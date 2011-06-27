Used 2007 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
Best transportation
This SUV is beast! This is my 4th and favorite vehicle. I chose the older 2007 model because I like the rectangular shape of the interior better then the circular junk in the new models and it has that classic look. Mine came with leather seats, heated seats, aftermarket radio, sun/moon roof, nice rims, and dark tint. What more do you need? This car is just fun to drive. The ride quality is very smooth and can compensate for any crappy roads. Its nice to have that little extra clearance to go up a steep area which you cant do in a car without scratching the front end. Over all this car is just great and the best transportation to beat around in.
After 70k Problems!
I've enjoyed driving our 2007 Jeep Patriot 4x4 and have driven it carefully. Now after 70k miles I have two major repairs: 1) every pulley (alternator, two tensioners, air compressor) have bearings that have failed (and you cannot purchase just the part of the part - its all or nothing, baby!). 2)Also the front end is failing with the left ball joint out and the right not far behind. $2,200 after 70k miles is a little premature. Outside of that it has been a good vehicle except it has too much road noise.
I Will Never Buy Another...And I Love My Jeep.
I bought a 2007 from a dealer after it had been a year lease with 15,000m on it. For the first couple of years I loved this car and have taken care of it. The alignment has had to be replaced twice, the speakers blew out (my fault), the driver seatbelt sometimes comes unclipped at random times, it's had a whirring noise for 2 months and tonight the transmission went. I had to drive home in first gear for half an hour and barely made it. It has 90,000m on it now which isn't bad compared to a lot of people's trannys with the same model, but replacing it costs more than the car's worth. I'd never buy another Jeep. Just had a talk with a mechanic friend- they don't make them well anymore.
Another Bad Transmission
I bought this new in 2007 3 weeks before they offered the lifetime powertrain warranty. Now, at 56k miles, it needs a new transmission. This is after the control arm and tie rod failures that were covered (thankfully) under the 3/36 warranty. I understand that it's out of warranty now. But, a new transmission on a 3 y/o car with only 56k miles? Really? Chrysler customer service have also been real jerks. I called them for 'payment assistance' at the recommendation of the dealer and they've promised me a response by 'the end of the day' for five days straight.
Loved it, but now I'm over it . . .
I bought it new because of the looks and the "lifetime" warrenty. It does get pretty decent gas mileage but that's about it. I had replaced only the battery and tires by the time it hit 98,000 miles - 90% of which were highway miles and 0% off road. Then the problems started happening, the whole front end had to be replaced and it's still making noises. The alternator went out, the sun roof is leaking, the CVT transmission scares me enough that at times I'm scared to pull out into traffic. It now has 109,000 miles on it. I just returned from a week long/2,600 mile trip - I was concerned about being able to make it back home! This is my first Jeep, this is my last Jeep!
