Used 2015 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

2,100 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Patriot Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,100 listings
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    31,415 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $2,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    91,133 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    96,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Silver
    certified

    2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    59,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,400

    $2,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition

    106,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    54,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $2,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition

    56,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,990

    $1,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    90,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    100,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    96,620 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    113,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,295

    $2,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    93,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $2,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    102,530 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,450

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    41,308 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,450

    $1,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    98,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,368

    $1,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    56,927 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    65,807 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $3,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    68,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Patriot searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,100 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Patriot
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Patriot

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Patriot

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Patriot
Overall Consumer Rating
3.743 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (16%)
They Got It Wrong Again!
Mr. Naselroad,07/26/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
First off, forget everything you just read!! The reviewers get their kick backs from the auto industry anyway. Was looking for a compact SUV/Crossover for the wife. Found this little gem and 7 months later, we couldn't be happier. We purchased the 2015 High Altitude Edition with 2.4 and 4 wheel drive (actually just transfers to AWD but jeep calls it 4X4). Main reason for purchase was price, but so much more to this vehicle. In FWD mode, we are getting 23/24 mpg in town and 28/30 highway mpg. I can't really tell you mpg in AWD because we rarely use it, even during the last Indiana winter. The FWD pulls the nibble, light weight body through almost anything on the road. While it is a compact SUV, the interior is very roomy. We have friends and family who own both the Ford Escape and the Honda CRV and they feel cramped in comparison to the Patriot. The heated leather seats are extremely comfortable and fit both our larger frames without feeling "wedged in". The cargo area is large. While it's Cubic volume may be smaller than some of it's competitors, due to it's shape, it will hold a lot of items and appears larger. As a matter of fact, my brother purchased the Cherokee and the Patriot cargo area is more useful and appears larger than it's big brother's. Let's talk about ride comfort. The Patriot is no Cadillac by any means, but we feel it has a smoother ride than any SUV/crossover we have owned/driven (GMC Jimmy, Toyota 4-runner, Ford Explorer, Dodge Journey)! While the interior is sparse, it is well thought out and very ergonomic to the driver. All controls are easily reached and simple to operate without distracting the drivers attention from the road. The handling is very responsive and doesn't have that sluggish feel as in some other vehicles in it's class. The 2.4 4 cylinder is not going to throw you back in your seat, but has more than enough power for interstate driving, actually you will surprised how easily and effortlessly the engine gets up to speed. As for the tranny, unlike the article states, the 2015 Patriot comes standard with a 6 speed transmission not the CVT. The CVT is an option, but you would be hard pressed to find one on the dealer's lot! For $21,000.00, out the door, we have a vehicle that has all the bells and whistles that would have cost us 10K more in any other vehicle. Do yourself a favor and go drive this vehicle before you buy into the crap written in this article! Options included for 21K purchase price, heated seats, leather seats, power sunroof, remote start, custom 17" rims, 2.4 liter with 6 speed automatic, 4 wheel drive (AWD transfer lock), leather wrapped steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors! Find that in a Ford or Honda and you'll pay upwards to 30K! Most of all, my wife loves it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Patriot
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Patriot info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings