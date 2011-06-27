Vehicle overview

It's probably not a good idea to base a compact crossover SUV on the underachieving Dodge Caliber wagon, but Jeep didn't ask us for our opinion -- it just went ahead and gave the world the 2009 Jeep Patriot. In fairness, the Patriot's plebeian roots are well disguised. It certainly looks like a Jeep, from the Wrangler-esque round headlights and vertical grille slats to the squared-off rear end. Heck, it's even Trail Rated when the off-road package is specified, so this is one cute ute that can actually walk the walk when the going gets rocky. At the end of the day, though, the Patriot is a pumped-up rendering of a subpar econobox, and that hurts its chances in this highly competitive segment.

The 2009 Jeep Patriot enters its third year of production with a smattering of updates designed to blunt criticism of its el-cheapo interior. The armrests on the doors and the center console are now padded (they used to be hard plastic), the dashboard's appearance has been tarted up a bit and the Patriot can now be had with Chrysler's hard-drive-based uconnect multimedia integration system, which enables everything from Bluetooth connectivity and MP3 ripping to movie viewing on the dash-mounted LCD screen. We like the uconnect system, but Patriots so equipped can get pricey, and this Jeep's low entry price is one of its only claims to fame. Moreover, while the padded armrests are pleasant, they should have been there in the first place -- and the Patriot's ostensibly improved dash layout is still one of the chintziest in the business.

Perhaps the only compelling reason to buy a Patriot is its respectable off-road ability with the optional off-road package. If you venture off the beaten path with regularity, the Patriot will get the job done like few others in its class. Forget the Freedom Drive I four-wheel-drive setup with its lockable active full-time system for winter-weather use -- it's little different from what you'll find in off-road pretenders like the Nissan Rogue. Step up to the Freedom Drive II off-road package, however, and you'll get an elevated ride height and low-range gearing, which give the Patriot some decent trail-busting chops.

Unless you really dig that boxy styling, though, we wouldn't recommend the tarmac-biased versions of the Patriot. There are numerous competing models that are superior to the 2009 Jeep Patriot in virtually every roadgoing respect, such as the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. If what you're looking for is a practical urban or suburban runabout, there's not much to be said in this Jeep's favor.