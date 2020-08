Used 2011 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky

SUNROOF / MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel Wheels. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Odometer is 26797 miles below market average! 23/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Jeep Patriot Sport with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4NT1GB2BD102660

Stock: PU5679A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020