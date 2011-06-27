  1. Home
2008 Jeep Patriot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable pricing, lots of headroom, Jeep styling, above-average off-road ability.
  • Performance-robbing CVT, some mediocre interior materials, minimal cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although an adequate urban runabout, the 2008 Jeep Patriot is outclassed by most other small SUVs when it comes to performance, cabin quality and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

The compact SUV display has gotten pretty crowded at your local Jeep store, with the traditional Patriot and stylized Compass car-based crossovers joining the larger and pricier second-generation Liberty. Similar to the old Cherokee in appearance, the 2008 Jeep Patriot is a familiar-looking four-door Jeep wagon meant to be the tougher and more off-roadable version of the brand's two entry-level SUV models. When properly equipped with "Trail Rated" four-wheel-drive components, the Patriot ends up being one of the best small crossover SUVs in terms of off-road capability.

If you're inclined to play in the dirt, there are two four-wheel-drive versions to choose from: the standard "Freedom Drive I" setup with a lockable active full-time system for winter-weather use, and an available "Freedom Drive II" off-road package with an elevated ride height and low-range gearing for true terrain-conquering capability. Those less concerned with venturing far from city lights can save some money and opt for a front-wheel-drive Patriot and still enjoy Jeep's classic, squared-off appearance.

The Patriot's base price has increased since last year, but now includes a number of enhancements plus standard air-conditioning -- which you'd probably spring for anyway. Inside, the Patriot is a bit more dressy and functional with a new dark gray interior option, additional chrome accents and some new features. The interior is still one of this vehicle's biggest drawbacks, however, as it suffers from low-grade materials and subpar cargo capacity.

If you're looking for an affordable compact runabout and are sold on rugged Jeep looks and off-road potential, the 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport would be your best bet. In the same price range, however, those who find these attributes negotiable may want to check out the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage twins, which trade some off-road functionality for larger interiors and more extensive basic warranty coverage. Likewise, if you don't travel off pavement and are looking to spend a few thousand more on a Patriot Limited, there are more polished rivals from Honda, Toyota and Subaru to consider with greater overall refinement, on-road performance and cargo capacity. On the domestic side, Ford's Escape has tough new exterior styling and a revamped interior worth checking out. In other words, if "Trail Rated" isn't a quality that's high on your list, you can do yourself a favor by skipping over the Patriot.

2008 Jeep Patriot models

The 2008 Jeep Patriot compact SUV is available in base Sport and upmarket Limited trims. The Sport is pretty basic with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack. Moving up to the more luxurious Limited gets you 17-inch aluminum wheels, foglights, privacy glass, chrome exterior accents, leather trim, heated front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining 60/40-split rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. A 115-volt outlet, full power accessories, cruise control and remote keyless entry also come standard. Many of the Limited's features are available on the Sport as individual or packaged options.

Both trims can be equipped with a sunroof, a six-disc CD changer and a Boston Acoustics premium audio system with satellite radio and flip-down speakers in the liftgate. On four-wheel-drive models, an off-road package with skid plates, a low-range ratio for CVT-equipped vehicles, hill descent control and an additional inch of ground clearance is available. The Limited model also qualifies for a navigation system and hands-free phone connectivity.

2008 Highlights

Jeep's Patriot compact crossover SUV enters its second year with a handful of minor changes, including standard air-conditioning, AutoStick manual shifting added to the continuously variable transmission (CVT), reshuffled package content and a few chrome bits to dress up the interior. Limited models can also be equipped with an optional navigation system.

Performance & mpg

Most Jeep Patriots are powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 172 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a CVT is optional. Buyers can choose either front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. Front-wheel-drive Sport models with the optional CVT can also be equipped with a smaller and less expensive 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

When equipped with the CVT, the Patriot accelerates sluggishly compared with other compact SUVs, and the lack of fixed ratios keeps the revs on a noisy boil. The power delivery feels more energetic and linear with the manual gearbox, which would be our choice. Fuel economy for an AWD model with the CVT checks in for 2008 at 21 mpg city/24 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock brakes, traction control, stability control with roll-over mitigation and head curtain airbags are all standard Patriot features. Front-seat side-impact airbags are optional on both trims. The 2008 Jeep Patriot earns four stars out of five for driver protection and a perfect five stars for the front passenger in government frontal crash testing. In side-impact tests, it receives a five-star protection rating for both front and rear passengers.

Driving

Although 172 hp is adequate output for a four-cylinder engine, the Patriot feels sluggish during merging and passing maneuvers, especially when equipped with 4WD and the CVT. In addition, full-throttle acceleration results in the CVT holding the engine's rpm at redline, at which point both four-cylinders make an irritating racket.

Once underway, the 2008 Jeep Patriot shows some body roll, but overall the Patriot takes corners confidently with a firm and controlled ride. With the off-road package, the Patriot lives up to its "Trail Rated" moniker thanks to generous (9.0-inch) ground clearance and a low-range gear that allows it to tame trails and hills that would be off-limits to most competitors in its class. If you're that serious about off-roading, however, you'd probably be better off with Jeep's own Liberty, or upping the ante for a more purpose-built and proven machine like the Wrangler, Nissan Xterra or Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Interior

The Patriot's cabin features large gauges and simple controls but is ultimately defined by a sea of hard, low-quality plastic and inconsistent fit and finish. The front seats are well cushioned, but an overly high beltline and dash, combined with the lack of a telescoping steering wheel, makes for an awkward driving position, especially for shorter adults. Those of taller stature will appreciate this SUV's voluminous headroom, however.

For camping trips and tailgate parties, the optional premium sound system features unique liftgate-mounted speakers that rotate and direct the sound toward the great outdoors. The Jeep's removable and easy-to-clean cargo floor is another nice touch, but the Patriot's maximum cargo capacity is disappointing at just over 54 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jeep Patriot.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.2
220 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The little Jeep That Could
RWFORD,09/12/2015
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car new in 2008 when they offered the lifetime warranty. I also purchased an extended lifetime warranty to cover the non powertrain components. 1st brake job at 95,000 miles. 2nd brake job at 179,000 miles. Runs great nd is a little work horse. 80 foot tree fell on house and this little jeep pulled it off the roof and down the driveway to be cut up. Gas mileage has been as high as 30 mpg in summer months on the highway but always in the 25 mpg combined unless towing. Right now the issue is who's lifetime is going to be the longest the Jeep or mine. The only complaint that I have ever had is the noise during acceleration. As far a being sluggish, I think being able to hit 90 + mph on a freeway entrance is more than acceptable. The real problem is the driver's that think you should enter at 45mph. At this writing I have185,000 + miles and does not use any between oil changes. I have used synthetic since the 1st 1000 miles.
143,143 miles to date
west_lawn_mark,06/20/2011
We purchased our Patriot new in 2008 and I have put on quite a few miles in that time. I enjoy the car. It is fun to drive, and good in snow. I have heard people complain about FWD Compasses in the snow but I have no similar complaints. I do not worry about driving in the snow at all (except for other drivers). With the electronic traction control I rarely need 4 x 4. I have even taken the Patriot off road on the beach in Corolla, NC and it performed pretty well. I that situation it benefited from being light and not getting bogged down in the sand. The adjustable seat works from my 5' 2" wife and my 6' 4" son in law.
Got Lucky I Guess
dandt1,08/19/2014
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Why won't Edmunds let me select a Patriot Sport 4x4 CVT? After reading all the bad reviews on this car I thought I'd share my experience with our 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4x4 CVT. My wife purchased this car by herself, brand-new, before we met in December of 2007 and it currently has 93,000 miles. She wanted AWD and decent gas milage and liked that the Jeep Patriot came with a lifetime power-train warranty. The car was a little over a year old when I met her so I've had a lot of experience driving it and dealing with the problems. The biggest issue we have had is on the suspension components. Both front lower control arms had to be replaced at 65K miles. Now with 113,000 miles on it the front struts are shot. Also we have had trouble with the sunroof leaking occasionally and now there is a leak letting in a little bit of water near the top of the rear hatch. I suspect it might be coming in from behind the third brake light but I haven't taken it apart to check yet. Update: 121,000 miles and no new issues to report. Update 8/21/2020: Still runs fine. Seems old now though. The struts creak and rattle and the car pulls when you are driving at highway speeds and let off the throttle. The third brake light leaks water down the inside of the hatchback and into the spare tire well and fills with water. This makes it smell bad and humid in the car. A new seal around the third brake light would fix it.
Loving it still.... 5 years in
dbt1979,04/25/2013
Bought a 2008 Jeep Patriot in August 2008. It was a daily rental return that just under 20,000 km on it. Almost 5 years later and I've had next to no problems with this vehicle besides wear parts. I got the extended warranty to 5 years / 100,000 km and the only warranty work that I needed was the fuel evap cannister that was hanging off (I probably ran over something) and there was minor work needed to be back end (sway bars and such) that was causing crunching noises when I went over bumps. Less than $600 warranty work in 5 years. I replaced the front brakes at 60 K and the back brakes (drums and all) at 95 K. 4 new tires at 60 K and I'll 4 new ones at 110K
See all 220 reviews of the 2008 Jeep Patriot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Jeep Patriot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Jeep Patriot

Used 2008 Jeep Patriot Overview

The Used 2008 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

