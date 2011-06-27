Vehicle overview

The compact SUV display has gotten pretty crowded at your local Jeep store, with the traditional Patriot and stylized Compass car-based crossovers joining the larger and pricier second-generation Liberty. Similar to the old Cherokee in appearance, the 2008 Jeep Patriot is a familiar-looking four-door Jeep wagon meant to be the tougher and more off-roadable version of the brand's two entry-level SUV models. When properly equipped with "Trail Rated" four-wheel-drive components, the Patriot ends up being one of the best small crossover SUVs in terms of off-road capability.

If you're inclined to play in the dirt, there are two four-wheel-drive versions to choose from: the standard "Freedom Drive I" setup with a lockable active full-time system for winter-weather use, and an available "Freedom Drive II" off-road package with an elevated ride height and low-range gearing for true terrain-conquering capability. Those less concerned with venturing far from city lights can save some money and opt for a front-wheel-drive Patriot and still enjoy Jeep's classic, squared-off appearance.

The Patriot's base price has increased since last year, but now includes a number of enhancements plus standard air-conditioning -- which you'd probably spring for anyway. Inside, the Patriot is a bit more dressy and functional with a new dark gray interior option, additional chrome accents and some new features. The interior is still one of this vehicle's biggest drawbacks, however, as it suffers from low-grade materials and subpar cargo capacity.

If you're looking for an affordable compact runabout and are sold on rugged Jeep looks and off-road potential, the 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport would be your best bet. In the same price range, however, those who find these attributes negotiable may want to check out the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage twins, which trade some off-road functionality for larger interiors and more extensive basic warranty coverage. Likewise, if you don't travel off pavement and are looking to spend a few thousand more on a Patriot Limited, there are more polished rivals from Honda, Toyota and Subaru to consider with greater overall refinement, on-road performance and cargo capacity. On the domestic side, Ford's Escape has tough new exterior styling and a revamped interior worth checking out. In other words, if "Trail Rated" isn't a quality that's high on your list, you can do yourself a favor by skipping over the Patriot.