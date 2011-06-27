  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2015 Jeep Patriot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable front seats
  • optional flip-down tailgate speakers
  • above-average off-road capability with Freedom Drive II
  • attractively priced.
  • Unrefined and sluggish base engine
  • unpleasant CVT
  • steering wheel doesn't telescope
  • subpar crash-test scores
  • unsophisticated ride
  • minimal cargo space
  • chintzy cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Aside from its low price tag, there's little reason to consider the 2015 Jeep Patriot given the excellence of its competitors.

Vehicle overview

We were frankly a bit surprised to learn Jeep penned in the aged 2015 Patriot for production. After all, the new Cherokee has supplanted the Patriot as the brand's prime-time compact crossover, and the pint-sized Renegade is waiting in the wings as a spunky, lower-priced alternative. But a glance at the sales numbers tells the story. The Patriot has been surprisingly resilient in the twilight of its career, finding plenty of new customers over the past few years despite its age and stage. So it's back this year for what could be its final hurrah, floating a familiar promise of Jeep attitude and style in a tidy crossover wrapper.

Does it deliver? Compared to its many formidable rivals (not to mention its fresh-faced siblings), no, it does not. Although the Patriot trades on Jeep's "Trail Rated" toughness, it's only a legitimate off-roader with the Freedom Drive II Off-Road Group, which yields dismal fuel economy and requires the speed-sapping continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) besides. Otherwise, you choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, as with any other crossover. Stripped of its prowess off the beaten path, the Patriot trails the pack in virtually every way, lacking the performance, refinement, versatility and even safety scores to impress in this ultra-competitive segment.

Only if you're searching for a new crossover that will fit a very tight budget will the Patriot make sense. Otherwise, the urbane 2015 Ford Escape, the sporty 2015 Mazda CX-5 and the popular 2015 Toyota RAV4 are all vastly superior choices. We're pretty fond of Jeep's new Cherokee, too. The Patriot isn't all bad, but by today's standards, its retirement is overdue.

2015 Jeep Patriot models

The 2015 Jeep Patriot is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. It is available in Sport, Latitude and Limited trim levels. There are two notable sub-trims -- Altitude Edition and High Altitude Edition -- that add features to the Sport and Latitude, respectively, but come only with front-wheel drive, the base 2.0-liter engine and the CVT.

The Sport has an equipment roster that matches its modest price, comprising 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, foglights, manual exterior mirrors, crank windows, manual locks, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Altitude Edition adds 17-inch black alloy wheels, a body-color rear bumper and gloss black exterior accents.

The optional Power Value Group adds power heated mirrors, keyless entry and power windows and locks. Note that this package requires air-conditioning, which is a separate option on both Sport and Altitude.

The Latitude gets the above features as standard (minus the Altitude Edition's extras), plus 17-inch silver alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, reclining rear seatbacks and steering-wheel audio controls.

The High Altitude Edition tacks on gray 17-inch alloys, a sunroof, a six-way power driver seat (plus manual lumbar adjustment) and leather upholstery.

The Limited starts with the Latitude's equipment and adds a larger engine, four-wheel disc brakes (the other front-wheel-drive Patriots have rear drum brakes), upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, a trip computer, a six-CD changer and satellite radio, plus the power driver seat and leather upholstery.

The Latitude and Limited are eligible for a couple desirable packages. The Sun and Sound Group adds a sunroof and a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system with a subwoofer, two drop-down liftgate speakers and satellite radio. The Security and Cargo Convenience Group adds adjustable roof-rail crossbars, remote ignition, a tire pressure monitor display, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener, Bluetooth and a USB port. Offered separately on the Latitude and Limited is a 6.5-inch touchscreen that includes digital music storage. A navigation system by Garmin can be added to the touchscreen for a fee.

All Patriots can be equipped with Bluetooth as a stand-alone option, while Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required) is a dealer-installed extra.

Also available across the board are the Freedom Drive I all-wheel-drive system and the Freedom Drive II Off-Road Group. The latter requires the CVT and adds low-range gearing, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, a full-size spare tire, skid plates and, on the Sport, 17-inch alloy wheels and a height-adjustable driver seat.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Patriot loses its nifty cargo light/flashlight combo, but navigation is now available on the midgrade Latitude trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Patriot offers a variety of powertrain configurations. The base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque; it's only featured in Sport and Latitude trims with front-wheel drive. A five-speed manual is the default transmission, with a six-speed automatic available. There's also a CVT that comes only with the Altitude or High Altitude package.

According to EPA estimates, the 2.0-liter Patriot returns 24 mpg combined (22 city/27 highway) with the six-speed automatic, a disappointing result given the engine's modest output. The Patriot with the CVT also gets 24 mpg combined (22/27). If you don't mind shifting your own gears, the manual version does slightly better at 26 mpg combined (23/30).

The uplevel engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. It's optional on front-drive Sport and Latitude trims and standard on front-drive Limited. Also, all Patriots with all-wheel drive (Freedom Drive I) or more serious four-wheel drive (Freedom Drive II) come with the 2.4-liter engine. With Freedom Drive II, the CVT is the only transmission in town, whereas the other 2.4-liter Patriots offer either the five-speed manual or the six-speed automatic.

With front-wheel drive, the 2.4-liter Patriot yields an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway) when paired with the six-speed automatic. The five-speed manual improves to 25 mpg combined (23/28). Adding Freedom Drive I results in 23 mpg combined (21/27) with the six-speed automatic and 24 mpg combined (22/27) with the manual. As for Freedom Drive II, it gives you a quite poor 21 mpg combined (20/23).

In Edmunds performance testing, a Patriot with Freedom Drive I and the six-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is comparable to a Honda CR-V (9.5 seconds) and Toyota RAV4 (9.2 seconds) tested separately. However, a Patriot with Freedom Drive II chugged to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds, a leisurely time for a small crossover SUV. Properly equipped, the Patriot can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

Safety

The front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude trims (including the Altitude and High Altitude variants) come standard with antilock brakes that include front discs and rear drums. The front-wheel-drive Limited and all Patriots with Freedom Drive I or Freedom Drive II get disc brakes front and rear. Traction and stability control are standard regardless, as are front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Patriot came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Patriot earned an overall rating of  four out of five stars, with a five-star rating for side impacts offset by a rather alarming three-star rating for frontal impacts. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Patriot its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests, but it downgraded the Jeep to "Poor" in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. The Patriot's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Jeep Patriot is certifiably slow with the 2.0-liter engine, and even the 2.4-liter models move like molasses when equipped with Freedom Drive II and the soul-sucking CVT. This would be somewhat forgivable if the Patriot were great on gas. It is not. Nor is either engine refined, with the smaller one particularly troubled by the dreaded NVH trio (noise, vibration and harshness). The six-speed automatic, introduced last year, is the Patriot's saving grace in the powertrain department, lifting the 2.4-liter engine's performance to class-competitive levels despite frequent and sometimes slow shifts. The 2.0-liter/CVT tandem in the Altitude and High Altitude is the antithesis of a saving grace.

On paved surfaces, the Patriot allows an abundance of wind and tire noise into the cabin. The trend these days is toward quietness at speed, even among value-priced vehicles, but this Jeep is a throwback. Ride quality is similarly unimpressive, as the Patriot's suspension struggles with broken pavement, making for a jittery drive over urban streets. Handling is adequate under normal circumstances, aided by the Patriot's compact footprint, but you'll notice plenty of excessive body roll if you enter a corner with any kind of speed. As for the off-road experience, the Freedom Drive II setup does move the Patriot significantly beyond Freedom Drive I's conventional all-wheel drive -- but as noted, it's also slow and thirsty.

Interior

The Patriot's interior has been tweaked over the years, but it's still one of the most basic you'll find, with cheap, hard plastics covering most surfaces and a tilt-only steering wheel that can compromise driver comfort. The Sport model is the worst offender because of its lack of standard power accessories and air-conditioning, but even the Limited's layout looks and feels more like that of an economy car than a competitive crossover. On the bright side, the front seats are pretty comfortable, providing satisfactory support for long stints in the saddle. Rear passengers won't be as pleased, however, as legroom is tight and the bottom cushion sits low, largely negating the benefits of the reclining rear seatbacks (Latitude and Limited only).

The Patriot's primary gauges make a good first impression with their large, easy-to-read font, and the straightforward, generally ergonomic controls are consistent with Jeep's no-nonsense heritage. The optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is outdated, though; the 8.4-inch system used in the Cherokee is vastly superior. As ever, the Patriot provides optional flip-down liftgate speakers that'll help get the party started, but the cool combination cargo light/ flashlight has been replaced for 2015 by a simple dome light. If you're looking for steps forward, the Patriot hasn't really taken any since its debut many years ago.

Cargo capacity is another weak spot. Although the 23 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks isn't totally shameful, folding down the rear seatbacks opens up just 53.5 cubic feet of maximum stowage. For context, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf -- a compact hatchback -- provides 22.8 cubes out back and a maximum of 52.7. The CR-V's splits, meanwhile, are a whopping 37.2 and 70.9.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jeep Patriot.

5(49%)
4(14%)
3(12%)
2(9%)
1(16%)
3.7
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

They Got It Wrong Again!
Mr. Naselroad,07/26/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
First off, forget everything you just read!! The reviewers get their kick backs from the auto industry anyway. Was looking for a compact SUV/Crossover for the wife. Found this little gem and 7 months later, we couldn't be happier. We purchased the 2015 High Altitude Edition with 2.4 and 4 wheel drive (actually just transfers to AWD but jeep calls it 4X4). Main reason for purchase was price, but so much more to this vehicle. In FWD mode, we are getting 23/24 mpg in town and 28/30 highway mpg. I can't really tell you mpg in AWD because we rarely use it, even during the last Indiana winter. The FWD pulls the nibble, light weight body through almost anything on the road. While it is a compact SUV, the interior is very roomy. We have friends and family who own both the Ford Escape and the Honda CRV and they feel cramped in comparison to the Patriot. The heated leather seats are extremely comfortable and fit both our larger frames without feeling "wedged in". The cargo area is large. While it's Cubic volume may be smaller than some of it's competitors, due to it's shape, it will hold a lot of items and appears larger. As a matter of fact, my brother purchased the Cherokee and the Patriot cargo area is more useful and appears larger than it's big brother's. Let's talk about ride comfort. The Patriot is no Cadillac by any means, but we feel it has a smoother ride than any SUV/crossover we have owned/driven (GMC Jimmy, Toyota 4-runner, Ford Explorer, Dodge Journey)! While the interior is sparse, it is well thought out and very ergonomic to the driver. All controls are easily reached and simple to operate without distracting the drivers attention from the road. The handling is very responsive and doesn't have that sluggish feel as in some other vehicles in it's class. The 2.4 4 cylinder is not going to throw you back in your seat, but has more than enough power for interstate driving, actually you will surprised how easily and effortlessly the engine gets up to speed. As for the tranny, unlike the article states, the 2015 Patriot comes standard with a 6 speed transmission not the CVT. The CVT is an option, but you would be hard pressed to find one on the dealer's lot! For $21,000.00, out the door, we have a vehicle that has all the bells and whistles that would have cost us 10K more in any other vehicle. Do yourself a favor and go drive this vehicle before you buy into the crap written in this article! Options included for 21K purchase price, heated seats, leather seats, power sunroof, remote start, custom 17" rims, 2.4 liter with 6 speed automatic, 4 wheel drive (AWD transfer lock), leather wrapped steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors! Find that in a Ford or Honda and you'll pay upwards to 30K! Most of all, my wife loves it!
Easily the best car I've ever owned!
Michael Gallegos,09/05/2018
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
As a kid, I always loved the 90s Cherokee's, so when I saw the Patriot (once I was older) I fell in love. I did a lot of research, test drives, reading reviews, watching just about every video on Youtube, and I have a few pointers. Absolutely, buy the 2.4L engine. It makes a world of difference, the 2.0L feels like it'll tip over and is slower. The 2.4 is much more sturdy and has better acceleration. Also, avoid the first few years of the Patriot models. Jeep had a long time period between the early 2000s to around 2010 or so where the vehicles they were producing were junky and unreliable, which gave them the bad reputation you may hear about. I have a 2015 and it's amazing, so I would recommend a 15 or newer just to be safe. I feel very safe and powerful inside it and the acceleration is suprisingly really good. There were a few negative reviews about the sunroofs leaking, but I'm guessing that Jeep recalled that and fixed it, because mine hasn't leaked once yet, depsite me buying it during monsoon season. It handles great off road and through water as well as on the street. I read a lot of bad reviews, but I noticed that almost all those reviews were from people renting the car for about one day, which absolutely doesn't give you enough time to write a quality review. Frankly, the only downside to the Patriot is the gas milage is pretty bad, because the tank is small; causing you to fill up frequently. Also, the cabin is fairly narrow-ish, which can sometimes feel cramped if you're maybe very tall. I'm 5'10" and I feel very comfortable in it, but I can understand why maybe someone wouldn't, at least for long periods at a time. Still though, buying this car was the right choice, and I'm so glad I got it!
First Jeep. Love it.
Abra,08/06/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
As many a reviews say, this car is about value and about being Jeep. I moved from Subaru legacy sedan that served me exceptionally well and with ZERO trouble for 7 years (car's age 10 years). I am an outdoors guy and love my camping trip and a bit of sofy-roading. I was split between Forester and Patriot. Few factors that swayed me to the Jeep - latest Forester has become just like all other cute-utes. Jeep stands out with is retro look. Secondly the value, features and dealer discounts. Lastly the ride height and SUV like suspension. I would have bought and XT but couldnt justify the cost. About 1000 kms on it. So far no issues. Mileage has been improving and currently at about 10L/100kms in mixed hwy and city. Great sound (and it is not the Boston Accoustics upgrade); remote start; leather trimmed seats; smooth shifting though slower to start from stop; ride comfort. Will watch for repair issues and resale. Hope it beats the Subaru I loved. ---- Just over two years and 22k kms on the Patriot now. No issues whatsoever. Followed the maintenance schedule. Feels comfortable and safe esp in winter snow. Not the best acceleration from stop, but that is not what i bought the Jeep for. This Jeep is a keeper.
Jeeps rule
ratherbfishn,01/11/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
First week with new Jeep, snow all week she did great as expected. Plenty of room for four, fun to drive easy to park. Second jeep in the garage one commander and now the patriot.
See all 43 reviews of the 2015 Jeep Patriot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jeep Patriot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Jeep Patriot

Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Overview

The Used 2015 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jeep Patriot?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jeep Patriot trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport is priced between $7,450 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 42664 and108917 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition is priced between $10,414 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 14081 and93228 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Latitude is priced between $10,995 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 26479 and90397 miles.

Which used 2015 Jeep Patriots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Jeep Patriot for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2015 Patriots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,450 and mileage as low as 14081 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Jeep Patriot.

Can't find a used 2015 Jeep Patriots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Patriot for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,423.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,291.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Patriot for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,827.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,045.

