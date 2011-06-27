Vehicle overview

The 2014 Jeep Patriot is on a simple mission: It provides the iconic, rugged look of a traditional Jeep along with decent off-roading ability. Jeep has also aggressively priced the Patriot so that it's one of the least expensive crossover SUVs on the market. That's an appealing combination, but the devil is in the details.

It's true that the Patriot, at least in its base Sport trim level, has a lower as-new price than any other crossover SUV. But that Sport trim goes without a lot of desirable standard features, such as air-conditioning, power locks and power windows. When adding features like those back in, the Patriot's price becomes similar to those of a much more desirable group of competitors.

In terms of off-road capability, you aren't getting much bang for your buck with the 2014 Jeep Patriot, either. It's really only capable when it's been fitted with extra-cost features that enhance its ability to climb over obstacles. If you never go off-road, you might not care, but the Patriot also has some significant issues that detract from its desirability in daily use. Cargo capacity is the biggie, as the Patriot offers just 53.5 cubic feet with its rear seats folded, and that's a very small number for this class. Interior materials quality is nothing to write home about, either.

We've also griped about the Patriot's acceleration in past years, and Jeep has addressed this issue for 2014: Most Jeep Patriots can now be equipped with a new six-speed automatic transmission. It's certainly an upgrade over the previous continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is still used on Patriots equipped with certain option packages, but it isn't exactly a giant leap forward. Acceleration is better on Patriots with the six-speed automatic, but this Jeep still feels slow compared with rivals. Along with that comes a noisy cabin environment (mainly due to engine drone and tire noise) and a relatively unrefined ride for this class.

If you're shopping for a small crossover SUV, the 2014 Ford Escape and 2014 Kia Sportage are worth considering as alternatives to the 2014 Jeep Patriot. Both have roomier interiors with high-quality materials, along with better all-around performance. If light off-road ability is on your priority list, we'd recommend the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek or the 2014 Jeep Cherokee, although they are more expensive. If the Patriot's low price is the main draw for you, the 2014 Nissan Rogue Select (the renamed old-generation version of the Rogue) doesn't cost much more and it's a much better overall package. In the end, the Patriot succeeds at providing basic transportation, but most buyers will find more value in rival crossovers.