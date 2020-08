Used 2008 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

Car Guys - Houston / Texas

We repaired passenger rear fender & replaced bumper. Low miles, clean inside and out. Vehicle in great condition, Please call or come by for more info or to Test drive. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J8FF28W18D570129

Stock: 570129

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-30-2019