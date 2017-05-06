Used 2017 Jeep Patriot
Pros & Cons
- Optional flip-down tailgate speakers
- Above-average off-road capability with Freedom Drive II
- Attractively priced
- Unrefined and sluggish base engine that's paired to a droning CVT
- Steering wheel doesn't telescope
- Subpar crash test scores
- Unsophisticated ride quality when going over bumps
- minimal cargo space
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
We're just going to get this out of the way right now: Time has not been kind to the Jeep Patriot. It debuted for the 2007 model year and has carried on without a full redesign ever since. A decade later, the 2017 Patriot's plasticky interior, rough ride quality and intrusive road noise are throwbacks to those troubled DaimerChrysler days. It's a similar theme under its hood where neither of the available four-cylinder engines is a standout for performance or fuel economy. If you order the Freedom Drive II package (which gives the Patriot some light off-road ability, one of its few major selling points), for example, you're looking at a rather unimpressive EPA combined rating of 21 mpg. Some competing models get closer to 30 mpg.
Simply put, the Patriot isn't for those shoppers who want a modern interior, class-leading fuel economy, a relaxed ride or the latest in-car tech. But it does have a few benefits. As mentioned above, the Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors when equipped with Freedom Drive II. It's also inexpensive, potentially undercutting other small crossover SUVs by thousands of dollars when purchased new. Tempering that, however, is that fact that the base Sport does without some features most people have come to take for granted, such as power accessories and air-conditioning, and will likely need to be added as options.
We recommend many competitors if you're in the market for a small SUV. Jeep's own Renegade is a more stylish and modern alternative, and you can still go off the beaten path effectively in the Trailhawk version. If keeping your crossover on the road is more your scene, check out the 2017 Honda HR-V, which boasts a large cargo area and excellent fuel economy. We also like the 2017 Mazda CX-3 for its blend of sporty handling and impressive cabin materials. These vehicles might end up costing you a little more up front than the Patriot. But as the old saw goes, you get what you pay for.
The front-wheel-drive Sport and Latitude trims come standard with antilock brakes that include front discs and rear drums. All Patriots with Freedom Drive I or Freedom Drive II get disc brakes front and rear. Traction and stability control are standard regardless, as are front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Patriot came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this class.
In government crash testing, the Patriot received four stars (out of a possible five) for overall protection, with five stars for side protection and a rather alarming three-star rating for front impacts. More scoring comes from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which gave the Patriot its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. But the IIHS downgraded the Patriot to the worst score of Poor in the small-overlap front-impact test.
Jeep Patriot models
The 2017 Jeep Patriot is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. It is available in Sport and Latitude trim levels. There are several notable sub-trims: The Sport has two appearance-related packages called the Sport SE and 75th Anniversary Edition, while the Latitude can be had in a High Altitude Edition.
The Sport has standard equipment that matches its modest price, comprising 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, foglights, manual exterior mirrors, crank-down windows, manual locks, cruise control, cloth upholstery, tinted rear windows, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Sport SE package adds 17-inch gray-painted alloy wheels, gloss-gray exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, heated front seats, upgraded cloth and vinyl upholstery, increased ride height for front-wheel-drive models and tow hooks for all-wheel-drive models.
The 75th Anniversary package includes 17-inch bronze-painted alloy wheels, bronze exterior accents, remote engine start, a sunroof, mesh upholstery and a cargo cover.
Stand-alone options for the Patriot Sport include air-conditioning, black steel or alloy wheels, and an upgraded stereo with a six-CD changer. The optional Power Value Group adds upgraded exterior trim, power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), heated mirrors, remote keyless entry and automatic headlights.
The Latitude comes with all of the features of the Sport with the Power Value Group, plus air-conditioning, 17-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, reclining rear seatbacks and a 115-volt power outlet.
A few options packages are available on the Patriot Latitude. The Premium Sound Group adds nine Boston Acoustics speakers, including two that flip down from the tailgate. The Sun and Sound Group includes those features and a sunroof. The Security and Cargo Convenience Group includes a cargo cover, adjustable roof-rack crossbars and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Finally, the High Altitude package consists of unique 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, leather upholstery and a power driver seat (with manual lumbar adjustment).
A few packages are also available for both trims. The All-Weather Capability Group for 4WD models adds an engine-block heater, daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, tow hooks and all-season floor mats. The Trailer-Tow Prep Group (2.4-liter engine only) includes a trailer wiring harness, an oil cooler and a full-size spare. The Freedom Drive II Off-Road Group (also 2.4-liter engine only) consists of the Trailer-Tow Prep Group plus an upgraded CVT with a low-range 4WD mode, skid plates, hill descent control, hill start assist, tow hooks, a height-adjustable driver seat, and body sealing to allow the Patriot to ford greater water depths.
An 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system is optional. For the Latitude, it can also be ordered with a navigation system. A rearview camera can also be ordered with the touchscreen.
The 2017 Patriot's base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. It can only be had with front-wheel drive. The uplevel engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque; it's available on front-wheel-drive Patriots and required with all-wheel drive (Freedom Drive I or Freedom Drive II).
A five-speed manual is the default transmission for both engines. The optional automatic for the 2.0-liter Patriot is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that functions like a traditional automatic, while the 2.4-liter engine is offered with a six-speed conventional automatic. The exception to this rule is the Freedom Drive II off-road package, which combines the 2.4-liter with a unique CVT that features low-range gearing.
Fuel economy varies depending on which powertrain setup you get. None are all that fuel-efficient, though. For example, you're looking at 24 mpg combined (22 city/26 highway) with the 2.0-liter engine and the CVT or 23 mpg combined with the bigger 2.4-liter engine and front-wheel drive and the six-speed automatic. That drops to 21 mpg when you get the Freedom Drive II's CVT.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Patriot with Freedom Drive I and the six-speed automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is comparable to a Honda HR-V (9.7 seconds) or Jeep's own Renegade 2.4 (9.4 seconds). However, a Patriot with Freedom Drive II chugged to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds, a disappointing number considering how poor the fuel economy is with this package.
Properly equipped, the Patriot can tow up to 2,000 pounds.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
The 2017 Jeep Patriot is painfully slow with the 2.0-liter engine, and even the 2.4-liter models move like molasses when equipped with Freedom Drive II and the soul-sucking CVT. This would be somewhat forgivable if the Patriot were great on gas. It is not. Nor is either engine refined, with the smaller one particularly troubled by the dreaded NVH trio (noise, vibration and harshness). The six-speed automatic is the Patriot's saving grace, lifting the 2.4-liter engine's performance to class-competitive levels despite sometimes slow shifts.
On paved surfaces, the Patriot allows an abundance of wind and tire noise into the cabin. The trend these days is toward quietness at speed, even among value-priced vehicles, but this Jeep is a throwback. Ride quality is similarly unimpressive, as the Patriot's suspension struggles with broken pavement, making for a jittery drive over urban streets. Handling is adequate under normal circumstances, aided by the Patriot's compact footprint, but you'll notice plenty of body roll if you enter a corner with any kind of speed. As for the off-road experience, the Freedom Drive II setup moves the Patriot significantly beyond Freedom Drive I's conventional all-wheel drive — but as noted, it's also slow and thirsty.
Interior
The Patriot's interior has been tweaked over the years, but it's still one of the most basic you'll find, with cheap, hard plastics covering most surfaces and a tilt-only steering wheel that can compromise driver comfort. The Sport model is the worst offender because of its lack of standard power accessories and air-conditioning, but even the Limited's layout looks and feels more like that of an economy car than a competitive crossover. On the bright side, the front seats are pretty comfortable, providing satisfactory support for long stints in the saddle. Rear passengers won't be as pleased, however, because legroom is tight and the bottom cushion sits low, largely negating the benefits of the Latitude's reclining rear seatbacks.
The Patriot's primary gauges make a good first impression with their large, easy-to-read font, and the straightforward, generally ergonomic controls are consistent with Jeep's no-nonsense heritage. The optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is outdated, though; the 8.4-inch system used in other Jeep models is vastly superior. As ever, the Patriot provides optional flip-down liftgate speakers that'll help get the party started.
Cargo capacity is another potential weak spot. The 23 cubic feet of space behind the rear seatbacks isn't totally shameful, and folding down the rear seatbacks opens up 53.5 cubic feet of maximum stowage. That's about what you'll get from subcompact crossovers such as the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 but much less than bigger models such as the CR-V and CX-5.
Sponsored cars related to the Patriot
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Patriot.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- interior
- off-roading
- handling & steering
- transmission
- acceleration
- towing
- safety
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- climate control
- ride quality
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- dashboard
- road noise
- seats
- lights
- engine
- visibility
- warranty
- oil
- comfort
- brakes
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second Patriot, after owning a FWD 2012 Altitude Ed. with the CVT. I can definitely say the 6spd unit is an improvement in every way. Worth every penny getting a 4x4 over a FWD. Gas mileage is only slightly less, but I drive mostly highway so I barely notice a diff at all. It may not be the quietest on the hwy, but I don't think it is all that much louder than my Acura trade-in was. Rides very well on city streets with the Goodyear Wranglers, especially given the ohio road conditions. Uconnect is pretty basic, but gets the job done. There is something to be said for no distracting screens in a car these days. I test drove this back to back with the new renegade expecting the renegade to crush it, but I actually much preferred the look and feel of the Pat. Looking forward to many more years of enjoyment. The Sport SE package has every thing I wanted, and nothing I didn't - perfect bang for your buck. Out the door for under 20k on a brand new Jeep 4x4 is too good to pass up. **6 month update** Still loving my Pat. I have put over 12k on it since June and have had zero issues. Decent highway cruiser, and averaging about 26 mpg with my mostly highway commute. Has survived a couple big ikea trips and can haul most anything in the back. Forgot how comfortable the front seats were, and the storage nooks are great for phone/wallet etc. Definitely recommend upgrading the headlight bulbs and speakers, but both of those take about 15 minutes to do, super simple. Looking forward to many more miles and having some fun in the snow this winter.
We have owned the Patriot for over a year. Having last owned a Grand Cherokee, the Patriot does not ride as smooth or quiet, but it is satisfactory. Handling and braking are superb. The 2.4 liter has plenty of power for passing. Mileage is consistently around 26 mpg. Being FWD/4X4 makes for great traction on snow and ice in the mountains where live (elevation 3,000'). Our big dogs fit comfortably in the back. We are about to endeavor in full-time motor home travel with the Patriot as a "toad". At 3,600# it is just right for towing on a dolly and should give us great service for all climates and terrain. The six speed/manual transmission allows for downshifting on mountain roads without excessive braking as the "flat-landers" tend to do. So far, no issues to complain about. For the money, the Patriot is a good buy.
The main criticism I see from professional reviews is the outdated styling and recommend the more updated Jeep Renegade. If you don't like the more old-school boxy Jeep look and you prefer something that looks like a high top gym shoe, then get the Renegade ;-) . Otherwise, I love the straight-forward basic look, function, and feel. As much as I love having all the fancy bells and whistles on a SUV, I just see as more stuff to break further down the road. I haven't had the vehicle for that long so I can't comment on it's reliability just yet. I do recommend the 2.4L engine over the 2.0L for a that little extra oomph. Patriots/Compasses don't have the greatest acceleration. Not bad but not great. This is supposed to be the last year for the Patriot. If that's true, dealerships will probably be offering nice discounts to clear out their remaining stock.
I've now had this Jeep several years. Bought during a winter where we regularly received 6 inches overnight and plow trucks were leaving my former car stuck in my driveway every morning. The Jeep has handled these conditions admirably; under the worst conditions the 4 wheel drive adds an element of grip and helps get up and down steep, poorly cleared streets. I've always driven 'practical' vs. plush vehicles, so from my point of view, this is a comfortable vehicle to drive. My first with heated, leather seats and honestly - I love them. So why not a 5 star rating? The driver's door often creaks on opening and I do have some concerns about how this will hold up long term. My need to get over rough roads and living with extreme winters though, made the clearance and 4 wheel capacity of the Jeep more important. Sure, if I was going to spend at least another ten to twenty thousand, I could buy a vehicle that was equally good on rough roads and more likely to hold up better over time. I'd rather spend a lot less up front, and re-evaluate my needs in four or five years, by which time car technology will have taken a few more steps.
Features & Specs
|Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
|High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Jeep Patriot a good car?
Is the Jeep Patriot reliable?
Is the 2017 Jeep Patriot a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Jeep Patriot?
The least-expensive 2017 Jeep Patriot is the 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,040.
Other versions include:
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,840
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $18,040
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,040
- High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,985
- High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,685
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,540
- Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,835
- Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,835
- 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,775
- 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,275
What are the different models of Jeep Patriot?
More about the 2017 Jeep Patriot
The 2017 Jeep Patriot is built and priced to appeal to budget-minded shoppers who want a compact SUV suitable for around-town chores and light off-road duty. Having undergone only minor updates since its introduction for the 2007 model year, the Patriot is essentially still in its first generation. And although its design carries some traditional hallmarks of the Jeep brand, the Patriot is beginning to look a bit more dated than some of its stablemates.
Since the Patriot is scheduled to be replaced early next year, there really are no changes to the existing model. It retains the classic boxy exterior design that from the beginning has made Jeep vehicles identifiable from a mile away. In addition to making a style statement, this shape gives it a fairly roomy passenger compartment and, with the rear seats folded, a decent amount of cargo space.
The interior is relatively basic compared to those of its closest rivals. A mild reboot for 2011 improved the cabin somewhat, but in standard trim, it still surrounds occupants with a lot of hard plastic surfaces. On the plus side, these are at least easy to clean. The entry-level Sport models don't come with such conveniences as power windows or air-conditioning, although these are standard on higher trim levels. And buyers who want to add some extra comfort can opt for upgrades such as leather seats and premium sound systems.
Although not designed for serious work in the dirt, the Patriot does boast better off-road capability than many of its competitors. If you want to spend more time in the wilderness, you can add the Freedom II Off-Road Group, an optional package that toughens up the compact SUV with such features as skid plates, larger wheels and tires, an oil cooler and hill start assist.
The Patriot's standard powerplant, available only in the front-wheel-drive version, is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. An optional choice is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that puts out 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. Available transmissions include a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a six-speed automatic.
EPA-rated fuel economy for the base front-wheel-drive Patriot with the 2.0-liter engine and the manual gearbox is 25 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway). Opting for four-wheel drive, the larger engine and the CVT lowers the rating to a 21 mpg combined (20 city/23 highway).
The Patriot is available in the base Sport model and the slightly better-equipped Sport SE. Up the line are the well-optioned Latitude, the 75th Anniversary Edition and the High Altitude model. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the best 2017 Jeep Patriot to suit your needs.
Used 2017 Jeep Patriot Overview
The Used 2017 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Jeep Patriot?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Jeep Patriot and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Patriot 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Patriot.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Jeep Patriot and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Patriot featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Jeep Patriot?
Which 2017 Jeep Patriots are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jeep Patriot for sale near. There are currently 65 new 2017 Patriots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,888 and mileage as low as 8813 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Jeep Patriot.
Can't find a new 2017 Jeep Patriots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Patriot for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,705.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,356.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Jeep Patriot?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related Used 2017 Jeep Patriot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles