Vehicle overview

The Jeep Patriot is among the last vestiges of the Bad Old Days at Chrysler, and yet it continues to be a surprisingly strong seller. Why? We imagine it's because the Jeep name is popular with consumers, and the Patriot is the least expensive way to put a new Jeep in your driveway, especially if you're willing to live without things like power windows and air-conditioning.

The 2016 Patriot is quite affordable. But there are better options for a subcompact crossover SUV.

We can't help but admire the 2016 Jeep Patriot's off-road ability when equipped with the Freedom Drive II Off-Road Group. Unfortunately, this package makes the Patriot considerably less affordable, and it also comes with the power-sapping continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). CVTs have come a long way in the past few years, but the Patriot's has not, as it continues to rob both power and fuel economy from whichever engine it's hooked to. The upgraded 2.4-liter engine with the six-speed automatic is a more satisfying pairing, and the Patriot is one of a dwindling number of SUVs to offer a manual transmission -- but if you want the off-road ability of Freedom Drive II, you're stuck with the CVT.

And if you're going to give up that off-road ability, you may as well give up on the Patriot, because the competition is roundly better. One of the alternatives we'd consider is Jeep's newest compact offering, the Renegade, which is better looking, more fun to drive, more practical and safer to boot. Yes, it's more expensive, but it's worth every penny. We'd also recommend the entry-level crossovers from other brands, including the Honda HR-V and the Mazda CX-3. If you must have a new Jeep and you're on a shoestring budget, the 2016 Jeep Patriot will fill the bill. Otherwise, this segment is full of superior crossovers, whether at the Jeep dealership or elsewhere.