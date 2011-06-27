  1. Home
2013 Jeep Patriot Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average off-road capability
  • a few clever features.
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • disappointing fuel economy
  • poor braking distances
  • limited cargo space
  • substandard interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be billed as the cheapest SUV on the market, but the 2013 Jeep Patriot can't match the space, refinement, quality and driving dynamics of its competitors.

Vehicle overview

Let's not be coy. We do not recommend the 2013 Jeep Patriot. Just about any other compact crossover SUV would be a better choice for you, especially if you have a family. The Patriot is slow, its fuel economy is unimpressive and cargo capacity is lacking. And that's just the beginning of its foibles.

In its defense, the Jeep Patriot checks in with a substantially lower price than any other SUV. However, take a look at its standard features list and you'll understand why. The base Sport model, for instance, lacks air-conditioning, power locks or even power windows. Once you add those items plus some other common features, the Patriot ends up being more expensive than the 2013 Kia Sportage, the second least expensive compact crossover and a vastly superior vehicle. A similar point can be made about the Hyundai Tucson and 2013 Nissan Juke.

The Patriot does have something those other models do not -- off-road capability. To achieve it, you must opt for the Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Group that includes an upgraded four-wheel-drive system with a low range. It'd still be cheaper than a Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Xterra or FJ Cruiser, too. But it should be noted that those models are vastly more capable than the Patriot when the pavement ends.

If all you want is a new crossover SUV that can realistically do some light off-roading, the 2013 Jeep Patriot could make sense. But frankly, this seems like a very small potential buyer pool. In other words, look somewhere else.

2013 Jeep Patriot models

The 2013 Jeep Patriot is a compact crossover SUV that seats five people. It is available in Sport, Latitude and Limited trim levels.

The base Sport is very sparsely equipped with standard 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, foglights, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Power Value Group adds full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces. Air-conditioning, 17-inch alloy wheels and a six-CD/DVD changer are also available.

The Latitude gets all of the Sport's options minus the CD changer, plus a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a reclining rear seat and steering wheel audio controls. Satellite radio is optional.

The Limited adds all the above optional items, plus automatic climate control, rear disc brakes (versus drums), upgraded exterior trim, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (plus manual lumbar adjustment) and a trip computer.

The Latitude and Limited are eligible for several option packages. The Sun/Sound Group adds a sunroof and a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system (available separately) with two drop-down liftgate speakers and satellite radio. The Security and Cargo Convenience Group adds adjustable roof rail crossbars, remote ignition, front side airbags, a tire pressure monitoring display, a cargo cover, Bluetooth phone connectivity (optional separately on all trims), a USB audio jack and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A touchscreen audio interface that includes digital music storage is also available and can be enhanced with a navigation system on the Limited.

All-wheel-drive models, regardless of trim, can be equipped with the Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Group. This includes an enhanced four-wheel-drive system, special 17-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, a full-size spare tire, hill descent control, tow hooks, skid plates and a height-adjustable driver seat on the Sport.

2013 Highlights

The Jeep Patriot is essentially unchanged for 2013.

Performance & mpg

When equipped with standard front-wheel drive, the 2013 Jeep Patriot Sport and Latitude are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 141 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. Hill-start assist is also standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy with front-wheel drive and the CVT is 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, which is disappointing given its lack of power. It's marginally better at 23/30/26 with the manual.

The Patriot Limited and "Freedom-Drive I" all-wheel-drive models only come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. It gets the same transmission choices as the 2.0-liter. The optional Freedom-Drive II four-wheel-drive system includes a low range.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Patriot Limited with Freedom-Drive II needed a very lengthy 10.3 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph -- that's one of the slowest times of any small crossover SUV. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 21/26/23 with Freedom-Drive I and the CVT. It goes up to 22/28/24 with the manual, but down to a poor 20/23/21 with Freedom-Drive II.

Safety

The 2013 Jeep Patriot comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. The Limited gets rear disc brakes. Front side airbags are optional on all trims either in the Security and Cargo Convenience Group or as stand-alone items.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Patriot Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in a poor 143 feet -- about 20 feet longer than average.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Patriot the highest-possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests. Patriots with the optional side airbags also get a "Good," but it drops to a second-worst "Marginal" without the side airbags.

Driving

Of the 2013 Jeep Patriot's two available engines, even the larger 2.4-liter is underwhelming when it comes to highway power. The CVT does them no favors and their loud droning noises will have you reaching for the radio volume. At least the availability of a five-speed manual transmission makes this vehicle somewhat capable for off-road adventures.

Since the available Freedom Drive I all-wheel-drive system is really only meant to provide added peace of mind when roads turn slippery, it's the Freedom Drive II system you'll want if you expect to be spending much time in the dirt. At the same time, this dimension of off-road capability takes a significant toll on fuel economy and ride comfort. The handling and general driving experience of any Patriot also greatly trails its competitors.

Interior

At first glance the Patriot's interior looks nice enough, if a little utilitarian. On closer examination, however, the quality is disappointing due to extensive use of cheap, hard plastics. The base Sport's lack of standard power accessories and air-conditioning will make it feel especially cheap. The front seats are comfortable enough, but rear seat legroom is tight in the outboard seats and virtually nonexistent in the center position.

Large, easy-to-read gauges and user-friendly controls are at least in keeping with Jeep's off-road heritage, though the available touchscreen electronics interface is rather antiquated. There are a couple clever features such as the cargo area lamp that pops out to become a rechargeable LED flashlight and the optional Boston Acoustics speakers that flip down from the raised liftgate to provide tunes for your next tailgate party.

You'd better not plan to bring a lot to that party, though. With just 23 cubic feet of space behind the 60/40-split rear seats and 53.5 cubic feet with both sections folded down, the cargo area is significantly smaller than almost all crossover competitors. The Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester in particular are about 20 cubes bigger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Jeep Patriot.

5(28%)
4(36%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(29%)
3.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Patriot
knobbytires,02/03/2013
I did my research and mostly read negative reviews of this vehicle so I was hesitant in seriously pursing it. I liked the looks of it and didn't need anything to fancy other than the 4x4 option and height adjuster drivers seat which means the Latitude model with heated seats. I do have a Grand Cherokee with the Penstar 6 engine but couldn't afford another one so this vehicle made sense for me. Long story short I did purchase this vehicle and couldn't be happier it is fantastic in the snow and all though you will not win any races off the line the 2.4 liter engine is very capable when needed and I average 23 MPG. The CVT transmission is great it always knows where it needs to be.
Some like Jeeps...
aerospike,05/30/2013
and some don't. Reading the reviews mad me think that if I bought this vehicle, the universe would collapse! Then I took a ride in one. The extremely dark-green that it looks black finish is gorgeous, the seams are all tight, build quality is very good. Comfort is no lexus quality, but then again, it if fine for a small SUV. Value? No contest. It's a Jeep. This thing is also a blast to drive. I'll note that a lot of reviewers mus not know how to use a CVT transmission. I've had two of these transmissions now, and so far, my Patriot is getting almost 30 mpg on the highway. We should Learn to use the CVT before declaring it junk.
Annoying little issues...
Celso Dela Cruz,11/30/2015
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased a 13 Patriot 2.4 sport 4x4 5m/t in February of 2013 it has been a love-hate relationship with the vehicle. This being my third ever car and coming from Toyotas, 91 Mr2 and '04 matrix xrs, I see and feel the lack of quality of this Chrysler Product. I have put 26,000 MI on this. First, alignment has been off since day one. After the first winter, i noticed rust on the door hinges, all of them. It causes the doors to kind of catch, or creak, like 90's and early millenial GMs. At the same time it developed a nice squeak or creek sound in the rear suspension when going over the tiniest bumps. It first wasn't very noticeable but now is quite audible. Just rock the car when it's parked. It currently is at the dealer for rhis problem and has been there all weekend. I hope they can fix it. After after winter 2013 I noticed a lot of water pooled behind the driver seat. Took into the dealer. Turns out the windshield cowl got blocked up and water started entering through the flooboard. 1st gear has popped out on me a few times. Reverse has done it too, I understand it's not synchronized, but still annoying. What else? The tires wail and scream when turning small radii in parking lots at very low speeds. Cruise control is pointless, as 5th gear has no torque below 2700rpm so if you want to cruise anywhere above 70 you need to be wasting gas in 4th to still be able to use the cruise buttons for acceleration. The painted steelies are rusting and it hasn't been three years. The things I actually like are that it's manual and 4x4. It returns decent mpgs, no different from my previous car. Acceleration is adequate in city only. I am happy with the fact that it is very basic, power windows doors, a/c. Single disc basic stereo, creature comforts, that's it. All in all, I have more hate than love for this jeep, and if it weren't for the fact that it's paid off and I enjoy no car note. Whether I will keep this long term or not depends on how this suspension creak pans out. Otherwise I will just get my money's worth out of it and move on before it will need new tires...
Get Your Jeep On
geargroy,02/03/2013
What does get your Jeep on mean? It means get into a vehicle full of fun and adventure. Fill the Patriot with a ton of fun things and fun people and go on an adventure. Get Your Jeep On and have fun with great fuel economy and on/off road safety and a smooth ride.
See all 14 reviews of the 2013 Jeep Patriot
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Jeep Patriot features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Jeep Patriot

Used 2013 Jeep Patriot Overview

The Used 2013 Jeep Patriot is offered in the following submodels: Patriot SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Jeep Patriot?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Jeep Patriot trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Jeep Patriot Latitude is priced between $7,995 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 67872 and83619 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Jeep Patriots are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Jeep Patriot for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 Patriots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 67872 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Jeep Patriot.

Can't find a used 2013 Jeep Patriots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Patriot for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,313.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Patriot for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,033.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,437.

