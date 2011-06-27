Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$2,307
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,112
|$2,067
|$2,558
|Average
|$854
|$1,589
|$1,985
|Rough
|$596
|$1,111
|$1,412
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,452
|$2,967
|Clean
|$1,281
|$2,198
|$2,668
|Average
|$984
|$1,689
|$2,070
|Rough
|$687
|$1,181
|$1,473
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$2,085
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,868
|$2,316
|Average
|$768
|$1,436
|$1,797
|Rough
|$536
|$1,004
|$1,278
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$2,038
|$2,518
|Clean
|$976
|$1,827
|$2,264
|Average
|$749
|$1,404
|$1,757
|Rough
|$523
|$981
|$1,250
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$2,560
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,171
|$2,295
|$2,874
|Average
|$900
|$1,764
|$2,230
|Rough
|$628
|$1,233
|$1,586
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$2,184
|$2,698
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,958
|$2,427
|Average
|$802
|$1,505
|$1,883
|Rough
|$560
|$1,052
|$1,339
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$4,232
|$5,068
|Clean
|$2,295
|$3,793
|$4,557
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,915
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,231
|$2,037
|$2,515
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$2,048
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,835
|$2,260
|Average
|$774
|$1,411
|$1,754
|Rough
|$540
|$986
|$1,247
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,963
|$2,431
|Clean
|$930
|$1,760
|$2,186
|Average
|$715
|$1,352
|$1,696
|Rough
|$499
|$945
|$1,206
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$2,159
|$2,638
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,935
|$2,372
|Average
|$832
|$1,488
|$1,841
|Rough
|$581
|$1,040
|$1,309