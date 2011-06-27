  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$2,307$2,845
Clean$1,112$2,067$2,558
Average$854$1,589$1,985
Rough$596$1,111$1,412
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,452$2,967
Clean$1,281$2,198$2,668
Average$984$1,689$2,070
Rough$687$1,181$1,473
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$2,085$2,575
Clean$1,000$1,868$2,316
Average$768$1,436$1,797
Rough$536$1,004$1,278
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,089$2,038$2,518
Clean$976$1,827$2,264
Average$749$1,404$1,757
Rough$523$981$1,250
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,307$2,560$3,196
Clean$1,171$2,295$2,874
Average$900$1,764$2,230
Rough$628$1,233$1,586
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$2,184$2,698
Clean$1,045$1,958$2,427
Average$802$1,505$1,883
Rough$560$1,052$1,339
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,561$4,232$5,068
Clean$2,295$3,793$4,557
Average$1,763$2,915$3,536
Rough$1,231$2,037$2,515
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$2,048$2,513
Clean$1,007$1,835$2,260
Average$774$1,411$1,754
Rough$540$986$1,247
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,038$1,963$2,431
Clean$930$1,760$2,186
Average$715$1,352$1,696
Rough$499$945$1,206
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1997 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,209$2,159$2,638
Clean$1,083$1,935$2,372
Average$832$1,488$1,841
Rough$581$1,040$1,309
Sell my 1997 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,760 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,760 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,760 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $499 to $2,431, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.