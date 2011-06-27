Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

OIIIIO thrills OIIIIO driver , 11/25/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have a 93 indestructible Cherokee. I just bought this 97 Cherokee, with 245K miles on it. Paid $1500 for him. My 93 is a standard this 97 is an automatic. IF you can find one get one. I easily expect to get 300 K out of this Jeep. I have 2 new cars a 4runner and a Pontiac, but would rather drive my 97 Jeep any day than these due to the fact "he" is solid as a rock. If the powers that be ever read these blogs , they would re invent these Jeeps, and would have a new following, I love mine and dread the day (if ever) I get rid of it. Report Abuse

I LOVE THIS THING! bradthecarman , 02/23/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm completely in love with my cherokee. I have over 260k miles on it, all ive really had to do is preventative care and regular maintance. Its one of the best values I've ever seen. I wish I would of bought two. It is without a doubt one of the best daily drivers out there.

The Jeep Thing Jeep_Florida , 02/25/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought it in 2008 and has 112k miles and i`m tge 2nd owner,never used 4 off- road,4.0,4x4,5 speed(oh yeah i want to change gear when i want to),MPG- 19 city,24 highway at 70 mph,20 towing a u- haul tralier.Never had any major repairs i replaced the shocks,breaks,all fluids,wiper blades,installed a cd player and also new speakers with amp all on weekends...grab a beer and save money doing that 4 fun.Easy to work on,fun to drive,to park,lot of space inside,best suv for the money.If u want to save money on gas ride a bicycle...want a smooth ride buy a BMW,but the JEEP is the way to go everywhere.

Fun on the road Greggg , 05/02/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Jeep Cherokee combines a very functional SUV with an attractive car. It's simple styling is timeless. Durability is outstanding with the truck suspension(not a fluff SUV wannabee). The ground clearance is great. So far, I've had no problems with the Cherokee and use it for everyday driving and hauling an 18" pleasure boat.