  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Cherokee
5(48%)4(39%)3(6%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.3
46 reviews
OIIIIO thrills

OIIIIO driver, 11/25/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have a 93 indestructible Cherokee. I just bought this 97 Cherokee, with 245K miles on it. Paid $1500 for him. My 93 is a standard this 97 is an automatic. IF you can find one get one. I easily expect to get 300 K out of this Jeep. I have 2 new cars a 4runner and a Pontiac, but would rather drive my 97 Jeep any day than these due to the fact "he" is solid as a rock. If the powers that be ever read these blogs , they would re invent these Jeeps, and would have a new following, I love mine and dread the day (if ever) I get rid of it.

I LOVE THIS THING!

bradthecarman, 02/23/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm completely in love with my cherokee. I have over 260k miles on it, all ive really had to do is preventative care and regular maintance. Its one of the best values I've ever seen. I wish I would of bought two. It is without a doubt one of the best daily drivers out there.

The Jeep Thing

Jeep_Florida, 02/25/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought it in 2008 and has 112k miles and i`m tge 2nd owner,never used 4 off- road,4.0,4x4,5 speed(oh yeah i want to change gear when i want to),MPG- 19 city,24 highway at 70 mph,20 towing a u- haul tralier.Never had any major repairs i replaced the shocks,breaks,all fluids,wiper blades,installed a cd player and also new speakers with amp all on weekends...grab a beer and save money doing that 4 fun.Easy to work on,fun to drive,to park,lot of space inside,best suv for the money.If u want to save money on gas ride a bicycle...want a smooth ride buy a BMW,but the JEEP is the way to go everywhere.

Fun on the road

Greggg, 05/02/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Jeep Cherokee combines a very functional SUV with an attractive car. It's simple styling is timeless. Durability is outstanding with the truck suspension(not a fluff SUV wannabee). The ground clearance is great. So far, I've had no problems with the Cherokee and use it for everyday driving and hauling an 18" pleasure boat.

Endless reliability internally, falling apart externally

Jack Nelson, 02/26/2015
Country 4dr SUV
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had my cherokee for roughly 4 years now, bought it used at 120,000 miles, and I have yet to even touch the motor in terms of repairs. It is a modern day sherman tank mechanically. I've obviously had to replace my share of wear and tear parts such as the alternator, tie rods, brakes, etc. But never anything on the motor, or even the transmission for that matter. Unfortunately, as with all cars, it is falling apart at the seams in terms of appearance. The bumper fell off the other day for no reason, and it has a crackle when idling (most likely the catalytic converter). Its a pretty big gas guzzler as well. All around I'd say it is the perfect "point A to point B" vehicle.

