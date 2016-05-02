Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

8,289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  • 1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic
    used

    1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic

    180,279 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,399

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    125,033 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    69,314 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    187,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo

    143,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    95,045 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    88,485 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $2,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    79,991 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    96,190 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    77,020 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Black
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    92,145 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    94,504 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic

    96,134 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    179,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in White
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    179,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary
    certified

    2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary

    26,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $5,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Gray
    certified

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    3,387 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $25,349

    $5,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland

    22,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,999

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.474 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A Simple Cargo-Truck 4X4 (XJ) For A Simple Man
Roger Abello,02/05/2016
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD
For a Simple Man Such As Me This 1996 2 Door Cherokee Jeep 4X4 5 Speed Manual Is Actually A Piece Of Equipment To Me. Why you may ask? Well I Bought this back in 2009 from a one owner he was in his late 60's, He ordered it new in 1996. He ordered it with the Sport Package: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Rear Window Defogger, as well as the wiper, Matching interior gray cargo cover, and Top of the line Aluminum Wheels with full size inside mounted matching spare tire. I Gave My Jeep a 2" Lift and instead of P225 R15 I raised it to P235 AT Wrangler tires. This Vehicle Looks Good can go anywhere on or off road incase of an emergency. The Jeep is just Smart enough that when it comes to smog or Diagnosis all it takes is a Plug In Less than 5min. Never has any Mechanical problems. The Jeep Has just Enough Electronics for proper engine and smog Operation which is all I ever wanted. No Electronics and solenoids to Fail it's all Manual ect : Pull Lever to activate 4X4 Not push buttons or solenoids or sensors to fail. Front and Rear Axials and not this independent suspension with CV Joints and boots to tear in dry sharp Brush or Rocks while exploring a place to make camp, Not to mention they are weaker than U Joints. Change the oil every 2,500 Miles, Coolant, and serpentine belt once a Year, Differential and Transmission as well as the Transfer case every 10,000 to be sure water contamination does not take hold to do any damage. K&N Air Filter (washable every 35,000 miles) saves money and gives some Xtra Power. Don't let your tank go below 1/4 tank and your Fuel pump in tank will stay cool and not fail. Simple and Cheap to perform Tune-Ups + Easy Access!!! Simple to perform all Maintenance (oil, trans, differ, transfer ect..... The advantages over others is Lights don't fade and oxidize and look bad, NO Parking Aids, as Far as Safety has Driver Air Bag, No Active Safety, No Navigation, No USB Ports, and No Entertainment. Just no nonsense piece of equipment down to earth vehicle Simple to Maintain and Operate AND No Nickel and Dime in you. This will be the Latest vehicle I will own. The New Autos across the Board are more computer and less control of your vehicle, than what once ruled our roadways and will continue on that trend. Complaints 1 It would have been nice to have the engineers to have more leg room up front my knees are up to bottom of dash and steering wheel. There is a question as to what happen to the Jeep Cherokee in 2002. This is what I found out in research is THE POWERS AT B IN CALIFORNIA told Chrysler Corp that the 4.0 liter has ran it's coarse and is out dated and that Chrysler needed to scrap the inline 6 for a V6 that will meet tighter emissions. So out with the Cherokee and in with Liberty. Anyway such as life I hope this helps to those who own or look to own a Jeep of that era.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to