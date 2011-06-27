  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 QX80
5(66%)4(16%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Great SUV if can overlook a few small things

Ken Smith, 09/14/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

Top priorities for this purchase were safety, luxury and value. The QX80 delivers in all these areas. Great ride and comfort, top of the line safety features and a big luxurious package. Only small things I can pick out include a hard time getting the SUV in gear from park, maintenance light already popped on after 2 weeks ( I though this brand was more reliable than it's turning out to be) and the fuel economy is worse than I thought. That said I'm very pleased with the purchase and I'm happy knowing my family is in big safe SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Exactly what we needed.

scott, 03/01/2019
Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We wanted to upgrade one of our Acura MDX's to something more spacious. We purchased our 2017 QX80 in 2017 and I have been driving over a year. It's been great so far. My wife and I were really surprised about the maneuverability compared with our MDX. It's a big vehicle but is quite responsive and does not drive like a truck. The cabin is quiet and comfortable. My wife thought it was big at first but after driving a couple of times she is perfectly comfortable with the larger size. The QX80 responds more like a mid-size SUV. It fits in our garage fine and accommodates 6 comfortably. Access to the third row seating is excellent as the 2nd row seats allow for easy access. Now that my wife is working from home more frequently (with me), she is now prefers driving our QX80. As do I... Our daughter will get the MDX soon and I suspect we might need another QX80. It's our first Infiniti and I can say it will not be our last. I have found it to be a solid vehicle and have been extremely impressed with the Infiniti Dealership. We have had absolutely no problems with it. The storage space is excellent with the third row down and provides the additional space we needed. I am happy with the Bose sound system and although the MP3 USB utilization is a bit outdated with old FAT table limitations. It works fine if you structure the music library accordingly. We did not want the full entertainment system package so I cannot comment about that. I was able to get the front to play AVI but it requires some tech know-how for the video formatting. I find my IPad with streaming more efficient anyway. Really the only downside is the gas consumption compared to our previous MDX although I doubt it's worse than any other V8 in it's class. I get about 12.5-13.5mpg around town. It does much better on the highway but I rarely need to drive long distances anymore. We love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love MY QX80

Walter from Stockbridge, 11/01/2018
Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Owned my QX80 Signature Series for over a year, and still love it. It handles excellent on dry roads, and in the rain, and high winds. It has the comfort that is needed for trips. It has the power to continue to perform when loaded with passengers. And a cargo trailer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Drive it love it QX80

Andy hales, 01/15/2019
Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great drive good economy for its size only let down is that it’s not overly good for carrying cargo. Tows very well and everybody in the family loves it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Truck

DP, 07/02/2019
Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

It is a nice looking vehicle in and out. It drives and feels like a truck, it sounds loud and feels rough. Terrible gas efficiency. I wanted to love this vehicle as I am loyal to Infinity. For now I am stuck Disappointed

