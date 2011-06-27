Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX80 Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,898
|$39,454
|$42,189
|Clean
|$35,928
|$38,407
|$41,036
|Average
|$33,988
|$36,312
|$38,732
|Rough
|$32,048
|$34,217
|$36,427
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX80 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,049
|$51,629
|$54,408
|Clean
|$47,760
|$50,259
|$52,922
|Average
|$45,181
|$47,518
|$49,950
|Rough
|$42,603
|$44,777
|$46,978
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX80 Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,564
|$41,230
|$44,083
|Clean
|$37,550
|$40,135
|$42,879
|Average
|$35,523
|$37,946
|$40,471
|Rough
|$33,495
|$35,758
|$38,063
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,909
|$39,357
|$41,978
|Clean
|$35,938
|$38,312
|$40,832
|Average
|$33,998
|$36,223
|$38,539
|Rough
|$32,058
|$34,133
|$36,246
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX80 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,331
|$38,022
|$40,895
|Clean
|$34,402
|$37,013
|$39,778
|Average
|$32,545
|$34,994
|$37,545
|Rough
|$30,687
|$32,976
|$35,311