Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews
Loved my G's, but the Q50 is a beaut!
I've owned 5 Infiniti G-Series vehicles over the past 12 years, starting with the original G35 in 2003. Needless to say, I love the car. I've always preferred its styling, comfort, and value compared to other entry luxury sedans. I was hesitant to get a Q50 after reading the bad press it received, but the new styling really appealed to me and the technology in my 2012 G37 was feeling old (particularly the audio/navigation system). After several test drives of the Q50 and its competitors, I liked the Audi A4 the best, but only slightly more than the Q50 and the lease deal on the Q50 was so much better there was no way I could pass it up. Looking back, I'm glad I didn't get an A4 -- its styling is so boring compared to the Q50. Overall I really like the Q50. The powertrain is excellent - smooth acceleration and quiet at highway speeds. The cabin is comfortable with nice feel to the materials, supportive seats, minimal wind and road noise, and good visibility. The Bose "studio on wheels" is thankfully just as good as it was in the G37. I didn't get the Technology Package (which I somewhat regret) so I can't comment on all the cool ADAS features. I like the car, but I do have two reservations: the steer-by-wire system, and the infotainment system. I wanted Around View Monitor to help with parking in my cluttered garage, and I really like entry/exit assist where the seats and steering wheel move out of the way to make getting in & out of the car easier, but to get these two features I had to take the "direct adaptive steering" system. I'm not a professional driver, but even I can easily feel the difference between DAS and the hydraulic steering gears used on the G-series in the past, and I prefer the old steering feel. That said, it wasn't a deal breaker for me. I use this car for my daily commute on boring mostly-straight highways. After three months I can honestly say I've gotten used to the DAS feel and it doesn't bother me anymore. In fact I appreciate the lightness of the steering while making low-speed maneuvers. I did however have one incident where I was taking a tightly curved on-ramp at excessive speed just for the fun of it (which I did all the time in my G's) and in the middle of the maneuver I felt the car turn in slightly without me moving the steering wheel. It scared the heck out of me. I don't know if it was the DAS system making an adjustment, or something else happening, but it was very disconcerting. Bottom line: DAS makes me nervous and I would prefer not to have it. As for the infotainment system, it has a nice set of features but the execution is bad, not terrible, but bad. I have a lot of complaints about the system, but I'll limit myself to just mentioning two of them: 1) When listening to HD Radio the song title and artist name do not appear on any screen anywhere. Not on the radio screen, not on the navigation screen, and not on the instrument cluster screen. It's ridiculous. I eventually found that information buried two levels deep in the "controls" menu, where it makes no sense for it to be and is basically useless. When you listen to music from your phone or iPod the song title, artist name, and even album art are prominently displayed -- why wouldn't they do the same for HD Radio? Even more crazy, if you turn HD Radio off you do get the song title and artist name displayed - though in the old style scrolling text format. It's really frustrating and I hope Infiniti offers a software update to fix it. 2) I like to put my iPod or phone into random mode and just manually cycle through my songs. Weirdly, in the Q50 there is a span of time where you can't hit "next" to go to the next song -- the system says "retrieving album art" and won't respond no matter how many times you hit the button. That window of time seems to be from 1 - 3 seconds after a song starts playing, which can really be annoying when I hear a song I rather not listen to and want to quickly skip to the next one. I either have to hit "next" immediately or wait 3 seconds. It's a minor thing, but still, didn't anyone do user testing on the system? Anyway, it is a great car and I am happy with my purchase. I recommend it to anyone who appreciates a sporty rear-wheel drive (or rear-wheel biased AWD) sedan and wants something that looks more elegant and interesting than the boring German sedans.
Overlooked Option
Update: almost at the 3 year mark and the car has been worked flawless. I did change out the run flats for conventional tires which softened the ride a bit. AWD system works great here in Minnesota. Electric motor provides a ton a torque for quick acceleration. My lease will be up soon but I’ll probably change to something with a bit more room. Lack of storage is a downside. —— This car was panned pretty heavily when it came out in '14. There were some first generation issues that for the most part have been fixed. Great highway ride. Not a fan of run-flat tires - probably my only gripe. Steering system is awesome. There were a lot of critics of the wireless steering in terms of feel. You would have to test it yourself to see but personally I like it. Long drives don't wear on you. Cross winds don't impact your driving line. Bumps/potholes don't jar the steering wheel. And the power the hybrid delivers is impressive. Not to mention pretty good mpg as well. Add in a nice audio system and all-wheel drive and you have a great ride.
Former G owner
First of all the car is awesome. I am a former BMW guy and owned an 2008 G35 fully loaded. The 2015 Q50 did not replace all that I had in my G such as an actual power steering wheel adjustment. The Q has a manual lever. Premium leather in my G Leatherette in the Q (not a bad thing). Memory seats, lumbar support on driver side in the G not for the Q. Cd changer in the trunk (not a big deal anymore) But overall more cabin room and the 7 speed transmission is a beast. Not too bad on gas on highway. Love it and feel I made the right decision.
Probably the best car in its class
A lot of reviewers and car magazines like to brag on and on about the road feel and handling of a BMW 3 series. But most people in the real world aren't driving their car on a racetrack, a mountain road or trying to set a lap time. The Audi A4 doesn't even compare to this car in any way. This is more spacious, more powerful, and the quality of the material and fit and finish is on par. The S4 however, is a better car. The same story with the 3-series. When compared to a 328, the Q50 is definitely the better car. A 335 is a better performance machine, but the ride and comfort is sacrificed in the name of performance. If you're looking for a great balance of luxury and sport, but you don't want to fork over $50k or more (Audi S4, BMW 335i, etc.) This is the best car in its class.
Get all service records before buying used
I bought a 2015 Q50 Premium with a little over 28,500 two months ago. The car was still under the original manufacturer warranty for another 11 months or up to 60,000 miles. In addition to a test drive I checked the carfax for the car. It stated that a previous Infiniti dealer had completed a CPO inspection at 28,038 miles and sold it as a CPO. With less that 500 miles under my possession the car had catalytic converter problems wich infinity took care of. A week ago the engine started hesitating and the low oil pressure light came on. I got the car on a flatbed and took it to the dealer. Well, the car needs a new engine and Infiniti refuses to cover the repairs required due to oil sludge inside the engine. They claim that the car was not properly serviced. The car has actually 28,768 miles. I am now in the quest to find all service records from the previous owner to go back to Infiniti and dispute their claims. I did find that many others had had similar problems with sludge buildup in their Infinitis. Some of them were covered by warranty only after a lawyer got involved. So the moral is: if you are thinking on buying a used Infiniti, think again or at least demand all service records, even if the car has very few miles on it.
