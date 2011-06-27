Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 Consumer Reviews
Great CUV
I looked at the larger GMC crossovers, Arcadia, Enclave, Outlook and although the cargo room in these vehicles was impressive I just didn't like the jerky transmission. Since I didn't need a large crossover the FX35 was a good choice. The vehicle is very quick and sporty and the transmission and auto shifting is outstanding. Even with 4 adults and luggage for a long weekend I am getting 20 miles per gallon. Great looking vehicle and a great ride.
One of the BEST SUV's out there!
My wife and I leased a 2007 Infiniti FX35 (RWD) with Sport Pkg (20" wheels) hands free pkg (bluetooth) in Graphite Metallic Paint with Brick (orange) leather interior. The MSRP on the FX35 was $43,000 and we got a fantastic lease deal for 39 months on it. In my honest opinion, this has been one of the BEST vehicles we have ever owned over the last 35 months (4 months to go on the lease)! My wife does NOT want to give the FX35 back. She says everyday, she looks forward to driving it. The FX35 has NEVER been in the shop, runs/drives like new to this day. Even with the 20"wheel/tires the ride is sporty, but not harsh. MPG is usually right at 19 (mix) and 25hwy. Great SUV!
sport instead of practicality
I bought a new AWD FX35 in Sept.06. Fun to drive, but interior amenities far from bing as practical as my previous Honda Pilot. Gas mileage is surprisingly poor as transmission always seems to be hunting rather than engaging upon throttle changes. I'm also worried about integrity as mileage accrues. I drove a G35 with 20,000 miles while my FX was in the shop and it felt like it had 100,000 miles on it. This truck handles like a sports sedan, gets admiring looks, but sometimes feels like more flash than substance.
Good looking, but not practical.
Never owned a crossover until now. Test drove practically every SUV and crossover before deciding to go with the 2007 FX35 AWD with Sport package. Regretting it now. Love the looks, inside and out. But, rides very stiff and only about 15-16mpg regardless of grade of gas and type of driving. Needs a 6 or 7 speed tranny. Hard to get in and out of back seat. And, very noisy exhaust system. Wishing now I got the Edge or MKX instead for the ride, power and MPG. Even GM's Terrain and Equinox rode quieter and smoother than this FX35. But, it sure is a pretty vehicle.
Amazing
Never owned an SUV/CUV and wanted something that still gave me the fun to drive factor (I've owned Maxima's, a Spec V/SE-R's, a G20, I35 and Protege5), while providing the room I needed for me & my dog & the FX is just that. It's sporty, luxurious, reliable, safe & grown up with great curb appeal. Great power from the VQ V6, alot of features and I couldn't be happier.
