2019
March
- New Vehicle Sales Slip in March to Close Out a Down First Quarter, Edmunds Forecasts - 03/27/2019
- Used Vehicle Market Poised for Record Sales in 2019, According to New Report from Edmunds - 03/20/2019
- Edmunds Presents Seventh Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Recognizing Outstanding Customer Service - 03/12/2019
- Record Number of Americans with Car Leases Ending in 2019 Face Significant Price Hikes, According to Edmunds - 03/06/2019
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Hit Highest Level in a Decade, According to Edmunds Analysis - 03/01/2019
February
- Edmunds Announces New 2019 Tech Driven Award Winners - 02/26/2019
- New Vehicle Sales Continue to Slip in February, Edmunds Forecasts - 02/20/2019
- Edmunds Editors Reveal their Best Cars of the Year - 02/12/2019
- Audi, Toyota Win Over Car Shoppers With Their Big Game Ads - 02/03/2019
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Climb to Second-Highest Level in 10 Years, According to Edmunds Analysis - 02/01/2019
January
- New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift in January, Edmunds Forecasts - 01/24/2019
- Edmunds Trade-In Tool Touted By PCG Research - 01/22/2019
- Edmunds Announces Winners of Second Annual CES® Tech Driven Awards - 01/09/2019
- Edmunds Analysts Predict Auto Finance Deals Will Wane in the New Year - 01/03/2019
2018
December
- New Auto Sales on Track for Near-Record Year in 2018, Edmunds Forecasts - 12/19/2018
- Edmunds Experts Forecast 16.9 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2019 - 12/18/2018
- Edmunds Announces Second Annual Tech Driven Awards Program - 12/11/2018
- Edmunds Editorial Team Kicks Off the Ultimate Car Review, Visiting 48 States in Seven Days" - 12/04/2018
- Edmunds Analysis Reveals Car Shoppers Get Slight Reprieve from Soaring Interest Rates in November" - 12/03/2018
November
- November Auto Sales Expected to Slip for First Time Since 2009, Edmunds Forecasts" - 11/21/2018
- Edmunds Launches "Best Car Rankings" - 11/20/2018
- Honda Leads 2019 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards - 11/15/2018
- Black Friday Becomes Black November as Car Dealers Extend Bargains, According to Edmunds - 11/14/2018
- Average Used Vehicle Prices Hit New Record and Surpass $20,000 Threshold, New Edmunds Report Reveals - 11/08/2018
- Record Interest Rates Push Auto Industry to a Tipping Point in October, According to Edmunds Analysis - 11/01/2018
October
- New Vehicle Sales Expected to Cool Slightly in October, Edmunds Forecasts - 10/24/2018
- Edmunds Announces Next Generation Trade-In Tool for Dealer Websites - 10/23/2018
- Connecticut and Massachusetts Lead the Country in Responsible Car Shopping Behavior, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 10/18/2018
- High Interest Rates Put Pressure on Auto Sales in September, According to Edmunds - 10/02/2018
September
- Edmunds Launches New Destination for Curated Editorial Content - 09/28/2018
- New Vehicle Sales Expected to Dip Year-Over-Year, but Remain Strong in September, Edmunds Forecasts - 09/26/2018
- Sales of Luxury SUVs Hit Record High, New Edmunds Report Reveals - 09/13/2018
- Zero Percent Finance Deals Evaporate in August, According to Edmunds - 09/04/2018
August
- New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift Slightly in August, Edmunds Forecasts - 08/29/2018
- Edmunds Report Reveals Record Savings on Used Vehicles for Car Shoppers - 08/21/2018
- Edmunds Editors Announce Favorite Road Trip Vehicles For Last-Minute Summer Getaways - 08/02/2018
- Zero Percent Finance Deals Drop to Lowest July
July
- New Vehicle Sales Expected to Slip in July, Edmunds Forecasts - 07/25/2018
- Edmunds Brings Can It Fit Augmented Reality Feature to Android - 07/11/2018
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Hit Nine-Year High in June, According to Edmunds - 07/03/2018
June
- Strong Economy Masks Auto Market Challenges, According to New Edmunds Report - 06/26/2018
- Used Vehicle Prices Hit Record High, According to Latest Edmunds Used Car Report - 06/12/2018
- Gas Prices Hit Four-Year High, Consumers in the Midwest Show Most Concern, New Edmunds Trend Report Reveals - 06/06/2018
- Parents Magazine and Edmunds Name The 10 Best Family Cars of 2018 - 06/05/2018
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Hit Nine-Year Record High, According to Edmunds - 06/01/2018
May
- Auto Sales Expected to Lift in May, Edmunds Forecasts - 05/23/2018
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Sustain Post-Recession Highs in April, According to Edmunds Analysis - 05/01/2018
April
- Auto Sales Expected to Dip in April, Edmunds Forecasts - 04/25/2018
- Rising Interest Rates, Vehicle Prices Can Cost Car Shoppers Thousands More to Finance New Vehicles in 2018, According to Edmunds - 04/12/2018
- Toyota and Porsche Take Home Brand-Level Honors in the Edmunds 2018 Best Retained Value Awards® - 04/05/2018
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Climb to Highest Point Since 2009, According to New Analysis From Edmunds - 04/03/2018
March
- March Sales Uptick Closes Out Strong First Quarter, Edmunds Forecasts - 03/28/2018
- Used Vehicle Sales Hit Record High in 2017, According to Latest Edmunds Used Car Report - 03/21/2018
- Edmunds Presents the Sixth Annual Five Star Dealer Awards to More Than 350 Dealers Nationwide - 03/12/2018
- Toyota, Subaru, Honda Score Highest Brand Loyalty, New Edmunds Report Reveals - 03/06/2018
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Hit Highest Level in Eight Years in February, According to Edmunds Analysis - 03/01/2018
February
- Auto Sales Continue Downward Slide in February, Edmunds Forecasts - 02/22/2018
- Lexus, Kia, Jeep Score Most Attention from Car Shoppers on Edmunds During Super Bowl LII - 02/04/2018
- New Vehicle Prices Drop in January After Five Months of Growth - 02/01/2018
January
- Auto Sales Expected to Cool Down in January, Edmunds Forecasts - 01/24/2018
- Toyota e-Palette Concept Wins Inaugural Edmunds CES Tech Driven Hackomotive Award at CES 2018 - 01/10/2018
- Edmunds and the Consumer Technology Association Announce Winners of the Inaugural Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards - 01/04/2018
- New Vehicle Prices Climb to All-Time High in December - 01/03/2018
2017
December
- December Auto Sales Expected to Close 2017 on a High Note, Forecasts Edmunds - 12/20/2017
- Green Car Sales to Hit New Record in 2018, According to New Analysis From Edmunds - 12/18/2017
- Edmunds Announces Partnership with Consumer Technology Association to Produce New Vehicle Tech Awards Program at CES - 12/14/2017
- Demand for SUVs Drives Vehicle Prices to New Record in November - 12/01/2017
November
- Black Friday Halo Effect Expected to Boost November Auto Sales to 17.8 million, a New 2017 High - 11/22/2017
- Edmunds Names Alistair Weaver as Vice President of Editorial and Editor-in-Chief - 11/21/2017
- Honda, Mercedes Lead 2018 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards - 11/16/2017
- Edmunds Experts Anticipate Near-Record Deals on New Cars for Black Friday - 11/15/2017
- Edmunds Report Reveals a Car With 100,000 Miles Is More Valuable Than Shoppers Think - 11/13/2017
- New Car Prices Reach All-Time High in October - 11/01/2017
October
- Auto Sales Expected to Dip Slightly in October, Forecasts Edmunds - 10/25/2017
- Car Buyers Are Ready to Embrace Autonomous Vehicles, New Edmunds Report Reveals - 10/23/2017
- Trucks Make Comeback as SUV Alternative for Families, According to New Analysis from Edmunds - 10/12/2017
- New-Car Sales Spike in Houston as Shoppers Quickly Replace Vehicles Destroyed by Harvey - 10/03/2017
September
- September Auto Sales Expected to Hit New 2017 High, Edmunds Forecasts - 09/27/2017
- Midsize Sedans No Longer Vehicle of Choice for American Families, Edmunds Data Reveals - 09/26/2017
- Edmunds Launches First-of-Its-Kind Augmented Reality Feature to Let Shoppers Determine if Vehicles Will Fit at Home - 09/19/2017
- Edmunds Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE - 09/15/2017
- Edmunds Announces Content Collaboration with The Associated Press - 09/13/2017
- Shifting Market Causes Used-Car Prices to Reach New Record High, According to Edmunds Latest Used Market Report - 09/06/2017
- Car Shoppers Find Fewer Zero-Percent Financing Deals in August, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 09/01/2017
August
- Auto Sales Expected to Post First Year-Over-Year Sales Gain in August, Edmunds Forecasts - 08/24/2017
- Edmunds Named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles for Eighth Consecutive Year - 08/07/2017
- Auto Loan Interest Rates Hit Six-Month Low, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 08/01/2017
July
- Auto Sales Expected to Take the Biggest Hit of the Year in July, Edmunds Forecasts - 07/27/2017
- Green Vehicles Make a Comeback as Automakers Add SUVs Into the Mix, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 07/24/2017
- Auto Leasing Drops for the First Time in Four Years, According to New Edmunds Report - 07/19/2017
- SUVs Help Niche Luxury Brands Steal Share from Legacy Rivals, According to New Edmunds Report - 07/14/2017
- Auto Loan Lengths Reach All-Time High, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 07/03/2017
June
- Edmunds Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune - 06/29/2017
- Bloated Inventories, Rising Incentives Signal Auto Market May Have Reached Peak SUV - 06/28/2017
- Edmunds Named to Computerworld 2017 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT - 06/12/2017
- Parents Magazine and Edmunds Name The 10 Best Family Cars of 2017 - 06/07/2017
- Average New-Car Down Payment Hits Near-Record High, According to New Edmunds Analysis - 06/02/2017
May
- Memorial Day Sales Key to Propping Up May Auto Sales - 05/25/2017
- Flood of Off-Lease Vehicles and Dropping Residual Values Create Buyer's Market for Car Shoppers, According to New Edmunds Report - 05/23/2017
- Ask Alexa: Edmunds Launches New Skill for Amazon Alexa - 05/11/2017
April
- New Vehicle Retail Demand Slumping, Edmunds Forecasts - 04/26/2017
- Edmunds Analysis Says Tax Credit Cuts Put Mainstream Electric Vehicle Market in Jeopardy - 04/07/2017
March
- Auto Inventories Reach Highest Level Since 2004 - 03/29/2017
- Edmunds and State Farm Team Up to Make Car Buying Easier - 03/15/2017
February
- Auto Sales Staying Strong in February, Forecasts Edmunds - 02/23/2017
- Edmunds Presents Annual Five Star Dealer Awards to More Than 800 Dealers Nationwide - 02/22/2017
- Edmunds Included on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures List for 2017 - 02/21/2017
- Edmunds Report Reveals Older, More Affordable Used Vehicles Becoming Scarce - 02/15/2017
- Alfa Romeo, Lexus Win the Attention of Car Shoppers on Edmunds During Super Bowl LI - 02/05/2017
January
- Automotive Lease Volume Reaches Record High in 2016, According to New Edmunds Report - 01/26/2017
- Automakers Will Ride a Wave of Consumer Confidence to Solid Sales in January, Edmunds Forecasts - 01/25/2017
- Edmunds Named Best Workplace in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune - 01/17/2017
- Honda, Toyota Dominate Inaugural Edmunds Most Wanted Awards - 01/08/2017
- Edmunds Debuts New Site Design, Brand Identity - 01/03/2017
2016
December
- SUVs Dominate List of Most Researched Vehicles in 2016 on Edmunds.com - 12/27/2016
- December Car Sales on Track to Deliver a 'True Photo Finish' for Annual Record in 2016, Says Edmunds.com - 12/21/2016
- Average Vehicle Transaction Price Hits All-Time High in 2016, According to Edmunds.com - 12/15/2016
- New Report from Edmunds.com Reveals Luxury SUVs Will Outsell Luxury Cars for the First Time - 12/08/2016
- Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Edmunds.com One of the 2016 Best Workplaces for Diversity - 12/07/2016
November
October
- October New Car Sales Offer Mixed Messages to Auto Industry, Forecasts Edmunds - 10/26/2016
- Truck Loyalty Climbs to an All-Time High, Reports Edmunds.com - 10/17/2016
- Edmunds.com Named One of America's Best Workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work® - 10/12/2016
September
- September Expected to Deliver Slower New Car Sales, Says Edmunds.com - 09/28/2016
- Model X Expands Tesla's Reach to a More Diverse Set of Buyers, Says Edmunds.com - 09/21/2016
August
- Edmunds Identifies Amazing Bargains on 'Leftover' 2016 Vehicles - 08/30/2016
- August Car Sales to Keep 2016 on Record-Setting Pace, Says Edmunds.com - 08/26/2016
- Car Shoppers Take Notice of BMW, Chevrolet Ads During the Olympic Games, Says Edmunds.com - 08/25/2016
- Edmunds.com Named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles for Seventh Consecutive Year - 08/17/2016
- Edmunds Names Hulu and McKinsey Alum Laura Perlman Vice President of Corporate Strategy - 08/17/2016
- America's Richest Car Buyers Prefer Practicality over Flash, Says Edmunds.com - 08/16/2016
- Edmunds Launches New Innovative Ad Product for Car Dealers on Facebook and Instagram - 08/09/2016
July
- Number of Leased Vehicles Reaches All-Time High in First Half of 2016, Says Edmunds.com - 07/28/2016
- July Sales Expected to Get the Second Half of 2016 off to a Fast Start, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 07/27/2016
- Edmunds Opens New Corporate 'EdQuarters' in Santa Monica, Calif. - 07/26/2016
June
- Alpena, Mich. Tops Edmunds.com Fourth of July List of Most Patriotic Cities - 06/29/2016
- Auto Industry Expected to Deliver Best June Sales in 11 Years, Says Edmunds.com - 06/23/2016
- IDG's Computerworld Names Edmunds.com to 2016 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT - 06/13/2016
- Edmunds.com's Avi Steinlauf Named a Glassdoor Highest Rated CEO in 2016 - 06/08/2016
- Edmunds.com and Oracle Data Cloud Announce Exclusive Data Relationship - 06/02/2016
- Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com Name the 10 Best Family Cars of 2016 - 06/01/2016
May
- New Car Sales Still on Track to Set a Record in 2016 Despite Small Decline in May, Says Edmunds.com - 05/25/2016
- Edmunds.com Advises Used Car Shoppers to Target Small Cars - 05/19/2016
- Edmunds.com Teams with Top Auto Manufacturers to Highlight Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles throughout Month of May - 05/05/2016
April
- April Car Sales Continue Record-Setting Pace in 2016, Says Edmunds.com - 04/28/2016
- EV and Hybrid Loyalty Falls to All-Time Low, Even as Overall Fuel Economy Thrives, Says Edmunds.com - 04/21/2016
- Edmunds.com Recognizes Top New Car Models and Brands with 2016 Best Retained Value® Awards - 04/14/2016
March
February
- Auto Industry Poised to Deliver Best February Sales Performance Since 2000, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 02/25/2016
- Leasing, Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Propel Used Car Sales, Continuing Record-Breaking Pattern, Reports Edmunds.com - 02/24/2016
- Edmunds.com Presents 2016 Five Star Dealer Awards to Car Dealers that Deliver Great Customer Experiences - 02/23/2016
- Super Bowl Advertisers Mini and Acura NSX See Biggest Traffic Spikes on Edmunds.com - 02/08/2016
January
- January Auto Sales Hit Winter Skids, but Long-Term Outlook Still on Track, Says Edmunds.com - 01/28/2016
- Edmunds.com Advises Car Shoppers on Ways to Win Over Salespeople at the Dealership - 01/21/2016
- Edmunds.com Launches New Tool for Used Car Trade-Ins and Lead Generations - 01/20/2016
- CUneXus and Edmunds.com Partner to Transform Car Buying - 01/07/2016
- Honda and Chevrolet Emerge as Biggest Winners of 2016 "Most Popular on Edmunds.com" Awards - 01/04/2016
2015
December
- Record-Breaking New Car Sales in December to Cap off Best Year Ever for Auto Industry, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 12/17/2015
- Nearly 9 out of 10 Used Car Shoppers Willing to Consider Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles, Says Edmunds.com - 12/09/2015
November
- Black Friday to Set Pace for Potentially Record-Breaking Car Sales in November, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 11/23/2015
- Can You Find a Chevy Malibu in Malibu, CA or a Toyota Tacoma in Tacoma, WA? - 11/16/2015
- Edmunds.com to Boost Work Force with 100 New Job Openings - 11/10/2015
October
- Edmunds.com Launches New App for Apple TV - 10/27/2015
- Auto Sales to Enjoy Best October Since 2001, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 10/22/2015
- Edmunds.com Advises Used Car Shoppers How to Find Vehicles with New Car Technology - 10/20/2015
September
- Auto Sales Continue to Soar in September Despite Volkswagen Crisis, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 09/24/2015
- Edmunds.com Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Four New Hires - 09/23/2015
- Dodge Magnum Scores Highest with Millennials on Used Car Market, Says Edmunds.com - 09/09/2015
- Edmunds.com Identifies Extraordinary New Car Bargains on Outgoing 2015 Models - 09/02/2015
August
- Stock Market Fluctuations Don't Slow August Car Sales, Says Edmunds.com - 08/27/2015
- Used Car Prices Increase Nearly 8 Percent to Hit Record High in Q2 2015, Says Edmunds.com - 08/20/2015
- Edmunds.com Identifies 11 Best Used Cars for College Students - 08/19/2015
- Edmunds.com Launches New Customized Tool to Help Dealers Validate Pricing with Shoppers - 08/17/2015
July
- July New Car Sales Estimated at Nearly 1.5 Million, Keeping SAAR Above 17 Million, Predicts Edmunds.com - 07/30/2015
- Tesla Expands Customer Base to Younger and Middle Class Buyers in Used Car Market, Reports Edmunds.com - 07/29/2015
- Millennials More Likely to Lease Vehicles than Older Americans, Reports Edmunds.com - 07/21/2015
- Edmunds.com Opens Dealer Registration for Innovative Used Car Selling Tool - 07/06/2015
June
- Auto Industry Poised for Best June Sales in a Decade, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 06/26/2015
- Smartphone Users as Serious About Car Shopping as Desktop Users, Says Edmunds.com - 06/22/2015
- Edmunds.com Announces 2015 Best Retained Value Awards - 06/18/2015
- Strong Economic Conditions Give Car Shoppers the Green Light to Splurge, Says Edmunds.com - 06/15/2015
- Edmunds.com Expands Automotive Accelerator Program with Announcement of 2015 Fastlane Class - 06/09/2015
- Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com Name the 10 Best Family Cars of 2015 - 06/02/2015
May
- Nearly 1.6 Million New Cars Sold in May Push Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) to Impressive 17.4 Million, says Edmunds.com - 05/28/2015
- Edmunds.com Spots Used Car Bargains During Wave of Record-High Prices - 05/27/2015
- Edmunds.com Tackles Distracted Driving with TED Speaker's Psychological Solution - 05/20/2015
- Edmunds.com Updates Mobile Car Shopping App with Cutting-edge Messaging Platform - 05/14/2015
April
- Academia and Industry Team up to Give College Students 'Big Data' Experience during Annual DataFest Competition - 04/28/2015
- April Auto Sales Up Year Over Year but Reflect Seasonal Dip in Momentum, says Edmunds.com - 04/27/2015
- Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Struggle to Maintain Owner Loyalty, Reports Edmunds.com - 04/21/2015
- 'Edmunds.com to Host 'Take Your Parents to Work Day' on April 23 - 04/15/2015
March
- 'Airbnb for Cars' Takes Top Honors at Edmunds.com's Third Annual Hackomotive - 03/30/2015
- Millennials Claim They're Better Car Shoppers than Their Parents, Reports Edmunds.com - 03/27/2015
- Compact SUVs Expected to Conquest March Auto Sales, Says Edmunds.com - 03/26/2015
- Edmunds.com Names Top Picks for Tech-Averse New Car Buyers - 03/11/2015
- Edmunds.com Taps Auto, Tech, Marketing and Data Experts as Hackomotive 2015 Speakers and Judges - 03/09/2015
- If Divorce Wrecked Your Credit, These Car Shopping Tips Are for You, Says Edmunds.com - 03/03/2015
February
- Car Sales Rose in February Despite Higher Gas Prices and Winter Storms, says Edmunds.com - 02/26/2015
- Certified Pre-Owned Car Sales at All-Time High, says Edmunds.com - 02/18/2015
- Almost Half of Chicago Auto Show Attendees Intend to Purchase a Car Within One Year, Says Edmunds.com - 02/16/2015
- Edmunds.com Shares New-School Car Shopping Tactics to Avoid Old-School Mistakes - 02/13/2015
- Super Bowl Advertisers Mercedes-Benz and BMW See Biggest Increases in Car Shopper Interest on Edmunds.com - 02/02/2015
January
- January Truck and SUV Sales Extend Auto Industry Momentum, says Edmunds.com - 01/29/2015
- Edmunds.com Opens Exclusive Technology to all Car Dealers to Support New Era of Mobile Car Shopping - 01/22/2015
- Edmunds.com 'Takes Over' Three Houston Area Volkswagen Dealerships to Provide Exclusive Car Shopping Experience - 01/16/2015
- "2015 Most Popular on Edmunds.com" Awards Announced; Ford, Chevy and Toyota Big Winners - 01/04/2015
2014
December
- The Economy and the Weather Contribute to Strong December Auto Sales, says Edmunds.com - 12/23/2014
- Edmunds.com Reveals the Week Between Christmas and New Year's will be the Busiest Car Shopping Time of the Year - 12/17/2014
- Edmunds.com 'Takes Over' Two Houston Area Hyundai Dealerships to Provide Exclusive Car Shopping Experience - 12/10/2014
November
- Black Friday Will Boost November Car Sales, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 11/24/2014
- Small SUVs Take Center Stage at Los Angeles Auto Show, Says Edmunds.com - 11/24/2014
October
- Steady Car Sales in October Set a Festive Tone for Upcoming Holiday Shopping Season, Says Edmunds.com - 10/30/2014
- Car Shopping Site Edmunds.com Acquires Mobile Startup CarCode; Offers Free CarcodeTexting Service for Car Shoppers and Dealers - 10/28/2014
- Edmunds.com's Lot BuddySM Helps Car Shoppers Lock in the Best Price While on the Dealer's Lot - 10/06/2014
September
- September Auto Sales to Maintain Trend of Healthy Growth in 2014, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 09/25/2014
- Edmunds.com Makes a Move to Join the Downtown Detroit Renaissance - 09/10/2014
- Edmunds.com Launches Campaign to Restore Detroit Landmark - 09/10/2014
August
- Clearance Deals Could Push Auto Sales to Biggest August Since 2003, Says Edmunds.com - 08/28/2014
- Edmunds.com Named a Top Place to Work in Los Angeles for Fifth Consecutive Year - 08/19/2014
- Hit The Road, Jack: 75 Percent of Americans Likely to Road Trip by Labor Day - 08/12/2014
July
- Edmunds.com Says Auto Sales to Reach Highest July Mark in Eight Years - 07/24/2014
- Edmunds.com Tesla Drivers Set Record for Cross-Country Travel in Electric Vehicle - 07/21/2014
- Edmunds.com Named 'Best Overall Company to Work For' by LA Daily News - 07/09/2014
June
- New Car Sales Strong Despite Forecasted Decline in June, Says Edmunds.com - 06/26/2014
- Honda, Acura Earn Top Honors from Edmunds.com's 2014 Best Retained Value Awards - 06/17/2014
- Edmunds.com Creates Easiest Car Shopping Experience During "Car Week" - 06/09/2014
- Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com Name the 10 Best Family Cars for 2014 - 06/03/2014
May
- Affordable Credit Keeps Auto Sales at a Steady Clip in May, Says Edmunds.com - 05/29/2014
- Few Car Shoppers are 'Extreme Price Grinders,' Reports Edmunds.com - 05/19/2014
April
- Edmunds.com Offers Four Tips to Help Shoppers with Poor Credit Buy a New Car - 04/30/2014
- Car Sales Settle into a Groove in April, Says Edmunds.com - 04/24/2014
- Edmunds.com Receives Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Study - 04/17/2014
- Ford, Chevy and Toyota Lead the Way in Edmunds.com's Inaugural Most Popular Vehicle Awards - 04/16/2014
- Edmunds.com Mobile App, Live Advice Service Recognized by 18th Annual Webby Awards - 04/09/2014
March
- Shoppers Spring Back to Car Dealerships in March, Says Edmunds.com - 03/27/2014
- Edmunds.com and Simpson Buick GMC Partner for Unprecedented Sales Event in Southern California - 03/26/2014
- Edmunds.com Sheds Light on the Future of Workplace Culture, Auto Technology 2014 SXSW - 03/06/2014
- Edmunds.com Presents Second Annual Five Star Dealer Awards to Shoppers' Favorite Car Dealerships - 03/05/2014
February
- Carcode.me Wins Top Prize at Edmunds.com's Second Annual Hackomotive - 02/28/2014
- February Car Sales Struggle to Break the Cold Winter Ice, says Edmunds.com - 02/27/2014
- Edmunds.com Names Seven Business Leaders to Judge Second Annual Hackomotive - 02/18/2014
- Falling Used Car Prices Likely to Affect All Car Buyers, Says Edmunds.com - 02/11/2014
January
- Winter Weather Freezes January Auto Sales, but Shoppers Can Warm up to Available Deals, Says Edmunds.com - 01/30/2014
- Edmunds.com Releases New Tool to Help Dealers Build and Manage Online Ratings and Reviews - 01/23/2014
- Cobalt and Edmunds.com Partner to Provide the Industry's First Comprehensive View into Online Automotive Shopper Behavior - 01/22/2014
- Dealers Poised to Attract More Car Shoppers Through Edmunds.com's Price PromiseSM with Lease Offers - 01/22/2014
- Edmunds.com Hires PR Agency MWW - 01/10/2014
2013
December
- Edmunds.com to Debut First-Ever National TV Ad on Christmas Day - 12/23/2013
- Strong December Car Deals Give Car Shoppers More Reason to Celebrate this Holiday Season, Says Edmunds.com - 12/20/2013
- Edmunds.com Names the Fastest-Selling Vehicles in America to Help Car Shoppers as 2013 Winds to a Close - 12/18/2013
- Edmunds.com Shares Five Tips to Consider Before Donating Your Car to Charity This Holiday Season - 12/10/2013
November
- Edmunds.com Provides Car Safety Tips for Black Friday Shopping - 11/25/2013
- November Auto Sales Set the Tone for Final Stretch of 2013, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 11/21/2013
- Edmunds.com "Takes Over" Car Dealership Sunrise Volkswagen to Provide Long Island with Exclusive Car Shopping Experience - 11/20/2013
- Edmunds.com "Takes Over" Lexus of Smithtown Car Dealership to Provide Long Island with Exclusive Car Shopping Experience - 11/20/2013
- Edmunds.com to Answer Car Shopper Questions and Provide Insider Access to the Los Angeles Auto Show - 11/18/2013
- Used Car Prices Fall to Lowest Levels in Four Years, Says Edmunds.com - 11/13/2013
- Millennial Car Purchases Slowed by Job, Housing Markets, Says Edmunds.com - 11/7/2013
- Edmunds.com Accepting Applications to Second Annual Hackomotive - 11/5/2013
October
- Tesla Model S Outsells the Market in Some of America's Wealthiest Cities, Says Edmunds.com - 10/31/2013
- October Auto Sales Keep Pace Despite Threat from Government Shutdown, Says Edmunds.com - 10/24/2013
- A Good Test-Drive Starts Before the Car Even Shifts into Gear, Says Edmunds.com - 10/23/2013
- Edmunds.com "Takes Over" Car Dealership Bommarito Nissan / Honda / Volkswagen / Ford of Hazelwood to Provide St. Louis with Exclusive Car Shopping Experience - 10/21/2013
- Car Dealers: Don't Neglect Mobile Strategy, Says Edmunds.com - 10/15/2013
- Can You Trust Your Car Dealer? Edmunds.com Says 'Yes' - 10/10/2013
- Edmunds.com Forecasts 16.4 Million New Car Sales in 2014 - 10/08/2013
- Edmunds.com to Answer Car Shopping Questions with Personalized Video 'EdGrams' - 10/07/2013
- Edmunds.com Unveils New Affiliate Network for API Developers - 10/02/2013
September
- Edmunds.com to Host Second Annual Hackomotive - 09/30/2013
- Car Shoppers Engage in Edmunds.com's First-Ever Connect & Drive Experience - 09/27/2013
- Calendar Abnormality Will Snap 27-Month Winning Streak for Auto Industry in September, Says Edmunds.com - 09/26/2013
- Edmunds.com Listed Among Most Trusted Prominent Online Review Sites; Sole Automotive Site in Top Ten - 09/25/2013
- Let the Numbers Decide Whether to Buy Your Car at the End of Its Lease, Advises Edmunds.com - 09/19/2013
- Honda, Toyota and Ford Headline Edmunds.com's Best Used Cars for 2013 - 09/12/2013
- German Automakers Embrace Home Field Advantage at 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show, Says Edmunds.com - 09/10/2013
August
- Retail Market Keeps Auto Industry at Full Speed in August, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 08/30/2013
- Edmunds.com to Hire Six New Compact Car Shoppers; Fun Work Intended to Turn Consumers into Experts - 08/29/2013
- Edmunds.com Reaches Settlement with Company Accused of Submitting Fraudulent Car Dealer Ratings and Reviews - 08/28/2013
- Edmunds.com Named a Top Place to Work in Los Angeles for Fourth Consecutive Year - 08/21/2013
- Final Days of Summer "Sweet Spot" for New Car Shoppers, Says Edmunds.com - 08/20/2013
- Edmunds.com Reveals List of 17 Best Cars on the Market Today - 08/15/2013
- Edmunds.com Announces Retirement of Vice Chairman Jeremy Anwyl - 08/09/2013
- Newer Vehicle Designs Do Little to Help Shorter Drivers, Reports Edmunds.com - 08/08/2013
- Overall Used Car Market Down Even as Franchise Dealers Enjoy a Boom, Reports Edmunds.com - 08/05/2013
July
- Edmunds.com Offers Parents Tips to Keep Children Safe When the Babysitter's Behind the Wheel - 07/29/2013
- Retail Market Drives Strongest July Car Sales Since 2006, Says Edmunds.com - 07/25/2013
- Edmunds.com Seeks Injunction Against Company Responsible for Fraudulent Car Dealer Ratings and Reviews - 07/23/2013
- Edmunds.com Makes Car Appraisal Tool Available to Dealer Web Sites - 07/22/2013
- Leasing Is Shifting the New Car Market But It Isn't the Best Choice for Everyone, Says Edmunds.com - 07/16/2013
- Edmunds.com Price PromiseSM Program Delivers Strong Early Results for Car Dealers and Shoppers - 07/11/2013
- Latest Car Tech Innovations Now Affordable for Most Car Buyers, Reports Edmunds.com - 07/09/2013
- Japanese Brands Top Edmunds.com's 4th of July List of Top 'American' Cars - 07/01/2013
June
- June Car Sales Cap a Strong First Half of 2013 for the Auto Industry, Reports Edmunds.com - 06/27/2013
- Edmunds.com Advises Graduates and Other First-Time Car Buyers - 06/21/2013
- As the First Day of Summer Approaches, Edmunds.com Shares Five Summer Road Trip Survival Tips - 06/19/2013
- Edmunds.com and Lexus of Stevens Creek Team up this Weekend to Deliver an Unprecedented Car Buying Experience - 06/17/2013
- Edmunds.com Report Sheds New Light on Car Shopping Trends and Behaviors - 06/13/2013
- Jeep, Acura Capture Edmunds.com's 2013 Best Retained Value Awards - 06/11/2013
- Edmunds.com Resolves Biggest Unmet Need of Car Shoppers, Announces New "Price Promise" Program - 06/05/2013
May
- Car Sales Expected to Get Back on Track in May, Says Edmunds.com - 05/30/2013
- Edmunds.com Advises Used Hybrid Car Shoppers - 05/20/2013
- Used Car Dealers See a Boom in the Certified Pre-Owned Market, Says Edmunds.com - 05/14/2013
- For Mother's Day, Edmunds.com Highlights 10 Vehicles for Moms Who Hate Minivans - 05/09/2013
- Edmunds.com's True Market Value® Pricing Finds Major Price Differences on Identical Cars Across the U.S. - 05/08/2013
- Edmunds.com Advises How to Choose the Right Wheelchair Van Ramp - 05/02/2013
April
- Edmunds.com is Only Automotive App Honored by 17th Annual Webby Awards - 04/26/2013
- Edmunds.com Forecasts Best April Car Sales Since 2007 - 04/25/2013
- The Future of Cars Lies in Gasoline-Powered Technology, Says Edmunds.com - 04/17/2013
- Edmunds.com Concludes "Debt-Free Car Project;" $3800 Car Comes in Under Annual Repair Budget, But Strains Driver Peace of Mind - 04/08/2013
- Edmunds.com Raises 2013 Auto Sales Forecast to 15.5 Million New Cars - 04/02/2013
March
- Edmunds.com Forecasts March Will Deliver Biggest Sales Month in Almost Five Years - 03/28/2013
- Luxury Car Brands Unveil Key Debuts at the 2013 New York International Auto Show, Says Edmunds.com - 03/26/2013
- TechHive Fuels Up on Car Tech Coverage through Partnership with Edmunds.com - 03/20/2013
- Young Car Buyers Shift Preferences from Japanese to U.S. and Korean Brands, Reports Edmunds.com - 03/20/2013
- Edmunds.com Provides Tips to Help Car Buyers Avoid Unnecessary Credit Checks - 03/18/2013
- Edmunds.com Names Ten Vehicles as Top Dogs for Pet Safety - 03/07/2013
- Edmunds.com to Unveil Certified Developer Network at SXSW® - 03/07/2013
- Edmunds.com Doubles First Place Prize Money as Two Teams Reimagine Car Shopping to Win Hackomotive 2013 - 03/01/2013
- Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Run Short on Incentives in February, Reports Edmunds.com - 03/01/2013
February
- Despite Rising Gas Prices, February Auto Sales Strong at Estimated 15.5 Million SAAR, says Edmunds.com - 02/21/2013
- Edmunds.com Offers Undecided Car Buyers a Prescription from the Car Shopper Therapist - 02/20/2013
- Car Shoppers Gear up for a Big Presidents Day Weekend, Reports Edmunds.com - 02/14/2013
- Edmunds.com Finalizes Panel of Judges for Hackomotive Event This Month - 02/13/2013
- Edmunds.com Makes it Easier for Dealers to Close Sales with Exclusive Edmunds Price PromiseSM Service - 02/08/2013
- Edmunds.com Presents First Annual Five Star Premier Dealer Awards to 95 Dealerships Nationwide - 02/08/2013
- 2012 Year-End Deals are Still Available as Bargain-Hunting Trend is on the Rise, Reports Edmunds.com - 02/01/2013
January
- January Auto Sales Suggest the Good Times Will Keep Rolling in 2013, says Edmunds.com - 01/24/2013
- Edmunds.com Makes Used Car Shopping Easier with Inventory Email Alerts - 01/23/2013
- Volkswagen Ad Named Best Super Bowl Car Commercial of All Time by Edmunds.com - 01/22/2013
- How Long Should Marijuana Users Wait Before Driving? It's an Open Question in Pot-Legal Colorado and Washington, Reports Edmunds.com - 01/17/2013
- Leasing a Car? Return it Early for a Newer Model and Big Savings, Says Edmunds.com - 01/16/2013
- On the Eve of the Next Corvette Debut at NAIAS, Edmunds.com Names the Best Corvette of All Time - 01/11/2013
- Fiscal Cliff Deal Shouldn't Sway New Car Shoppers in 2013, Says Edmunds.com - 01/8/2013
- Edmunds.com Analyst Named Top Auto Sales Forecaster of 2012 - 01/7/2013
- December Deals and Incentives Got a Head Start in November, Reports Edmunds.com - 01/2/2013
For access to older press releases, contact the Media Relations department.