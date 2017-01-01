Edmunds Named One of America's Best Workplaces for 2021 by Inc. Magazine

SANTA MONICA, CA — May 12, 2021 — Edmunds has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture—whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

"At Edmunds, our employee-first culture is central to our identity as a company, which we believe is critical to our success," said Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds CEO. "This award is a testament to Edmunds' unrelenting commitment to creating a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and employee well-being — which has grown even more essential as our employees work remotely during the pandemic."

In addition to offering generous benefits, such as extended parental leave and no set maximum amount of time off, Edmunds takes a holistic approach to employee wellness to support physical, emotional, social and financial well-being. This includes mental wellness session offerings for employees and monthly afternoon gatherings called Wind Down Wednesdays that encourage employees to participate in a wide range of virtual activities such as games or cooking demonstrations to stimulate creative thinking and build new connections. The majority of Edmunds employees who participated in the employee survey for this award highlighted these additional resources for the value they provided during the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic.

Edmunds provides regular opportunities for employees to come together virtually to receive business updates and celebrate important employee milestones during a weekly all-employee meeting. Annually, Edmunds hosts a learning event in which employees are encouraged to take a break from their work duties to focus on growth and development; in 2020, this took shape as a completely virtual Edmunds Olympics, which included sessions hosted by outside experts and fellow employees.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

