Edmunds Announces New 2019 Tech Driven Award Winners

SANTA MONICA, CA — February 26, 2019 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the newest winners of this year's Edmunds Tech Driven Awards. The second phase of the 2019 Tech Driven Awards specifically honor the automakers that have done the best job at integrating state-of-the-art technology into vehicles currently available for sale.

"While it's exciting to envision how the automotive industry might look in a decade, what's really impressive is the pace at which automakers are incorporating next-generation technologies into current vehicles," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. "Our Tech Driven Awards are designed to give shoppers an inside look at the coolest automotive innovations they can buy now."

The winners are:

Most Innovative New In-Car Feature — Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX)

The MBUX system sports intuitive natural language voice control, augmented reality heads-up navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With multiple configurations, the MultiPro Tailgate offers more flexibility than standard tailgates, providing enhanced utility for a variety of uses, from loading heavy cargo to tailgating at the big game.

DriverFocus uses an in-car camera to detect if the driver becomes distracted or drowsy, and can even slow the vehicle to a stop after repeated ignored warnings.

Now in its second year, the Edmunds Tech Driven Awards celebrate the innovative automotive technologies poised to revolutionize the industry both now and in the future. The first phase of the 2019 Tech Driven Awards honored future-facing technologies or concepts and the winners were announced in January at CES 2019.

To read more about the 2019 Edmunds Tech Driven Awards and learn more about the winning technologies, please visit: https://www.edmunds.com/roadnoise/awards/tech-driven.html

About Edmunds

