Edmunds Editors Reveal their Best Cars of the Year

SANTA MONICA, CA — February 12, 2019 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the inaugural Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards. Encompassing far more than subjective opinion, these awards factor in Edmunds' evaluation of 27 criteria in five categories to determine the vehicles that car shoppers can trust as the best in class.

"Our editorial team tests more than 300 vehicles a year ― that's more than a collective 17,000 hours behind the wheel," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. "We're going beyond what's hot and new to showcase the best of the best from all the cars on sale today. An Edmunds Editors' Choice winner represents the gold standard of automotive excellence."

The winners of the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards are:

The Edmunds Editors' Choice Award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on our extensive vehicle testing and ranking process. Editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of the highest-ranked vehicles in their vehicle class on Edmunds. The highest-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall rating scores given during the Edmunds' testing process and are based on the following criteria: driving and performance; comfort; interior; utility; technology; fun factor and value. The group of finalists were then assigned one of seven Editors' Choice award classes, and the editors selected their overall favorite in each class.

For more information about the Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards, please visit www.edmunds.com/roadnoise/awards/editors-choice.html.

