New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift in January, Edmunds Forecasts

SANTA MONICA, CA — January 24, 2019 — Edmunds forecasts that 1,169,804 new carsand trucks will be sold in the U.S. in January for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.2 million. This reflects a 28.1 percent decrease in sales from December 2018, but a 1.3 percent increase from January 2018.

"January's sales strength shows car shoppers are still feeling optimistic, even in the midst of the government shutdown and talk of a slowing economy," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "But despite this positive start, January is such a slow sales month that it doesn't carry much weight when it comes to predicting the health of the auto market for the full year."

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 13.9 million vehicles in January 2019, with fleet transactions accounting for 19.7 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.1 million used vehicles will be sold in January 2019, for a SAAR of 39.2 million (compared to 2.7 million — or a SAAR of 39.7 million — in December).

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales

Volume January

2019 Forecast January

2018 December

2018 Change from

January 2018 Change from

December 2018 GM* 193,348 198,548 293,680 -2.6% -34.2% Ford 178,904 160,411 219,632 11.5% -18.5% Toyota 162,960 167,052 220,908 -2.4% -26.2% Fiat Chrysler 136,690 132,803 196,520 2.9% -30.4% Honda 111,135 104,542 155,115 6.3% -28.4% Nissan 104,737 123,538 148,720 -15.2% -29.6% Hyundai/Kia 82,203 76,870 113,149 6.9% -27.4% VW/Audi 36,132 39,255 54,812 -8.0% -34.1% Tesla 17,167 - - - - Industry 1,169,804 1,155,313 1,627,597 1.3% -28.1%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market

Share January

2019 Forecast January

2018 December

2018 Change from

January 2018 Change from

December 2018 GM 16.5% 17.2% 18.0% -0.7% -1.5% Ford 15.3% 13.9% 13.5% 1.4% 1.8% Toyota 13.9% 14.5% 13.6% -0.5% 0.4% Fiat Chrysler 11.7% 11.5% 12.1% 0.2% -0.4% Honda 9.5% 9.0% 9.5% 0.5% 0.0% Nissan 9.0% 10.7% 9.1% -1.7% -0.2% Hyundai/Kia 7.0% 6.7% 7.0% 0.4% 0.1% VW/Audi 3.1% 3.4% 3.4% -0.3% -0.3% Tesla 1.5% - - - -

*GM sales totals for December 2018 are estimated**NOTE: January 2019 had 25 selling days, January 2018 had 25 and December 2018 had 26.

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry/.

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.