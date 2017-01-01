Auto Loan Interest Rates Stay Below 6% in February for Eight-Month Streak, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, CA — March 3, 2020 — The average interest rate for a new vehicle loan stayed under 6% for the eighth month in a row, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. The annual percentage rate (APR) on new financed vehicles averaged 5.6% in February, compared to 6.3% in 2019 and 5% five years ago. Edmunds data reveals that the share of sales with 0% finance deals stayed flat at 3.6% in February, unchanged from January.

"Interest rates on new cars are in a really stable place right now," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "February is a slower month for auto sales, so shoppers heading to the dealership at this time of year are probably not going to find much in the way of big promotional offers, but they're definitely getting better interest rates than if they tried shopping at this time just a year ago."

New-Car Finance Data

February 2020 February 2019 February 2015 Term 69.8 69.4 67.6 Monthly Payment $569 $556 $492 Amount Financed $33,583 $32,071 $28,686 APR 5.6 6.3 5.0 Down Payment $4,301 $4,187 $3,493

Used-Car Finance Data

February 2020 February 2019 February 2015 Term 67.4 67.4 65.6 Monthly Payment $411 $409 $373 Amount Financed $22,364 $21,861 $19,702 APR 8.3 9.0 9.0 Down Payment $2,707 $2,638 $2,369

