Edmunds Announces Second Annual Tech Driven Awards Program

SANTA MONICA, CA — December 11, 2018 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the second annual Edmunds Tech Driven Awards program honoring innovative automotive technologies. New this year, Edmunds will divide the program into two stages: one for automotive technologies debuting at CES 2019 and the second for technologies available in cars today.

"Excellence in automotive technology isn't just about the future — it's also about the amazing progress we've made in vehicles on the road today — so we set out to honor both with the second iteration of our Edmunds Tech Driven Awards," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief and vice president of editorial at Edmunds. "CES is the ultimate intersection of Motor City and Silicon Valley, so we're excited to once again award the CES exhibitors out to change the automotive industry in the coming years. But we also recognize the importance of all automakers who are setting a new standard by offering the most groundbreaking technologies in vehicles shoppers can buy now."

CES®, the global stage for innovation, sets the bar for advancements in new technologies so it remains the perfect place to highlight the automotive technologies that will revolutionize the industry. The Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards will honor the most innovative automotive technologies, vehicles, concepts or products debuting at CES by official CES exhibitors. Awards will not be divided into categories but instead will function as a "best-in-show" recognition of exhibitors that Edmunds editors believe have the greatest combination of future tech potential and actual deployment.

The second piece of the Edmunds Tech Driven program will recognize the automakers that have done the best job at integrating state-of-the-art technology into vehicles currently available for sale. These automakers are pushing the industry forward with each new generation and creating innovations that really matter to both drivers and passengers. Winners will be honored in three different categories:

Most Innovative New In-Car Feature

Most Innovative New Engineering Technology Feature

Most Innovative New Safety or Driving Aid

The Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards will be announced and awarded on-site at CES 2019 in Las Vegas on January 9. The second group of Edmunds Tech Driven winners will be announced and honored later in February 2019.

