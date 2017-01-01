New Vehicle Sales Slip in March to Close Out a Down First Quarter, Edmunds Forecasts

SANTA MONICA, CA — March 27, 2019 — Edmunds forecasts that 1,588,185 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in March for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.2 million. This reflects a 25.3 percent increase in sales from February 2019, but a 4 percent decrease from March 2018. Sales in the first quarter of 2019 are expected to be 122,000 units lower than in 2018, a 3 percent decrease.

"We can now confidently say new vehicle sales are past their peak; the question now is what the new normal will be," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "With new vehicle prices continuing to rise, interest rates sustaining post-recession highs and leasing growing increasingly expensive, pressure on the market is mounting."

Edmunds analysts say that if auto sales continue to decline for the rest of 2019 at the same rate they did in the first quarter, the industry could see a significant reduction compared to 2018.

"It's still early in the year, so there could be some surprises," Acevedo noted. "If inventory gets out of hand, it's possible that automakers will react by pumping up incentives, which could give sales a bit of a boost. But with the possibility of an economic downturn and potential tariffs looming, it seems certain new vehicle sales are settling into a slower pace."

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 13.7 million vehicles in March 2019, with fleet transactions accounting for 20.4 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.7 million used vehicles will be sold in March 2019, for a SAAR of 39.2 million (compared to 3.5 million — or a SAAR of 39.3 million — in February).

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales

Volume March 2019

Forecast March

2018 February

2019 Change from

March 2018 Change from

February 2019 GM* 271,388 296,341 208,000 -8.4% 30.5% Ford* 229,221 243,021 185,000 -5.7% 23.9% Toyota 217,012 222,782 172,748 -2.6% 25.6% Fiat Chrysler 199,748 216,063 162,036 -7.6% 23.3% Honda 142,191 142,392 115,139 -0.1% 23.5% Nissan 140,169 162,535 114,342 -13.8% 22.6% Hyundai/Kia 113,876 112,185 90,546 1.5% 25.8% VW/Audi 51,574 52,638 39,266 -2.0% 31.3% Tesla 22,062 - - - - Industry 1,588,185 1,654,398 1,268,008 -4.0% 25.3%

*GM & Ford sales totals for February 2019 are estimated

**NOTE: March 2019 had 27 selling days, March 2018 had 28 and February 2019 had 24.

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market

Share March 2019

Forecast March

2018 February

2019 Change from

March 2018 Change from

February 2019 GM* 17.1% 17.9% 16.4% -0.8% 0.7% Ford* 14.4% 14.7% 14.6% -0.3% -0.2% Toyota 13.7% 13.5% 13.6% 0.2% 0.0% Fiat Chrysler 12.6% 13.1% 12.8% -0.5% -0.2% Honda 9.0% 8.6% 9.1% 0.3% -0.1% Nissan 8.8% 9.8% 9.0% -1.0% -0.2% Hyundai/Kia 7.2% 6.8% 7.1% 0.4% 0.0% VW/Audi 3.2% 3.2% 3.1% 0.1% 0.2% Tesla 1.4% - - - -

