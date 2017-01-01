Edmunds Analysis Reveals Car Shoppers Get Slight Reprieve from Soaring Interest Rates in November

SANTA MONICA, CA — December 3, 2018 — Interest rates for new vehicles dipped slightly in November, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds. The annual percentage rate (APR) on new financed vehicles averaged 6.0 percent in November, compared to 6.2 percent in October. Edmunds experts say that this month-over-month dip can be attributed to a bump in zero percent finance deals from automakers in November.

"Car buyers got a bit of relief this month thanks to Black Friday deals, but an average interest rate above 6 percent is still a tough pill to swallow, especially for shoppers who might be coming back to the market after a number of years," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "Shoppers who purchased a car in November five years ago could feasibly be facing a 47 percent increase in their interest rate this November."

Despite this month-over-month uptick in zero percent finance loans, Edmunds data reveals that zero percent finance deals dropped to 5.5 percent, their lowest November level since 2005.

"Automakers are certainly offering more zero percent finance deals this holiday season than they have in previous months, but they're still few and far between," said Acevedo. "Consumers who are thinking of buying and are planning on financing their next purchase might want to strike while the iron is hot because these deals are not likely going to last beyond the New Year."

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

New-Car Finance Data

November 2018 November 2017 November 2013 Term 69.14 69.26 65.65 Monthly Payment $551 $524 $483 Amount Financed $31,877 $31,433 $22,967 APR 6.03 4.81 4.11 Down Payment $4,164 $3,906 $3,785

Used-Car Finance Data

November 2018 November 2017 November 2013 Term 67.27 67.06 64.57 Monthly Payment $409 $389 $369 Amount Financed $22,004 $21,494 $19,795 APR 8.69 7.66 7.68 Down Payment $2,643 $2,475 $2,188

