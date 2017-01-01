Honda Leads 2019 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards

SANTA MONICA, CA — November 15, 2018 — Edmunds, the car shopping experts, today announced the 2019 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards, its annual list of shoppers' favorite vehicles. The awards recognize the most in-demand vehicles in 17 segments, based on sales, days-to-turn and shopper interest data on Edmunds.

"With only three newcomers on the list in 2019, it's obvious that car shoppers are brand-loyal and willing to reward the automakers that stick to winning formulas with their hard-earned dollars year after year," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of industry analysis at Edmunds. "However, this year's list wasn't without a few surprises. The competition in the luxury SUV segment has gotten intense, and compelling all-new entries from Audi and Lincoln ousted perennial favorite Mercedes out of the SUV winner's circle."

Honda dominated the Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards for a second year, holding steady at four vehicles out of 10 in the standard categories. Honda took home honors for the Civic, CR-V, Accord and Odyssey in the Compact Car, Compact SUV, Midsize Car and Minivan segments, respectively. Toyota and Ford came in second in the standard categories with two wins each, and Chevrolet and Chrysler each brought home one. In the luxury categories, Mercedes and Lexus took home two trophies each: Mercedes earned honors for the S-Class for Luxury Large Car and the C-Class for Luxury Compact Car, while the Lexus ES 350 and RX 350 won in the Luxury Midsize Car and Luxury Midsize SUV classes, respectively. Porsche, Audi and Lincoln rounded out the luxury categories with one winner each.

Although the winners were consistent in 2019 compared to 2018, Edmunds analysts say that may not be the case when 2020 comes around.

"There are a number of new redesigns and launches in the coming year that might drastically reshape the Buyers Most Wanted Awards for next year, said Drury. "SUV categories will remain hot and tightly contested, but it will be most interesting to pay attention to the resurging truck segments as new models from Chevy and Ram may give the Ford F-150 its biggest test yet, and the new Ford Ranger might upend the Toyota Tacoma."

Edmunds analyzed data from the first nine months of 2018 for all qualifying new models on sale during the entirety of that period to determine the winners in each of the 17 segments of the 2019 Edmunds Most Wanted Awards. For each segment, Edmunds identified which models had the highest levels of two types of shopper consideration based on Edmunds site activity, the highest sales and the lowest average days-to-turn. Edmunds equally weighted each of the data sets to determine the winner in each segment.

To see the full list and learn more about the 2019 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Awards, please visit: https://www.edmunds.com/car-awards/buyers-most-wanted-awards.html.

Category Make Model Compact Car Honda Civic Compact SUV Honda CR-V Large Car Chrysler 300 Large Truck Ford F-150 Large SUV Chevrolet Tahoe Luxury Compact Car Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luxury Compact SUV Audi Q5 Luxury Large Car Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Large SUV Lincoln Navigator Luxury Midsize Car Lexus ES 350 Luxury Midsize SUV Lexus RX 350 Luxury Sports Car Porsche 911 Midsize Car Honda Accord Midsize SUV Toyota Highlander Midsize Truck Toyota Tacoma Minivan Honda Odyssey Sports Car Ford Mustang

