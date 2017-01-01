November Auto Sales Expected to Slip for First Time Since 2009, Edmunds Forecasts

SANTA MONICA, CA — November 21, 2018 — Edmunds forecasts that 1,376,253 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in November for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.3 million. This reflects a 1.3 percent increase in sales from October 2018, but a 1.3 percent decrease from November 2017. Edmunds analysts note that this month marks the first drop since 2009 in November sales, which have grown year over year in part due to increasing demand following the recession, and in part due to November becoming a bigger sales month thanks to automakers and dealers capitalizing on Black Friday.

"Retailers have been pushing Black Friday car deals through the entire month of November, so unless they decide to pull out all the stops in the 11th hour, this is likely going to be the first time we see November sales take a dip in nearly a decade," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "Although sales remain at a healthy level, factors such as increasing market saturation, rising transaction prices and elevated interest rates continue to create headwinds for the industry overall. November's sales slowdown signifies a new normal that we can expect through at least the end of 2018, and likely into 2019."

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 14.3 million vehicles in November 2018, with fleet transactions accounting for 17.2 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.0 million used vehicles will be sold in November 2018, for a SAAR of 39.8 million (compared to 3.3 million — or a SAAR of 39.6 million — in October).

For the first time, estimates for Tesla are included in the Edmunds retail SAAR calculations, volume forecasts and market share estimates for November. Edmunds analysts note that Tesla's increasing impact on the market makes it necessary to include these figures as part of the overall industry sales picture, and as a result will continue to include them monthly moving forward.

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales

Volume November

2018 Forecast November

2017 October

2018 Change from

November 2017 Change from

October 2018 GM* 239,197 245,387 242,000 -2.5% -1.2% Toyota 193,516 191,617 191,102 1.0% 1.3% Ford 190,557 210,205 191,682 -9.3% -0.6% Fiat Chrysler 176,695 154,919 177,391 14.1% -0.4% Honda 123,689 133,156 122,182 -7.1% 1.2% Nissan 113,863 135,985 109,962 -16.3% 3.5% Hyundai/Kia 102,081 101,513 98,127 0.6% 4.0% VW/Audi 47,205 48,402 45,056 -2.5% 4.8% Tesla 18,644 - - - - Industry 1,376,253 1,394,127 1,358,306 -1.3% 1.3%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market

Share November

2018 Forecast November

2017 October

2018 Change from

November 2017 Change from

October 2018 GM 17.4% 17.6% 17.8% -0.2% -0.4% Toyota 14.1% 13.7% 14.1% 0.3% 0.0% Ford 13.8% 15.1% 14.1% -1.2% -0.3% Fiat Chrysler 12.8% 11.1% 13.1% 1.7% -0.2% Honda 9.0% 9.6% 9.0% -0.6% 0.0% Nissan 8.3% 9.8% 8.1% -1.5% 0.2% Hyundai/Kia 7.4% 7.3% 7.2% 0.1% 0.2% VW/Audi 3.4% 3.5% 3.3% 0.0% 0.1% Tesla 1.4% - - - -

*GM sales totals for October 2018 are estimated**NOTE: November 2018 had 25 selling days, November 2017 had 25 and October 2018 had 26.

