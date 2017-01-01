Edmunds Extends Financial Relief, Launches New Website to Support Dealer Partners During Coronavirus

SANTA MONICA, CA — April 22, 2020 — Edmunds, one of the most trusted online resources for automotive information and an industry leader in digital car shopping, today announced an extension of financial relief and continued investment in digital offerings and resources to support dealer partners during the coronavirus crisis.

Edmunds is offering an extension through the month of May of the 50% discount that it provided to its dealer partners in April. Subscription services for dealer partners will remain active and fully supported by Edmunds' sales teams.

"Edmunds is doing everything it can to support our dealer partners as our industry continues to navigate through this crisis," said Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds' chief executive officer. "These are challenging times, but we're staying true to who we are and helping dealers in the most effective way we can: by connecting dealers and their inventory directly to car shoppers online as they continue to research their next vehicle purchase from home."

Edmunds launched a completely redesigned Industry Center page today, where dealers can find all of Edmunds' free digital product offerings and solutions that will help them better navigate the challenges of the current selling environment. These include inventory badges on the Edmunds website for stores that offer home delivery or have custom hours, and Edmunds' Digital Retailing solution, which lives on the Edmunds website and enhances remote sales by driving car shoppers who have already built their deals online directly to dealers.

Edmunds' Industry Center page also includes links to Edmunds' coronavirus-related consumer tips and advice content to help empower and educate shoppers, along with links to research and content from Edmunds analysts who are staying on top of the key industry trends and offering actionable insights for dealers and automakers during this crisis. The page includes details on a social media campaign that Edmunds launched to highlight dealerships that have gone the extra mile for car owners and shoppers during the crisis. Edmunds is continuing to develop new resources to support dealers that it will add to this page on an ongoing basis.

"For more than 50 years, consumers have considered Edmunds the destination of choice for automotive information, and they aren't stopping now," said Steinlauf. "Shopper demand for research and inventory are showing signs of resurgence as consumers consider their next car purchase on Edmunds."

For more information, head to https://www.edmunds.com/industry/.

