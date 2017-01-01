Labor Day Expected to Boost New Vehicle Sales in August, Edmunds Forecasts

SANTA MONICA, CA — August 28, 2019 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds forecast that 1,599,264 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in August for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.6 million. This reflects a 14.3% increase in sales from July 2019, and a 7% increase from August 2018.

"New vehicle sales in August look a little healthier than usual thanks to Labor Day weekend falling earlier this year," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Market conditions are looking slightly more favorable than earlier this year thanks to a minor dip in interest rates, but we don't expect that to cause a major turnaround. August really just stole sales that are normally attributed to September. "

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 14.4 million vehicles in August 2019, with fleet transactions accounting for 13.1% of total sales. An estimated 3.4 million used vehicles will be sold in August 2019, for a SAAR of 39.8 million (compared to 3.4 million — or a SAAR of 39.6 million — in July).

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

July 2019 GM* 274,916 240,000 235,000 14.5% 17.0% Toyota 243,164 223,055 209,204 9.0% 16.2% Ford* 207,713 217,700 191,000 -4.6% 8.8% Fiat Chrysler* 202,798 193,718 170,000 4.7% 19.3% Honda 162,889 147,903 141,296 10.1% 15.3% Hyundai/Kia 126,694 111,406 112,711 13.7% 12.4% Nissan 108,902 112,376 98,880 -3.1% 10.1% VW/Audi 58,713 53,162 50,558 10.4% 16.1% Tesla 19,904 - - - - Industry 1,599,264 1,494,502 1,399,656 7.0% 14.3%

*GM sales totals for August 2018 are estimated, FCA, Ford, and GM sales totals for July 2019 are estimated

**NOTE: August 2019 had 28 selling days, August 2018 had 27 and July 2019 had 25.

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

July 2019 GM 17.2% 16.1% 16.9% 1.1% 0.3% Toyota 15.2% 14.9% 14.9% 0.3% 0.3% Ford 13.0% 14.6% 13.8% -1.6% -0.8% Fiat Chrysler 12.7% 13.0% 12.3% -0.3% 0.4% Honda 10.2% 9.9% 10.1% 0.3% 0.1% Hyundai/Kia 7.9% 7.5% 8.1% 0.5% -0.1% Nissan 6.8% 7.5% 7.1% -0.7% -0.3% VW/Audi 3.7% 3.6% 3.6% 0.1% 0.1% Tesla 1.2% - - - -

