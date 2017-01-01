Edmunds Announces 2019 Best Retained Value Awards®

SANTA MONICA, CA — April 3, 2019 — Edmunds, the car shopping experts, today announced the 2019 Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards®, recognizing the new 2019 vehicles and brands with the highest projected residual values after five years. Toyota and Lexus took home brand-level honors in the standard and luxury categories, respectively, with the highest aggregate retained value scores in their class.

"With record-high numbers of vehicles coming off lease in 2019, and both prices and interest rates inching higher, understanding a vehicle's retained value can play a huge role in how much a shopper can afford when looking for a new vehicle," said Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. "Savvy shoppers know that vehicles on the Edmunds Best Retained Value list are likely to hold their value down the road, which is key to getting a reasonable lease payment or a good trade-in price."

For model-level awards, both Toyota and Subaru claimed three wins, with Honda taking home two. The winning Toyota vehicles are the 2019 Sequoia (Large SUV), the 2019 Tundra (Large Truck), and the 2019 Tacoma (Midsize Truck); and the winning Subaru vehicles are the 2019 Impreza (Compact Car), the 2019 Crosstrek (Compact SUV), and the 2019 WRX (Sports Car). For Honda, the winning models are the 2019 Accord (Midsize Car) and 2019 Odyssey (Minivan). Awards also went to the 2019 Dodge Charger (Large Car), the 2019 Jeep Wrangler (Midsize SUV), and the 2019 Ford Transit Van (Van).

Among luxury automakers, Lexus led the pack with three vehicles winning model-level awards: the 2019 NX 300 (Luxury Compact SUV), the 2019 ES 350 (Luxury Midsize Car), and the 2019 GX 460 (Luxury Midsize SUV). Rounding out the luxury winners are the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class (Luxury Compact Car), the 2019 Audi A7 (Luxury Large Car), the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover (Luxury Large SUV), and the 2019 Porsche 911 (Luxury Sports Car).

The 2019 Edmunds Best Retained Value Awards are determined based on the qualifying new models that have the highest projected private-party residual value five years after their launch, expressed as a percentage of their initial True Market Value® (TMV®). To be considered for a model-level award, a vehicle must be a 2019 model year that launched on or before December 31, 2018, and have sales in January 2019 that are not less than 25 percent of the average aggregate sales in that month for all of the other models in its award segment. To be eligible to win a brand-level award, an automaker must have eligible vehicles competing in at least four of the 18 award segments. For more information on methodology, please visit: https://www.edmunds.com/car-reviews/best-retained-value-cars.html.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.