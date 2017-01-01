Edmunds Named Most Innovative Publisher by AdExchanger

SANTA MONICA, CA — May 03, 2019 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds received the Most Innovative Publisher award this week from leading marketing industry publication AdExchanger. The award honors new and creative approaches to digital advertising and marketing over the past year.

"We recently made drastic changes to our advertising programs in order to better serve not only our automotive clients, but also the shoppers that count on us to help them find their next new car," said Alison Anziska, vice president of marketing and analytics at Edmunds. "It's an honor to be recognized for this monumental effort and we couldn't be prouder to take home this award."

Edmunds' entry focused on its recent switch to a cost-per-action model and emergence as the first automotive publisher to shift the way advertising is bought and displayed. A panel of expert judges selected Edmunds as the winner from a group of finalists, including industry stalwarts Bloomberg Media, Dotdash, Vox Media and WebMD. Edmunds took home the trophy for its innovative use of technology, data, platforms and internal operations to deliver more meaningful results to its clients and improve the overall site experience for consumers.

"The recipients of the AdExchanger Awards not only represent the advertising and marketing community's best and finest, but their outstanding work demonstrates the progress we have made collectively as an industry this past year," said John Ebbert, publisher and CEO of AdExchanger. "We are pleased to honor their accomplishments with these awards, which signify the utmost level of distinction in digital marketing."

The AdExchanger Awards recognize the strongest achievements in the past year by leaders in the marketing and media industries and are presented every year at Programmatic I/O San Francisco, a leading programmatic marketing conference.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.