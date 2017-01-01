Kia, Porsche, Audi Score the Most Attention from Car Shoppers on Edmunds During the Big Game

SANTA MONICA, CA — February 2, 2020 — Although the big game might have had one of the most nail-biting fourth quarters in recent memory, automakers who used the event to drive curiosity for new models and features almost guaranteed an immediate victory in terms of generating the most attention of car shoppers on Edmunds. Edmunds analysts tracked traffic to brand and model pages on both its desktop and mobile sites during the game to see which automotive ads were most successful in driving immediate shopper interest. Percentage lifts are compared to average Sunday traffic levels on Edmunds.

Kia's "Tough Never Quits" ad promoting the Seltos proved to be the most successful ad of the night, driving traffic up by 147,969% to its pages on Edmunds during the game. Porsche's "The Chase" promoting the Taycan drove traffic up by 40,830% during the game, and traffic to the Audi e-tron was up by 24,122% thanks to the automaker's "Let it Go" advertisement. On the brand side, Genesis garnered the most interest, with traffic up by 182,343% during the game as a result of its "Going Away Party" advertisement. GMC came in second, generating a 9,408% lift in traffic during the game thanks to the automaker's "First Ever GMC Hummer EV" advertisement.

"Ads featuring new, attractive vehicles or lesser-known brands generally tend to pique the most curiosity from car shoppers during the big game, and this year is no different," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "It's encouraging to see more automaker commercials during the big game this year than we have in years past: the fact that there are so many exciting and innovative new products hitting the market is a great sign of what's to come for the industry in 2020 and beyond."

Edmunds data shows that the Jeep Gladiator and Hyundai Sonata also saw significant lifts in traffic on Edmunds as a result of Jeep's "Groundhog Day" and Hyundai's "Smaht Pahk" advertisements during the game, generating a 9,467% and a 6,982% lift, respectively.

"The Gladiator and Sonata have both been on the market, so while they didn't generate quite the same interest as newer models, the fact that they still drove pretty decent spikes in traffic on Edmunds are a testament to the humor and creativity of the advertisements," said Caldwell. "In the case of the Sonata, Hyundai made a particularly smart move in highlighting a lesser-known, flashy autonomous feature like Smart Park to grab shoppers' attention."

Full big game results are available below. For more automotive insights, visit http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

Brands With the Highest Lifts in Traffic on Edmunds During the Game

BRAND % LIFT Genesis 182,343% GMC 9,408% Kia 1,995% Porsche 1,393% Audi 747%

Models With The Highest Lifts in Traffic on Edmunds During the Game

