Edmunds Unveils Their Top Rated Cars of 2020

SANTA MONICA, CA — December 11, 2019 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of its 2020 Top Rated Awards. These awards are based on empirical data and insight from Edmunds' extensive new vehicle testing and rating process. They represent the very best new vehicles on the road today.

"The hottest new vehicles of the year tend to get all the buzz, but newer doesn't always equal better," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. "The Edmunds Top Rated Awards honor the best vehicles on sale today and are the result of thousands of hours of testing both on the track and in the real world. We believe our process is one of the most rigorous and empirical in the industry, which makes these awards a true measure of excellence."

The winners of the 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards are:

The 2020 Edmunds Top Rated award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on the team's extensive vehicle testing and ranking process. Editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of the highest-ranked new vehicles in their vehicle classes on Edmunds as of December 1, 2019. The top ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value. The group of finalists were then assigned one of seven Top Rated vehicle classes, and Edmunds' editors selected their overall best vehicle in each class.

For more information about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, please visit the dedicated awards page on Edmunds here: https://www.edmunds.com/best-cars/ or check out Top Rated video content on the Edmunds YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/edmunds. Top Rated videos were shot on location at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and feature our winning vehicles alongside some of the most iconic and rare automobiles in the world.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.