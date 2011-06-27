  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Sierra 3500
5(50%)4(25%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,428 - $8,843
Used Sierra 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Shoulda kept my FORD

Bob Sutliff, 01/04/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Truck looks great! Fuel mileage (non towing) is not bad for a ton dually at 13 mpg. Towing is another story. Six (6) miles per gallon is the average for this 6.0L engine. Tow mileage is terrible and the truck is at its maximum performance on the interstate at 70mph. It absolutely has no power left.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

tdorsett_1, 03/03/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Hauling hay and horses has never been so easy, power to spare, better on fuel mileage that I would have though. Pulling a small 2-horse slant load trailer with two 1200 lb. horses or a twenty-foot trailer loaded with three round bails of hay, I get an average of 18 miles per gallon. Without pulling, I get between 21 and 25 miles per Gallon. (Highway)

Report Abuse

Proffessional truck!!!!

truckinisfun, 11/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love the tramendous performance of my sierra at a ropping 325hp and 370foot lbs. of tourque.I also love the way it steers with my camper hooeked to the back,anyone who likes trucks should deffinetly at least check it out.

Report Abuse

WHAT CAN YOU SAY....?

Big Money, 02/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Extremely Satisfied with Fllet Manager Diane Ford, Ironic working for GM with that Name. Excellent Truck! 230K MILES On the Last One and going for 430k On the Duramax/Allison Combonation.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500s for sale

Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles