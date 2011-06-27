Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews
Shoulda kept my FORD
Truck looks great! Fuel mileage (non towing) is not bad for a ton dually at 13 mpg. Towing is another story. Six (6) miles per gallon is the average for this 6.0L engine. Tow mileage is terrible and the truck is at its maximum performance on the interstate at 70mph. It absolutely has no power left.
Great Truck
Hauling hay and horses has never been so easy, power to spare, better on fuel mileage that I would have though. Pulling a small 2-horse slant load trailer with two 1200 lb. horses or a twenty-foot trailer loaded with three round bails of hay, I get an average of 18 miles per gallon. Without pulling, I get between 21 and 25 miles per Gallon. (Highway)
Proffessional truck!!!!
I love the tramendous performance of my sierra at a ropping 325hp and 370foot lbs. of tourque.I also love the way it steers with my camper hooeked to the back,anyone who likes trucks should deffinetly at least check it out.
WHAT CAN YOU SAY....?
Extremely Satisfied with Fllet Manager Diane Ford, Ironic working for GM with that Name. Excellent Truck! 230K MILES On the Last One and going for 430k On the Duramax/Allison Combonation.
