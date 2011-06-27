  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Appraisal value

2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,663$6,509$7,466
Clean$4,193$5,852$6,721
Average$3,253$4,537$5,229
Rough$2,313$3,223$3,738
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,387$6,294$7,285
Clean$3,945$5,658$6,557
Average$3,061$4,387$5,102
Rough$2,177$3,116$3,647
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,537$6,493$7,508
Clean$4,080$5,837$6,758
Average$3,166$4,526$5,258
Rough$2,251$3,214$3,759
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,001$7,101$8,189
Clean$4,497$6,384$7,371
Average$3,489$4,949$5,736
Rough$2,481$3,515$4,100
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,265$7,441$8,569
Clean$4,735$6,689$7,713
Average$3,673$5,187$6,002
Rough$2,612$3,684$4,290
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,801$6,836$7,893
Clean$4,317$6,146$7,105
Average$3,350$4,765$5,528
Rough$2,382$3,385$3,952
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,024$6,913$7,892
Clean$4,517$6,215$7,104
Average$3,505$4,819$5,528
Rough$2,493$3,423$3,951
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,621$7,763$8,871
Clean$5,055$6,979$7,985
Average$3,922$5,411$6,213
Rough$2,789$3,843$4,441
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,395$7,349$8,359
Clean$4,852$6,607$7,524
Average$3,764$5,123$5,855
Rough$2,677$3,639$4,185
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,011$7,466$8,207
Clean$5,405$6,712$7,387
Average$4,194$5,204$5,748
Rough$2,982$3,696$4,109
Sell my 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,658 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,658 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,658 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $2,177 to $7,285, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.