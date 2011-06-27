Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,509
|$7,466
|Clean
|$4,193
|$5,852
|$6,721
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,537
|$5,229
|Rough
|$2,313
|$3,223
|$3,738
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,387
|$6,294
|$7,285
|Clean
|$3,945
|$5,658
|$6,557
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,387
|$5,102
|Rough
|$2,177
|$3,116
|$3,647
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,537
|$6,493
|$7,508
|Clean
|$4,080
|$5,837
|$6,758
|Average
|$3,166
|$4,526
|$5,258
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,214
|$3,759
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,001
|$7,101
|$8,189
|Clean
|$4,497
|$6,384
|$7,371
|Average
|$3,489
|$4,949
|$5,736
|Rough
|$2,481
|$3,515
|$4,100
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,265
|$7,441
|$8,569
|Clean
|$4,735
|$6,689
|$7,713
|Average
|$3,673
|$5,187
|$6,002
|Rough
|$2,612
|$3,684
|$4,290
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,801
|$6,836
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,317
|$6,146
|$7,105
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,765
|$5,528
|Rough
|$2,382
|$3,385
|$3,952
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,024
|$6,913
|$7,892
|Clean
|$4,517
|$6,215
|$7,104
|Average
|$3,505
|$4,819
|$5,528
|Rough
|$2,493
|$3,423
|$3,951
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,621
|$7,763
|$8,871
|Clean
|$5,055
|$6,979
|$7,985
|Average
|$3,922
|$5,411
|$6,213
|Rough
|$2,789
|$3,843
|$4,441
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,395
|$7,349
|$8,359
|Clean
|$4,852
|$6,607
|$7,524
|Average
|$3,764
|$5,123
|$5,855
|Rough
|$2,677
|$3,639
|$4,185
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,011
|$7,466
|$8,207
|Clean
|$5,405
|$6,712
|$7,387
|Average
|$4,194
|$5,204
|$5,748
|Rough
|$2,982
|$3,696
|$4,109