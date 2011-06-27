  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,640$14,116$16,615
Clean$11,334$13,744$16,139
Average$10,723$13,000$15,189
Rough$10,111$12,256$14,238
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,909$21,956$25,065
Clean$18,412$21,377$24,348
Average$17,419$20,220$22,913
Rough$16,425$19,063$21,479
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,795$22,919$26,108
Clean$19,275$22,315$25,361
Average$18,235$21,107$23,867
Rough$17,195$19,899$22,373
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,977$15,737$18,524
Clean$12,636$15,322$17,994
Average$11,954$14,493$16,933
Rough$11,272$13,663$15,873
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,619$16,516$19,439
Clean$13,261$16,080$18,883
Average$12,546$15,210$17,770
Rough$11,830$14,339$16,658
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,481$22,578$25,739
Clean$18,969$21,983$25,002
Average$17,945$20,793$23,529
Rough$16,922$19,603$22,056
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,884$16,837$19,817
Clean$13,519$16,393$19,250
Average$12,790$15,505$18,116
Rough$12,060$14,618$16,982
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,657$22,769$25,946
Clean$19,141$22,169$25,204
Average$18,108$20,969$23,719
Rough$17,075$19,769$22,234
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,316$14,935$17,579
Clean$11,992$14,541$17,076
Average$11,345$13,754$16,070
Rough$10,698$12,967$15,064
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,092$15,877$18,688
Clean$12,748$15,458$18,153
Average$12,060$14,622$17,084
Rough$11,372$13,785$16,014
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,744 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,744 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,744 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 GMC Savana ranges from $10,111 to $16,615, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.