Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,640
|$14,116
|$16,615
|Clean
|$11,334
|$13,744
|$16,139
|Average
|$10,723
|$13,000
|$15,189
|Rough
|$10,111
|$12,256
|$14,238
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,909
|$21,956
|$25,065
|Clean
|$18,412
|$21,377
|$24,348
|Average
|$17,419
|$20,220
|$22,913
|Rough
|$16,425
|$19,063
|$21,479
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,795
|$22,919
|$26,108
|Clean
|$19,275
|$22,315
|$25,361
|Average
|$18,235
|$21,107
|$23,867
|Rough
|$17,195
|$19,899
|$22,373
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,977
|$15,737
|$18,524
|Clean
|$12,636
|$15,322
|$17,994
|Average
|$11,954
|$14,493
|$16,933
|Rough
|$11,272
|$13,663
|$15,873
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,619
|$16,516
|$19,439
|Clean
|$13,261
|$16,080
|$18,883
|Average
|$12,546
|$15,210
|$17,770
|Rough
|$11,830
|$14,339
|$16,658
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,481
|$22,578
|$25,739
|Clean
|$18,969
|$21,983
|$25,002
|Average
|$17,945
|$20,793
|$23,529
|Rough
|$16,922
|$19,603
|$22,056
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,884
|$16,837
|$19,817
|Clean
|$13,519
|$16,393
|$19,250
|Average
|$12,790
|$15,505
|$18,116
|Rough
|$12,060
|$14,618
|$16,982
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,657
|$22,769
|$25,946
|Clean
|$19,141
|$22,169
|$25,204
|Average
|$18,108
|$20,969
|$23,719
|Rough
|$17,075
|$19,769
|$22,234
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,316
|$14,935
|$17,579
|Clean
|$11,992
|$14,541
|$17,076
|Average
|$11,345
|$13,754
|$16,070
|Rough
|$10,698
|$12,967
|$15,064
Estimated values
2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,092
|$15,877
|$18,688
|Clean
|$12,748
|$15,458
|$18,153
|Average
|$12,060
|$14,622
|$17,084
|Rough
|$11,372
|$13,785
|$16,014