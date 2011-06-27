  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Savana
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$13,766 - $16,064
This truck punches above its weight

Ben Jamo, 04/09/2018
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
It is relatively easy to maintain and generally rugged. Will last for a long time. Having to use DEF to the fuel adds to cost of operation and complexity of fuel delivery system

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
