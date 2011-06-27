Used 2015 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
This truck punches above its weight
Ben Jamo, 04/09/2018
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
It is relatively easy to maintain and generally rugged. Will last for a long time. Having to use DEF to the fuel adds to cost of operation and complexity of fuel delivery system
