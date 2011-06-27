Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$935
|$1,724
|$2,117
|Clean
|$855
|$1,576
|$1,944
|Average
|$695
|$1,281
|$1,597
|Rough
|$534
|$985
|$1,251
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,824
|$2,271
|Clean
|$848
|$1,667
|$2,085
|Average
|$689
|$1,355
|$1,713
|Rough
|$530
|$1,042
|$1,341
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,669
|$2,051
|Clean
|$824
|$1,526
|$1,883
|Average
|$669
|$1,239
|$1,548
|Rough
|$515
|$953
|$1,212
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,542
|$1,910
|Clean
|$734
|$1,409
|$1,754
|Average
|$596
|$1,145
|$1,441
|Rough
|$459
|$881
|$1,128
Estimated values
1996 GMC Savana G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,733
|$2,148
|Clean
|$824
|$1,585
|$1,972
|Average
|$669
|$1,287
|$1,621
|Rough
|$515
|$990
|$1,269