Used 1996 GMC Savana for Sale Near Me

Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado

Pack up and hit the road with the entire team in our 2018 GMC Savana Passenger 3500 LT Van. On display in Summit White, this Rear Wheel Drive van is endowed with a powerful 6.0 Liter Vortec Flex Fuel V8 that cranks out 324hp and is perfectly matched to a 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission. Your reward is near 17mpg on the highway and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.With plenty of seating for all of your passengers, our 3500 LT people mover will win you over with its can-do attitude. Chrome trim adds style; while keyless entry, rear privacy glass, air conditioning/heating and an AM/FM sound system keep everyone happily on their way. Those long trips are made easier with cruise control, full power accessories, and a trip computer and no doubt you'll appreciate the durability and comfort of cloth seats, carpet, and passenger-side swing out doors for your convenience. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine.Our GMC Savana Passenger van comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control and OnStar Emergency communications to safeguard you and your passengers and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GJZ7PFG4J1178532

Stock: G3357

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020