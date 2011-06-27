  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,448$14,298$16,977
Clean$11,109$13,872$16,424
Average$10,430$13,020$15,319
Rough$9,750$12,168$14,213
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,300$14,107$16,745
Clean$10,965$13,687$16,200
Average$10,295$12,846$15,109
Rough$9,625$12,005$14,019
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,585$14,223$16,712
Clean$11,241$13,799$16,168
Average$10,554$12,952$15,079
Rough$9,867$12,104$13,991
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,478$13,081$15,527
Clean$10,168$12,691$15,022
Average$9,546$11,912$14,010
Rough$8,924$11,132$12,999
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,706$17,110$20,309
Clean$13,299$16,600$19,648
Average$12,486$15,580$18,325
Rough$11,673$14,561$17,002
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,381$14,823$17,141
Clean$12,013$14,381$16,583
Average$11,279$13,498$15,467
Rough$10,545$12,614$14,350
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,710$12,330$14,786
Clean$9,422$11,963$14,304
Average$8,846$11,228$13,341
Rough$8,270$10,493$12,378
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,702$18,354$21,786
Clean$14,266$17,808$21,077
Average$13,394$16,714$19,658
Rough$12,522$15,620$18,239
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,265$17,808$21,138
Clean$13,841$17,277$20,449
Average$12,995$16,216$19,073
Rough$12,149$15,154$17,696
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,003$18,702$22,178
Clean$14,558$18,144$21,456
Average$13,668$17,030$20,011
Rough$12,778$15,915$18,567
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Savana Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Savana Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,963 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo ranges from $8,270 to $14,786, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
